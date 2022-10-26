ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray County, MO

Amazon Delivery Driver Found Dead in Front Yard

By Honey German
 3 days ago
Photo: AFP

Authorities in Missouri are investigating after an Amazon driver was found dead in the front yard of a home.

The Ray County Sheriff says neighbors called 911 because an Amazon van was parked on their street for hours. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered the body and also saw two dogs on the property.

The sheriff says he can’t determine if the dogs caused the driver’s death, but he did say they were aggressive toward deputies.

An Amazon delivery driver was found dead in Missouri after he was apparently attacked by dogs, authorities said. Deputies were called to a home in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, about 35 miles northeast of Kansas City, on Oct. 24 after neighbors reported an Amazon van had been sitting in front of a house for several hours, Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers said.
