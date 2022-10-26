Amazon Delivery Driver Found Dead in Front Yard
Authorities in Missouri are investigating after an Amazon driver was found dead in the front yard of a home.
The Ray County Sheriff says neighbors called 911 because an Amazon van was parked on their street for hours. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered the body and also saw two dogs on the property.
The sheriff says he can’t determine if the dogs caused the driver’s death, but he did say they were aggressive toward deputies.
