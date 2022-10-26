ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi’ On Disney+, Animated Shorts About How Dooku And Ashoka Landed On Opposite Sides Of The Clone Wars

By Joel Keller
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VuBfC_0infxEsc00

Fans of the Star Wars franchise have always appreciated the various animated series under The Clone Wars rubric because they fill in a lot of canon that was left out of the prequel sequels from the 2000s, and it does so with some really good, character-centric stories. A new set of animated shorts created by Clone Wars vet Dave Filoni show how two particular Jedi found themselves on opposite sides of those Clone Wars.
STAR WARS: TALES OF THE JEDI : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
Opening Shot: We pan down from a starry sky to see a small village. A man runs around the village telling everyone “she’s here!”

The Gist: Tales Of The Jedi is six-episode series of animated shorts that show how two Jedi found themselves on opposite sides of the Clone Wars.

In the first episode, a baby named Ashoka is born in a Togruta village; when she’s about a year old, her mother Pav-ti (Janina Gavankar) takes her on her first hunt. It’s a rite of passage with the Togrutans, and when Ganitka shoots some game, she makes sure to show her toddler what death looks like. But, while setting up to drag the beast back to the village, a massive tiger-like creature attacks, grabs Ashoka and runs into the woods. As the villagers look for her, they all find out just what the baby is capable of.

In the second episode, Master Jedi Dooku (Corey Burton) and his young padawan, Qui-Gon Jinn (Micheál Richardson) to an outpost where the oppressed villagers have kidnapped a senator’s son. However, when the Jedi find out how poorly the senator has treated the people he represents, Dooku starts to realize that the senate is corrupt and the Jedi may just want peace, but seem to follow the senate’s orders without question.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FVe9v_0infxEsc00
Photo: Disney+

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? Tales Of The Jedi certainly fits in the Star Wars canon, right before The Clone Wars ; the animation is also similar to the other animated series under the Star Wars banner.

see also Yaddle's 'Tales of the Jedi' Episode Proves There Are No Minor Star Wars Characters It's about time Yaddle got her moment in the spotlight.

by Brett White ( @brettwhite )

Our Take: Like most of the animated shorts on Disney+, the episodes of
Tales Of The Jedi , created by Dave Filoni and written and directed by Filoni and others, may at first seem like they tell different stories. But the stories do tie together, showing how Dooku and Ashoka came to the positions they did about the Galactic Republic.

It’s an interesting way for Filoni, who was so heavily involved with the original Clone Wars series, to approach these two characters. Dooku’s road to becoming one of the first Sith lords is shown through different stories of disillusionment; a second investigation alongside fellow Jedi Mace Windu (TC Carson) shows a slightly older Dooku realizing that some of the elements that would form an early version of the Empire are onto something.

Because of the connections, the episodes don’t have traditional beginnings, middles and ends; while the stories themselves are pretty fully told in their 11-15 minute runtimes, it’s definitely to the viewer’s advantage to watch all six episodes to get the full picture.

What Age Group Is This For?: There’s plenty of laser-based violence in this series, so we’re thinking around 8 and up is appropriate.

Parting Shot: The village elder Gantika (Toks Olagundoye) explains to everyone that Ashoka was able to survive with the tiger because she’s a Jedi.

Sleeper Star: We’ll give this to the series’ voice actors, all of whom do a good job of reminding us of the more famous people who played the characters in the prequel trilogy.

Most Pilot-y Line: There really isn’t much. Maybe Ashoka’s baby sounds aren’t all that realistic, but that’s just a nitpick.

Our Call: STREAM IT. Tales Of The Jedi brings some familiar prequel trilogy characters back to our screens, in stories that fill in more Clone Wars canon, which is always a plus.

Joel Keller ( @joelkeller ) writes about food, entertainment, parenting and tech, but he doesn’t kid himself: he’s a TV junkie. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, Slate, Salon, RollingStone.com , VanityFair.com , Fast Company and elsewhere.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Good Nurse’ on Netflix, a Heavy True-Story Serial-Killer Drama Held Together by Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne

