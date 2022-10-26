ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN Honcho Signals Layoffs by End of Year: 'Changes Will Not Be Easy'

By Alec Karam
 3 days ago
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery

CNN CEO Chris Licht sent a memo to staff Wednesday warning of a “noticeable change to the organization” in the days ahead as the media company “evaluates changes, investments, and reductions to match our future priorities.” “These changes will not be easy, because it will affect people, budgets and projects,” he said. Licht joined the network in April on a mandate by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav to reimagine CNN. The company has made significant cuts, and Warner Bros. Discovery will reportedly lay off more than 1,000 employees by the end of the year, people close to the company told CNBC. Licht said he plans to make the changes at CNN by 2023. “When we emerge on the other side, CNN will be a stronger, more nimble organization, ready to weather whatever the global economy throws at us and to grow into the future,” he concluded the statement.

