‘Tell Me Lies’: 8 Questions We Need Answered After That Shocking Finale

By Nicole Gallucci
 3 days ago

Warning: Major spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Tell Me Lies ahead.

The Season 1 finale of Tell Me Lies left viewers with a whole lot of loose ends and unanswered questions.

From unexpected new relationships and damning old secrets to several mysterious years of college and adulthood that we didn’t get the opportunity to see, there’s a lot for the show to unpack and explore in a potential Season 2 .

After showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer unpacked the dramatic finale and shared her Season 2 plans with Decider, we decided to outline eight of the biggest burning questions we have post-Season 1.

Read on to unpack our biggest WTF moments from the Tell Me Lies finale, along with comments from Oppenheimer.

1: Does anyone ever find out that Stephen was driving the car the night Macy died? https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EyFjv_0infxDzt00 One of the biggest finale twists revealed that Stephen (!!!) wasn’t in the passenger seat when Macy died. He was actually driving the car (under the influence, might I add!) He put Drew and Wrigley through absolute hell for Drew’s involvement in the accident, but the whole time he was also incredibly at fault? Will people eventually learn the truth about that tragic night? Will Stephen face some accountability for his actions?
2: Does the group eventually learn Lucy wrote the letter? https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2unoIc_0infxDzt00 The anonymous letter advising the dean to ask Drew about his involvement in Macy’s death tore the friend group apart towards the end of Season 1. Lucy absolutely, 100%, without a doubt wrote it. And Stephen knows this. But the fact that she won’t come clean and apologize is so disappointing. Every time a friend asks her if she wrote the letter she lies, and worse, she lets Pippa take the fall for it, which ends her relationship with Wrigley. Lucy! Be better!
3: Why did Stephen and Diana break up — again? https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=450Rp1_0infxDzt00 The last time we saw Stephen in college, he was leaving for the summer to accompany Diana to New York and work as a paralegal at her dad’s firm. We assumed the two would still be together come Bree and Evan’s engagement party. But they’re not, so we’re going to need to know what happened. Did Stephen cheat on her again? Did she finally realize she deserves much, much better? Stay tuned!
4: LUCY AND EVAN SLEPT TOGETHER? https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vq1Wb_0infxDzt00 When I said “ Protect Bree and Evan At All Costs ,” I meant it. But this show didn’t listen. The finale showed Lucy and Evan drunkenly sleeping together in college, and it’s clear that years later Bree still has no idea. “She definitely does not know. I think Stephen does not know, because he would have used that as a nuclear weapon. And I think Pippa knows. That’s that comment in the pilot where she’s like, ‘This is our opportunity to not be shitty be friends to her for once.,'” Oppenheimer said. “I think as adults they both know they haven’t been as good of friends to Bree as she has been to them. I’m hoping the start of Season 2 will be Lucy’s redemption tour towards Bree, like really realizing how much she has betrayed her. Not just with Evan…she’s just taken her for granted a lot.”
5: What happened to Drew? https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pp5tp_0infxDzt00 At Evan and Bree’s engagement party, Wrigley shows up high and wreaks havoc on the party. When Lucy jokes about his behavior, Evan tells her to go easy on him because it was just his brother’s birthday, insinuating that the two are either estranged or Drew is dead. 6: What went down between Stephen and Lucy after the Hawaiian party?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=246DQl_0infxDzt00 Stephen silently breaking up with Lucy and getting back with his ex Diana at the final party before summer was CHAOS, but was that really the last time they were together? According to Oppenheimer, that wasn’t the end of their romance. “When was the last time Lucy and Steven actually were together? Because it wasn’t the Hawaiian party. There’s more entanglement. That wasn’t their last breakup, I would say,” she said. So what happened between Lucy and Stephen? She breaks out into a rash when she sees him at the engagement party, and based on Pippa and Bree’s comments it doesn’t sound like she had an easy time getting over their relationship. 7: How in the world did Stephen and LYDIA get engaged? https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WUfQq_0infxDzt00 The final moments of the finale sparked the biggest question of all: How the hell did Stephen and Lucy’s former BFF Lydia meet/date/fall in love/get engaged???? Oppenheimer assured us that this twist wasn’t in the book, but she knew from the start that she wanted it to close out her show. “That was actually the end of my pitch to Hulu, before they hired me. I was like, ‘And then he shows up with Lydia,'” she explained. “I was like, ‘Who’s the craziest person he could show up with?’ And I don’t think anyone will see that coming, so I’m excited about that.” Yeah, we…uh…didn’t see it coming. And we’ll never be the same. 8: What went down in the years between Lucy's freshman year and Bree's engagement party? https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AFlYc_0infxDzt00 How was the rest of college? When did Lucy and Max get back together? Did Wrigley and Stephen ever room together? Was Wrigley able to play football again after his accident? Did Lucy and her mom ever make up? Is Stephen a lawyer now? The questions just keep coming, and so many answers lie in the years we didn’t get to see as a result of the time jump. The good news is, if the show is renewed for a second season, Oppenheimer and the writers plan to explore those mystery years. “We don’t know if we have a Season 2 yet. But we’re certainly hoping we have one,” Oppenheimer said. “Yes, I have a lot planned — both in the college years, and also the adult years. I think getting to see more of Lucy’s life as an adult, and what her reaction is as Stephen kind of re-enters her life after years will be interesting.” The showrunner went on to explain that the plan is to show “all through college” and address fans’ unanswered questions. “I was just with some of the writers, and we were brainstorming all this crazy shit we could do. We have a lot of fun ideas, and we’ll hopefully see a lot more of the ensemble as well. I’ve been really happy with the audience response to some of them, so I think getting to explore their lives more will be really nice,” she said. Until then, it’s time to rewatch the series and connect some dots now that we have a fuller picture of these characters. Buckle up. The Tell Me Lies rewatch is a bumpy ride. Season 1 of Tell Me Lies is now streaming on Hulu.