The Good Nurse (now on Netflix) is a serial-killer thriller without all the usual accouterments one would ascribe to such things. It’s a BOATS (Based On A True Story) movie based on Charles Graeber’s nonfiction book of the same name, about one of the most prolific serial killers ever – but this death-dealer isn’t the slash-and-grin type who leaves behind a token and lets detectives lose weeks of sleep over it. No, this guy is Charlie Cullen, a nurse who got away with surreptitiously murdering patients with medication for many years. He’s played by Eddie Redmayne, who does the creepy...
NEW JERSEY STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Doctor Who’ legend vows he will never return as ‘Star Wars’ mind-blowing Yoda secret, revealed is

David Tennant might be back to lead us through the television institution’s 60th anniversary, but another Doctor Who icon has vehemently ruled out a return as their own incarnation of the Time Lord. Elsewhere in the sci-fi sphere, the latest Star Wars show has left fans reeling as a minor detail has inadvertently turned our understanding of Yoda on its head, while cinephiles are still failing to reach a consensus about a hugely divisive movie a full decade on.
IGN

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi - Review

Tales of the Jedi is now streaming on Disney+. Below is a spoiler-free review. Animation has proven to be an excellent vehicle for Star Wars to explore its universe, as well as those previously much-maligned prequel years, and Tales of the Jedi is another strong entry into that legacy. Is it absolutely essential Star Wars viewing? Not really, no, but it is a well-done and superbly animated take on two important characters: Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku.
wegotthiscovered.com

Yoda’s reputation is restored as rare ‘Star Wars’ fact finally explains his speech

Yoda’s reputation took a hilarious hit this week after Yaddle, the female of his species first introduced in The Phantom Menace, finally got a speaking role in a piece of Star Wars media. Bryce Dallas Howard voices the Jedi Master in the new animated series, Tales of the Jedi, but how did this affect Yoda? Yaddle speaks like a normal person, making it clear that not all Yoda’s kind talk backwards, thereby calling into question everything we understood about the wise Grand Master.
Decider.com

Drew Barrymore Repulses Ross Mathews By Admitting She Eats in Bed on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’: “I’m Not An Animal!”

The Drew Barrymore Show was looking a bit like The View today as Drew Barrymore and Ross Mathews debated over the act of eating in bed. During the Drew’s News segment where they talked about how 1 in 3 people would dump someone who committed the crime, Barrymore repulsed her co-host by defending her choice to have “bed picnics” with her kids.
IGN

How Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex Went From Massive Risk to Beloved Anime Classic

Kenji Kamiyama had already proven that he had what it took to exceed expectations. He was a rare figure in the anime industry, one of the very few who had successfully moved up from background work to screenwriting to now directing. For years he had worked under one of anime's most respected auteurs, Mamrou Oshii, learning how to do everything from scriptwriting, to pitching projects, to animation directing. By the end of the 1990s, Kamiyama was prepared to take the next step in his career, leading the production of an anime series. And Production I.G. would hand him the opportunity, one which couldn't have been more high profile. For he was tasked with directing the first-ever TV anime set in the world of Ghost in the Shell.
ComicBook

One Piece Shows Off the Straw Hats' Makeovers for Vegapunk Arc

One Piece has kicked off the first arc of the final saga of the series, and the newest chapter of the manga has given the Straw Hats some appropriate science fiction friendly looks fit for the new Dr. Vegapunk focused arc! After leaving the shores of Wano, it became immediately clear that Luffy and the Straw Hat crew were heading into a more dangerous territory than ever before. It was soon revealed that the first island on this final leg of their journey was actually the home of the laboratory for the mysterious Dr. Vegapunk, and each new chapter has continued that mystery even further.
Decider.com

New Movies and Shows To Watch: HBO Max’s ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 + More

Whether you want to watch rich people with hidden demons, or demons who want to live among regular people, there are plenty of new shows and movies premiering this week to look forward to. This week’s new releases include the second season of HBO’s The White Lotus, Netflix’s Wendell & Wild, which reunites comedy duo Key and Peele who play animated demons in this animated film, and a creepy thriller, The Devil’s Hour, on Amazon Prime Video. With so many great new shows and films to choose from, let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.
HAWAII STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Ant-Man 3’ antagonists already calling it a lazy ripoff of an MCU favorite

With the new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hitting the internet this week, movie cynics are already predicting that the main conflict in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s current saga will be nothing more than a carbon copy of the story arc we got before involving a strong-chinned purple man and his obsession with shiny rocks.
ComicBook

