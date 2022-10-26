Musk posts joke while entering Twitter headquarters ahead of deal finalization

Elon Musk l et it "sink in" that he will own Twitter through a porcelain performance at the social media platform's headquarters.

Musk posted a clip of himself entering one of Twitter's offices while carrying a kitchen sink, a play on words about his acquisition of the company. Musk told bankers on Tuesday that he would finish the purchase by Friday.

"Entering Twitter HQ — let that sink in!" the billionaire tweeted on Wednesday.

MUSK PROMISES TO CLOSE TWITTER DEAL BY FRIDAY



Musk was scheduled to appear in the San Francisco offices this week to speak to Twitter employees, according to The Intercept . He will address the rest of the employees directly on Friday. Musk has also embraced his role as the owner of Twitter, changing his bio to "chief twit."

The scheduled meeting arrives a week after rumors that Musk intends to lay off 75% of the company's staff to save costs. Twitter denies the speculation.

Musk and Twitter have fought in the court system since July about whether he had to uphold his deal to purchase the company for $44 billion. Musk pushed back on Twitter, alleging that it had lied about the number of spam bots on the platform. Twitter argued that Musk pulled out because his Tesla stock lost value and diminished his wealth.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Twitter's employees have been leaving the company in an exodus since the initial deal. Several employees have expressed their displeasure with the company, stating that they intend to leave the company after Musk's finalized acquisition.