Scheana Shay Confirms Lisa Vanderpump "Smells Like Roses" After Erika Jayne Diss in 'RHOBH' Reunion

By Samantha Nungesser
 3 days ago

Scheana Shay has entered the chat. After Erika Jayne dissed Lisa Vanderpump in last week’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion episode, the Vanderpump Rules star took to social media to clear up what the restauranteur actually smells like.

While discussing the heat Jayne received for poor recycling habits after posting a photo of Garcelle Beauvais’s book in the trash — which Lisa Rinna actually took — Andy Cohen pointed out that Vanderpump had also fired off at Jayne. He told her, “Even Lisa Vanderpump then came after you and said that Garcelle should’ve sent you a scratch and sniff book so you could understand it.”

The reality star did not take well to the comment as she responded, “Yeah, and I said, ‘That’s rich coming from you, whose breath smells of garlic, Chardonnay, and cigarettes.'” Cohen sighed and said, “Oh boy,” while Kyle Richards, who used to be BFFs with Vanderpump before she left the show, simply put her head into her hands.

However, Shay is clearing the air. While sharing some photos from the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 promo photo shoot on Tuesday (Oct. 25), she captioned it, “If you ask me, @lisavanderpump smells like roses.”

It looks like part two wasn’t the last time we’ll hear Vanderpump’s name on this reunion. In a teaser released by Bravo earlier this month, Kathy Hilton brings up the former RHOBH star while confronting Lisa Rinna.

“You fight with everybody,” she said. “What you did to my sister [Kim Richards] and you drove Lisa Vanderpump off the show. I mean the list can go on and on.”

We’ll just have to catch up with the rest of what happens when the final part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion airs tonight at 8/7c on Bravo.

