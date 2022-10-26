ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

KPCW

Park City becomes first in country to regulate co-owned homes

On Thursday, Park City became the first city in the country to legally define co-ownership of homes and regulate its use. The Park City Council voted unanimously to approve an ordinance that regulates fractional ownership of homes. That follows months of debate and community input about the impact of heavily-used vacation homes on residential neighborhoods.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Main Street to close at 2 p.m. Monday for Halloween

The annual Howl-O-Ween on Main Street, hosted by the Historic Park City Alliance, returns on Monday from 3-6. Main Street and Heber Avenue will close to vehicles from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday. Swede Alley will be one-way northbound during the same timeframe. Halloween on Main has historically drawn...
ksl.com

What will happen to the popular State Street taco cart during Sears building redevelopment?

SALT LAKE CITY — Tacos Don Rafa has been a steady fixture on the corner of State Street and 800 South for a quarter of a century. The downtown staple outlasted its former neighbor, Sears, as well as some competing taco carts. It survived the 2008 recession, a pandemic and even an attempt from a neighboring restaurant chain to remove it — but will it make it through redevelopment of the former Sears building? Owner Jesus Rosas Alcanta says there's no doubt.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Summit County Council to hear from UDOT on I-80, Kimball Junction plans

The Summit County Council meets Wednesday and will see UDOT’s shortlist of ideas for redesigning the I-80-Kimball Junction interchange. UDOT has narrowed down its alternatives from a list of over 30 to three. Each has differing costs and unique changes to intersections, from a full grade separation of SR-224 to more modest improvements around frontage roads and pedestrian access.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Green business program hosts lunch next week in Park City

Park City’s new green business program is committed to business sustainability. It’s part of the Park City’s Chamber sustainable tourism work. A luncheon next week is designed to engage Park City business owners on ways to become greener and possibly save money and energy usage. The first...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Halloween activities planned for the weekend

There are a couple of opportunities today and tomorrow to get some use out of this year’s Halloween costume... This evening from 4 to 9 p.m. the Park City Summit County Arts Council is hosting Art-oberfest at the Bonanza Art Park, located just off Bonanza Drive and Munchkin Road.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC 4

New Davis-Weber county express lanes to begin tolling

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The new I-15 Express Lanes in Layton through to Ogden in both directions will begin tolling drivers as early as Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). The Express Lanes run between Layton Parkway in Layton and Riverdale Road in Ogden....
OGDEN, UT
globeslcc.com

Salt Lake City drag scene thrives despite pushback

Salt Lake City is known as the hub for the Latter-Day Saints and a crossroads for world-class outdoor attractions. But a different scene is emerging: the drag scene. Drag performance has exploded in Salt Lake City in the past few years, much of it credited to the mainstream cultural acceptance of it.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

