Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi’ On Disney+, Animated Shorts About How Dooku And Ashoka Landed On Opposite Sides Of The Clone Wars

Fans of the Star Wars franchise have always appreciated the various animated series under The Clone Wars rubric because they fill in a lot of canon that was left out of the prequel sequels from the 2000s, and it does so with some really good, character-centric stories. A new set of animated shorts created by Clone Wars vet Dave Filoni show how two particular Jedi found themselves on opposite sides of those Clone Wars.

STAR WARS: TALES OF THE JEDI : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

Opening Shot: We pan down from a starry sky to see a small village. A man runs around the village telling everyone “she’s here!”

The Gist: Tales Of The Jedi is six-episode series of animated shorts that show how two Jedi found themselves on opposite sides of the Clone Wars.

In the first episode, a baby named Ashoka is born in a Togruta village; when she’s about a year old, her mother Pav-ti (Janina Gavankar) takes her on her first hunt. It’s a rite of passage with the Togrutans, and when Ganitka shoots some game, she makes sure to show her toddler what death looks like. But, while setting up to drag the beast back to the village, a massive tiger-like creature attacks, grabs Ashoka and runs into the woods. As the villagers look for her, they all find out just what the baby is capable of.

In the second episode, Master Jedi Dooku (Corey Burton) and his young padawan, Qui-Gon Jinn (Micheál Richardson) to an outpost where the oppressed villagers have kidnapped a senator’s son. However, when the Jedi find out how poorly the senator has treated the people he represents, Dooku starts to realize that the senate is corrupt and the Jedi may just want peace, but seem to follow the senate’s orders without question.

Photo: Disney+

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? Tales Of The Jedi certainly fits in the Star Wars canon, right before The Clone Wars ; the animation is also similar to the other animated series under the Star Wars banner.

Like most of the animated shorts on Disney+, the episodes of, created by Dave Filoni and written and directed by Filoni and others, may at first seem like they tell different stories. But the stories do tie together, showing how Dooku and Ashoka came to the positions they did about the Galactic Republic.

It’s an interesting way for Filoni, who was so heavily involved with the original Clone Wars series, to approach these two characters. Dooku’s road to becoming one of the first Sith lords is shown through different stories of disillusionment; a second investigation alongside fellow Jedi Mace Windu (TC Carson) shows a slightly older Dooku realizing that some of the elements that would form an early version of the Empire are onto something.

Because of the connections, the episodes don’t have traditional beginnings, middles and ends; while the stories themselves are pretty fully told in their 11-15 minute runtimes, it’s definitely to the viewer’s advantage to watch all six episodes to get the full picture.

What Age Group Is This For?: There’s plenty of laser-based violence in this series, so we’re thinking around 8 and up is appropriate.

Parting Shot: The village elder Gantika (Toks Olagundoye) explains to everyone that Ashoka was able to survive with the tiger because she’s a Jedi.

Sleeper Star: We’ll give this to the series’ voice actors, all of whom do a good job of reminding us of the more famous people who played the characters in the prequel trilogy.

Most Pilot-y Line: There really isn’t much. Maybe Ashoka’s baby sounds aren’t all that realistic, but that’s just a nitpick.

Our Call: STREAM IT. Tales Of The Jedi brings some familiar prequel trilogy characters back to our screens, in stories that fill in more Clone Wars canon, which is always a plus.

