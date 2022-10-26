Read full article on original website
National figures campaign for Barnes, Johnson in waning days before election
MADISON, Wis. — The list of high-profile politicians campaigning for Wisconsin candidates in the final days before the Nov. 8 election continues to grow, with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg stumping for Senate hopeful Mandela Barnes and a number of Republicans touring the state with Sen. Ron Johnson.
Wisconsin fines 'Center for COVID Control' for misleading ads on COVID tests
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says a company that was claiming to provide pop-up COVID-19 testing with quick turnaround times for results has been fined thousands of dollars for misleading advertising. Officials say Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Syed, who were operating Center...
Police Civilian Oversight Board names another Independent Police Monitor
MADISON, Wis. — A little more than two weeks after naming an Independent Police Monitor — only to see the pick back out of the job 10 days ago — the city’s Police Civilian Oversight Board has made another choice for the role. The civilian board...
Wisconsin DNR launches PFAS testing requirement across the state
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is launching a new requirement to track down cancer-causing forever chemicals across the state. Cities with a population of over 50,000 will be required to test their water for PFAS beginning Nov. 1. In the city of La Crosse, that testing has already begun.
Dane County leaders disagree over how to fund rural mental health response
MADISON, Wis. — The need for adequate mental health response in rural areas is growing at an astounding rate. Dane County officials say last year, the sheriff’s office responded to 1,400 calls with a mental health component, but those officials differ on how to build a response system.
Madison defense attorney: Any potential appeal for Darrell Brooks would be lengthy process
WAUKESHA, Wis. — If Darrell Brooks, the man convicted Wednesday of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove through the Waukesha Christmas parade last year, wants to appeal his case, it would likely be a “really long and really complicated” process, a Madison area defense attorney said.
LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin
Trick-or-treating hours are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Baraboo. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on...
Cloudy and mild Sunday, still nice for Halloween – Gary
The latest forecast from News 3 Now.
Whitewater interim city manager selected to permanently fill position
WHITEWATER, Wis. — Whitewater’s interim city manager has been chosen to officially take over the position, according to the city’s common council. John Weidl, who has held the interim role since August 17, was chosen from a group of three finalists. Councilmembers decided to pick Weidl during closed-session deliberations on Wednesday.
14 years after Brittany Zimmermann's murder, David Kahl pleads guilty
MADISON, Wis. — The man who killed UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann inside her downtown Madison apartment has admitted his guilt more than 14 years after the murder. David Kahl, 56, of Madison was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after agreeing to a plea deal. Under the terms of the agreement, in exchange for a guilty plea, prosecutors said the state would not contest a petition from Kahl for extended supervision after serving 20 years of his sentence.
Man fatally shot by Dane County deputy in Oregon ID'd
OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man fatally shot by a Dane County deputy in Oregon over the weekend. Jose Jimenez, 21, of Oregon, died from firearm-related injuries, the medical examiner’s office said in a news release Thursday afternoon. Further testing is underway.
Let's go girls! Shania Twain to play at Kohl Center in May 2023
MADISON, Wis. — Let’s go girls! Country superstar Shania Twain is bringing her talents to UW-Madison’s Kohl Center in May 2023 as part of her upcoming tour. The five-time Grammy winner will stop in Madison on May 16 in the midst of her 49-stop tour in support of her upcoming album Queen of Me, which releases on Feb. 3, 2023.
Orpheum sign gets fresh lightbulbs, paintjob
MADISON, Wis. — One of downtown Madison’s most iconic symbols got a touch-up Thursday, ensuring its lights will shine bright for years to come. Using a crane, workers replaced roughly 1800 light bulbs and put a fresh coat of paint on the 55-foot-tall sign outside of the Orpheum Theater.
Bicyclist killed in crash on John Nolen Dr., police investigating
MADISON, Wis. — A 71-year-old bicyclist died Thursday after he was hit by someone driving a vehicle on John Nolen Drive during the morning commute. The man suffered serious injuries from the collision and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The Dane County Medical Examiner will release his identity at a later date.
Man suspected of stealing wallet from hotel room as victim slept, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have released surveillance photos of a man they say may have snuck into a hotel room and stolen a person’s wallet last month. Police detectives say someone went into an occupied room at the Super 8 Motel along the west Beltline on September 6 and stole a wallet while the person inside the room slept. The suspect then began using the victim’s credit card shortly after.