Attack on Titan Cosplay Sees Sasha Go Rustic

Attack on Titan's final season might be arriving next year, but the series has lost more than a few Scout Regiment members in the build-up to this final encounter that will bring the war between Paradis and Marley to a close. Such is the case with Sasha Blouse, the beloved hero that found herself on the receiving end of Gabi's bullet, killing Sasha and depriving the Survey Corps of one of their most popular soldiers. Now, one cosplayer has taken fans to the past not only to resurrect Sasha but also to show off her hunting attire.
Decider.com

Yaddle’s ‘Tales of the Jedi’ Episode Proves There Are No Minor Star Wars Characters

It’s kind of a running joke that every single alien and scoundrel in every nook and cranny of every Star Wars set has their own elaborate backstory — and that is true! It’s an incredibly extra way to run a franchise, but Star Wars keeps taking minor background characters and making them awesome. Case in point: the Tales of the Jedi limited series, which explains what happened to Yaddle in Star Wars. Odds are that Yaddle is nothing but a silly name to you, even if you consider yourself a Star Wars fan. But if you have ever at one point been,...
ComicBook

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Finally Answers A Key Mystery From Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is now streaming on Disney+, and it answers one key mystery that's been lingering in the franchise canon ever since Star Wars: Attack of the Clones was released in 2002. The Prequel Trilogy made clear just how long (and methodically) Palpatine plotted in order to bring down the Galactic Republic and Jedi Order, in one fell swoop. The Prequels also made clear the tragic folly of the Jedi, who remained blind to Palpatine's machinations as Darth Sidious for decades.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Romantic Killer’ on Netflix, An Attempt To Turn Rom-Com Cliches On Their Head

It’s sad to say that in many cultures, it’s still considered scandalous when women enjoy anime, video games, and eating delicious food. Those are things for “other” people. For “ugly” girls who’ll never find romance. These antiquated ways of thinking are embarrassing enough, but imagine being forced to give up the things you actually enjoy doing as a woman because some irritating little fairy needs you to help raise the birth rate in Japan. It sounds disgusting, but that’s the situation in Romantic Killer. It’s supposed to be funny, a way to turn rom-com clichés on their head, but it...
wegotthiscovered.com

A far-fetched and unfairly forgotten thriller unravels a lethal streaming conspiracy

One subgenre dangerously close to being lost forever that we’d love to see more from is the mid budget studio-backed thriller packed with a star-studded cast that’s geared towards older audiences. It was all the rage in the 1980s and 90s before slowly receding from the spotlight, with 1999 gem Arlington Road one of the most underrated examples to come along before the turn of the millennium.
Tyla

New series called 'the best fantasy Netflix has ever made' just dropped today

A new series that’s being hailed ‘the best fantasy Netflix has ever made’ has dropped on the streamer today (28 October). Watch the trailer here:. With the colder evenings drawing in, we are all DESPERATE for some great telly to curl up to, whether it’s Netflix’s latest romantic caper From Scratch or new true crime doc Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi.
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fanatics relish in grimy and trashy forgotten monster flick

The 1980s were the battleground for countless B-horror movies which revelled in their own trashiness and absurdity, and some forty years later a surprisingly inspirational one is getting reminisced upon by the genre’s hardcore. 1984 saw the release of C.H.U.D., a film forgotten by mainstream audiences that has now...
wegotthiscovered.com

Millie Bobby Brown hits the beach in set photos from the Russo brothers’ Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’

The Gray Man may have become one of Netflix’s most-watched original films ever, but it was hardly rapturously received by critics, with many questioning why it needed to cost upwards of $200 million. The mighty algorithm will point in the direction of those viewing numbers, though, but that doesn’t mean eyebrows weren’t raised when the siblings were handed another $200 million for blockbuster sci-fi adaptation The Electric State.
ComicBook

Major Mutant Character Reportedly Confirmed for Marvel's Secret Invasion

A major Marvel Comics mutant may be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Secret Invasion streaming series. Disney may have inadvertently revealed this through official Secret Invasion gifs added to Tenor (h/t Murphy's Multiverse). One of those gifs is titled "It's the Beginning Abigail Brand" and shows Clarke speaking to someone out of frame. Many fans have long speculated that Clarke could be playing Brand, whom Joss Whedon and John Cassaday created and introduced in their Astonishing X-Men run as the half-mutant/half-alien head of SWORD, SHIELD's space-facing counterpart. It seemed only a matter of time until she arrived after SWORD's MCU introduction in WandaVision.
Decider.com

Decider.com

44K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy