NM Lottery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ These New Mexico lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Lotto America
01-10-26-35-39, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 2
(one, ten, twenty-six, thirty-five, thirty-nine; Star Ball: six; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $29,380,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 64,000,000
Pick 3 Day
6-6-2
(six, six, two)
Pick 3 Evening
0-1-1
(zero, one, one)
Pick 4 Day
3-0-3-1
(three, zero, three, one)
Pick 4 Evening
8-0-0-4
(eight, zero, zero, four)
Powerball
19-36-37-46-56, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
(nineteen, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-six, fifty-six; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $800,000,000
Roadrunner Cash
05-10-23-35-36
(five, ten, twenty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $53,000
Comments / 0