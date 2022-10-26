Read full article on original website
AEW Top Stars Reportedly Refusing To Work With CM Punk, Chris Jericho Allegedly Spoke With Punk After All Out Brawl
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that following the conclusion of the investigation into the brawl at All Out, it’s believed that CM Punk will not be back in AEW. Several of the top people in the company have said he’s done, while several, if not all of the top names are reportedly refusing to work with him. One of those names mentioned was Chris Jericho.
Wrestling Superstars Turn Out for Sheamus’ Wedding (Photos)
– As previously reported, WWE Superstar and former WWE Champion Sheamus is getting married this weekend to his longtime girlfriend, Isabella Revilla. A number of WWE talents and wrestlers also attended the wedding, with Drew McIntyre and Miro serving as groomsmen in Sheamus’ wedding party. Former WWE Superstar Lana...
Former WWE Wrestler Backstage At Smackdown, Could Return Tonight (SPOILERS)
PWInsider reports that Tenille Dashwood, formerly Emma in WWE, is backstage at tonight’s Smackdown taping in St. Louis. It is believed that she will return tonight to respond to Ronda Rousey’s open challenge. Dashwood recently wrapped up a run with Impact in August when her contract expired. She...
Uncle Howdy Appears On WWE Smackdown, Interrupts Bray Wyatt
Uncle Howdy made his first full appearance on WWE Smackdown, showing up to cut Bray Wyatt off once again. Friday night’s show saw Wyatt in the ring to cut a promo for the main event segment, talking about how he no longer needs to hide behind masks and is the best version of himself they’ll ever see. He said he’s been out of control for most of his life and went to a dark place sometimes, and that there will come a time when he’s no longer asked to do something horrible.
Updated WWE Crown Jewel Card
WWE has an updated card for Crown Jewel following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on November 5th from Riyadh and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else:. * Undisputed WWE Universal...
Sheamus Reportedly Getting Married This Weekend
Sheamus is set to get hitched this weekend, with a report noting that he is getting married. The Smackdown star was announced as injured at the hands of Imperium on last week’s show, and PWInsider reports that his wedding takes place this weekend, so the angle was meat to cover his absence.
Emma Comments on WWE Return, Listed on SmackDown Roster
– WWE.com is now officially listing Emma as part of the SmackDown roster following her return to WWE last night on SmackDown. After the show, she also tweeted that she has come “home.” You can check out her tweet below:
WOW – Women Of Wrestling Episode 6 Results: WOW Championship Match, More
WOW – Women Of Wrestling presented the sixth episode of its relaunch over the weekend, with a WOW Championship defense and more. You can see the full results from the syndicated show below, as reported by Cagematch.net:. * WOW Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Adriana Gambino & Gigi...
Unique Money in the Bank Cash-In Idea ‘On The Table’ For Austin Theory
Wrestlevotes recently spoke with GiveMeSport and revealed that WWE has a unique Money in the Bank cash-in idea that they could be saving for Austin Theory. Theory won the briefcase this past summer but hasn’t cashed it in, even after two attempts. According to the report, the idea is...
Impact Wrestling Star Reportedly Leaving Company For WWE (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
PWInsider Elite reports an Impact Wrestling Knockout may be on her way out of the company and on her way to the WWE. As previously reported, WWE is interested in bringing back Chelsea Green and it seems they may be doing that. The latest report noted that on last night’s episode of Impact, Green said she wanted to end Mickie James ‘once and for all.’
Cora Jade Gives Shoutout to ‘Mother’ AJ Lee for WWE NXT Halloween Battle Royal
– As noted, NXT Superstars took part in a Halloween Battle Royal for last night’s WWE NXT live event in Melbourne, Florida, and Cora Jade dressed up as former WWE Superstar AJ Lee. Cora Jade gave a shoutout to her inspiration on Instagram, which you can see below. Jade...
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 10.28.22
We are less than eight days away from Crown Jewel and Roman Reigns is actually here this time. Odds are he’s going to be talking about Logan Paul, but there is always the chance that he will be giving us some hints about what he is going to be doing at Survivor Series. Other than that, I’m sure Bray Wyatt will be running around. Let’s get to it.
Spoilers For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
WWE taped next week’s episode of Smackdown on Friday night, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:. * The Usos cut a promo about their lengthy time as Tag Team Champions when the New Day came out and said they’re hoping The Brawling Brutes beat them to win the titles at WWE Crown Jewel. It turned into a fight between the Bloodline and New Day and the Brutes came out but the Bloodline stood tall in the end.
Note on Who Convinced The Kingdom To Join AEW
As previously reported, The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis) have all signed full-time deals with AEW. The trio recently debuted on an episode of Rampage, and Taven will challenge Wardlow on tonight’s episode. It was noted at the time that they signed deals with AEW, not ROH.
Updated Card For NJPW Rumble on 44th Street Tonight: Match Added Last Night
New Japan Pro Wrestling will present NJPW Rumble on 44th Street tonight in New York City. As noted, Jonathan Gresham made a surprise appearance to challenge Fred Rosser for the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship, which was added to this card. The full lineup includes:. * NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team...
Updated AEW Full Gear Lineup
AEW has an updated lineup for Full Gear following tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can check out the card below for the PPV, which takes place on November 19th in Newark, New Jersey:. * AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. MJF. * AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament...
Erick Redbeard On Being Part of Brodie Lee Tribute Show, Why He Didn’t Join AEW After
Erick Redbeard has made a couple of AEW appearances, most notably at the Brodie Lee tribute show, and he recently discussed that experience and why he didn’t join AEW full-time after. Redbeard spoke with Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
WWE Announces Match For Tonight’s SmackDown
WWE reports that two members of The Bloodline will be in the ring for SmackDown tonight. The announcement indicates that Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn will pair up to take on Ridge Holland & Butch of The Brawling Brutes as a reaction to the preceding assault on Sheamus last week. The full statement reads:
Britt Baker Talks About Her Favorite Talents In AEW
Speaking recently on the Swerve City Podcast, Britt Baker shared her thoughts on her favorite performers in AEW currently and what she admires about them (via Fightful). Willow Nightingale’s name topped the list, and Baker also shared a few other names she respects. You can watch the full podcast episode and read a few highlights from Baker below.
WWE News: SmackDown Heads to Europe, SmackDown & Level Up Video Highlights
– The WWE SmackDown roster heads to Europe, with a live event scheduled for Glasgow, Scotland at the OVO Hydro. Here’s the announced lineup:. * Braun Strowman & The New Day vs. The Usos & Sami Zayn with Solo Sikoa. * Liv Morgan vs Shayna Baszler. * WWE Intercontinental...
