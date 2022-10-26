Read full article on original website
Park City becomes first in country to regulate co-owned homes
On Thursday, Park City became the first city in the country to legally define co-ownership of homes and regulate its use. The Park City Council voted unanimously to approve an ordinance that regulates fractional ownership of homes. That follows months of debate and community input about the impact of heavily-used vacation homes on residential neighborhoods.
Park City Mountain to hold lottery for 50 remaining garage season passes
Park City Mountain typically sells out season permits for garage parking at the Mountain Village base. This year, the resort first offered new permits to those who had them in the 21/22 season. Now there are 50 permits remaining, and the resort plans to hold a lottery soon to determine...
Main Street to close at 2 p.m. Monday for Halloween
The annual Howl-O-Ween on Main Street, hosted by the Historic Park City Alliance, returns on Monday from 3-6. Main Street and Heber Avenue will close to vehicles from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday. Swede Alley will be one-way northbound during the same timeframe. Halloween on Main has historically drawn...
Snyderville Basin Planning Commission delays decision on Wasatch Crest; wants more public input
In a 4-3 vote, the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission postponed a decision on the Wasatch Crest addiction treatment facility in Highland Flats. The planning commission could have approved or denied the facility at its meeting Tuesday night, but decided to wait until more residents have offered input. But the vote...
What will happen to the popular State Street taco cart during Sears building redevelopment?
SALT LAKE CITY — Tacos Don Rafa has been a steady fixture on the corner of State Street and 800 South for a quarter of a century. The downtown staple outlasted its former neighbor, Sears, as well as some competing taco carts. It survived the 2008 recession, a pandemic and even an attempt from a neighboring restaurant chain to remove it — but will it make it through redevelopment of the former Sears building? Owner Jesus Rosas Alcanta says there's no doubt.
Summit County Council to hear from UDOT on I-80, Kimball Junction plans
The Summit County Council meets Wednesday and will see UDOT’s shortlist of ideas for redesigning the I-80-Kimball Junction interchange. UDOT has narrowed down its alternatives from a list of over 30 to three. Each has differing costs and unique changes to intersections, from a full grade separation of SR-224 to more modest improvements around frontage roads and pedestrian access.
Green business program hosts lunch next week in Park City
Park City’s new green business program is committed to business sustainability. It’s part of the Park City’s Chamber sustainable tourism work. A luncheon next week is designed to engage Park City business owners on ways to become greener and possibly save money and energy usage. The first...
Tiny Home Village for Salt Lake City‘s Homeless Gets Green Light for 430 Units
Taking the lead to fight the homelessness epidemic in America, the Salt Lake City council has moved forward with a plan to lease 8 acres of city land to build a village of tiny homes. Described as “recovery housing,” the 430 units would provide an additional transition between total homelessness...
Owner of future ‘cidery’ clarifies claims by Summit County Council candidate
A Summit County Council candidate said Tuesday that a future cider-tasting venue was an example of special interests at work. Brendan Coyle said he and his wife Carly want to use their 20-acre parcel of farmland in Marion to open an estate “cidery,” which is like a winery but with cider.
Developers behind burned Sugar House apartment complex plan to rebuild
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The developers behind an under-construction apartment complex that caught fire last night in Sugar House say they plan to rebuild. “The goal is to rebuild the project as planned,” said Ron Cole of Eight Bay Advisors, which provided financing for the project. That...
UDOT closing both directions of I-80 in Salt Lake City over weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Road closures scheduled this weekend in the Beehive State may have an impact on your weekend plans, so officials are advising drivers to plan ahead. UDOT officials announced they will close portions of I-80 in Salt Lake City for two nights. Due to construction...
Halloween activities planned for the weekend
There are a couple of opportunities today and tomorrow to get some use out of this year’s Halloween costume... This evening from 4 to 9 p.m. the Park City Summit County Arts Council is hosting Art-oberfest at the Bonanza Art Park, located just off Bonanza Drive and Munchkin Road.
New Davis-Weber county express lanes to begin tolling
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The new I-15 Express Lanes in Layton through to Ogden in both directions will begin tolling drivers as early as Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). The Express Lanes run between Layton Parkway in Layton and Riverdale Road in Ogden....
Salt Lake City drag scene thrives despite pushback
Salt Lake City is known as the hub for the Latter-Day Saints and a crossroads for world-class outdoor attractions. But a different scene is emerging: the drag scene. Drag performance has exploded in Salt Lake City in the past few years, much of it credited to the mainstream cultural acceptance of it.
Three Salt Lake places that should be haunted based on their spooky history
SALT LAKE CITY — Forgotten graveyards, a reverend serial killer, and a Halloween mask in a lake — here are three places in Salt Lake that have particularly spooky histories. Two apartments and a local park have chilling pasts that may continue to haunt the premises. You decide.
GALLERY: Massive flag unfurled in North Ogden for annual event honoring veterans
NORTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A huge flag was unfurled over Coldwater Canyon in North Ogden by the Major Brent Taylor Foundation in an annual event honoring veterans. Organizers said Sgt. Travis Vandela, a Utah Purple Heart veteran and double amputee, joined the efforts on Saturday as volunteers helped take him up the mountain.
Wasatch Plants: Big Sagebrush (Artemisia tridentata Nutt.)
WASATCH MOUNTAINS, Utah – Big Sagebrush (Artemisia tridentata Nutt.) is an evergreen shrub native to Utah. The plant produces two crops of leaves each year; the spring leaves replace the […]
A gutting loss for Sugar House after fire rips through development
A massive fire at a nearly-complete apartment complex is a devastating setback for Sugar House. What happened: The Sugar Alley apartment complex was ravaged late Tuesday night by a fire that forced hundreds of neighbors to evacuate and showered ash over southeastern Salt Lake City. Why it matters: The building...
OPINION: It’s time for Lehi to take the lead on a future Alpine School District split
In just a few days, we will know whether Orem is leaving Alpine School District, depending on the voting results of Proposition 2. Regardless of the outcome, it’s time for Lehi’s elected officials and community to start leading the discussion on the future of Alpine School District or any potential splits from the District.
FOX 13 Investigates: Salt Lake City lowers the bar for police response times
Response times within the Salt Lake City Police Department are still among the worst in Utah, but they have improved.
