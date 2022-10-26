Sheriff Eric Levett calls for indictment of deputy whose dogs died in hot shed

Read full article on original website
Police: Father arrested after child injured in shooting
ATLANTA — A father is now behind bars after his child was injured in a shooting on Thursday afternoon, Atlanta police said. Police say they arrived at a home on the 1500 block of Hardee Street in northeast Atlanta at around 2:30 p.m. and found a child injured after being shot in the hand.
Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill faces sentencing
Suspended Clayton County Sherriff Victor Hill is now facing sentencing on federal civil rights violations after being convicted on six of seven charges. Witnesses in the case testified they were held for hours in restraint chairs as detainees under Hill’s supervision, despite them breaking no rules and posing no threat at the time.
Officers shoot man ‘actively shooting’ at someone near Atlanta Chick-fil-A
ATLANTA — Atlanta police confirmed a man is dead after yet another shooting near a fast-food restaurant in northwest Atlanta. Officers heard gunshots in the 800 block of MLK Jr. Drive by the Chick-fil-A around 9 p.m. Friday night. When they responded, the officers came across a “running gun...
Woman dead, teen boy injured in Athens shooting overnight
ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and a teenager injured overnight. ACCPD said early Friday morning at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers heard multiple gunshots while patrolling in the Jefferson Road area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Family believes young woman was followed to gas station, shot and killed
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — College Park police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death at a College Park gas station. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is on the scene of the Shell of Old National Highway and Godby Road, where the victim, identified as Breonna Kirkland, was found unresponsive around 6:15 a.m.
Carroll County deputy, mother of 2 boys battling stage 3 cervical cancer
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help with donations for a beloved deputy who is battling cancer. Deputy Shainah Conn is battling Stage 3 recurrent metastatic cervical cancer. Conn has been going to work but CCSO said in a Facebook post that she will soon begin a new round of treatment with 12 weeks of chemotherapy.
Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill facing new investigation into certification
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council told Channel 2, it will start its own investigation into Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s certification as a law enforcement official. On Wednesday, a jury found Hill guilty of violating the civil rights of 6 pre-trial...
Sanitation workers in DeKalb County save woman who fell asleep in trash container
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman's life was saved by sanitation workers in DeKalb County, according to their police department. The department said a woman was asleep inside a trash container when the trash truck pulled up to collect. The trash container was then dumped inside the truck with the woman inside.
Owner of dogs that mauled two Alpharetta brothers found guilty
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday, a Fulton County jury found an Alpharetta woman guilty of reckless conduct after her two dogs brutally attacked two young boys. Channel 2 first reported on this story in June 2021. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On May...
Woman gets life in prison for fatally shooting man at DeKalb hotel
An Atlanta woman was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for fatally shooting a man in a DeKalb County hotel room in 2...
Forsyth County Blotter: Man attacked with a hammer, more drug arrests
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On October 6, a deputy responded to Northside Hospital Forsyth regarding a report of a man who was struck in the head by someone with a hammer.
‘Senseless’: Customer killed in Manuel’s Tavern shooting was father of 5
The parking lot of a legendary Poncey-Highland pub became a crime scene Thursday night after a man lost his life trying to stop a burglary.
Sheriff: Suspects stole $1.5 million from churches in 14 different states
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Fayette County Sheriff Office’s deputies have busted a nationwide theft ring targeting donations church congregations mailed in. In all, investigators said 36 churches were victimized just in Fayette County for more than $150,000. Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb said the ring operates out of Texas...
Authorities release name of man killed in Hall County officer-involved shooting
A Gainesville man was killed by a Hall County Sheriff's deputy Tuesday night after the man reportedly fired shots at the deputy. Just before 9:45 p.m., a 9-1-1 caller reported a vehicle was stopped in the middle of F. Gilmer Road in Gillsville, just off Highway 52 in northeastern Hall County, according to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. A Hall County deputy went to investigate and found a man and woman standing outside of the vehicle.
Victor Hill trial: Suspended Clayton County sheriff guilty on 6 of 7 federal charges
ATLANTA - After multiple days of deliberation, a federal jury has found suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill guilty on six of seven charges he violated the constitutional rights of pre-trial detainees by having them strapped into restraint chairs inside the jail for hours at a time. While prosecutors allege...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Teen refuses to get out of bed; family argument about property of elderly female; domestic disputes and juvenile runaways
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 15 – 20, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Juvenile Complaint –...
‘Like a nightmare’: Family grieves mother found dead at Cobb construction site
Deborah Moon had just gotten home with pizza for dinner when she learned her youngest daughter had been found dead at a construction site in north Cobb County earlier the same day.
Missing 17-year-old Douglasville boy accidentally provided clue that led investigator to his body
ATLANTA — New information emerged Tuesday about the discovery of the body of 17-year-old Yaron Khaturi on Saturday, more than three weeks after he disappeared. The cause of death is still under investigation. It turns out that it was Yaron himself who provided the clue that led a private...
NE Ga police blotter: suspicious man leads to school lockdown, shooting victim identified
A man from Martin is arrested in Franklin County, accused of the suspicious behavior that led to this week’s lockdown at Carnesville Elementary School: charges against 58 year-old Daryl Davis were leveled after he came up on the campus of the school wearing a hooded mask. Charges include Interference with the Operation of a School.
Man shot to death in Old Fourth Ward neighborhood
A man is dead after a shooting Thursday evening in northeast Atlanta, police said.
