ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Good Nurse’ on Netflix, a Heavy True-Story Serial-Killer Drama Held Together by Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne

By John Serba
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MT2mu_0infvxet00

The Good Nurse (now on Netflix) is a serial-killer thriller without all the usual accouterments one would ascribe to such things. It’s a BOATS ( Based On A True Story ) movie based on Charles Graeber’s nonfiction book of the same name, about one of the most prolific serial killers ever – but this death-dealer isn’t the slash-and-grin type who leaves behind a token and lets detectives lose weeks of sleep over it. No, this guy is Charlie Cullen, a nurse who got away with surreptitiously murdering patients with medication for many years. He’s played by Eddie Redmayne, who does the creepy nice-guy sociopath thing while Jessica Chastain anchors the movie as the coworker who gets hip to his awful scheme, and instead of heavy showboating (with the exception of one wannabe Oscar Clip scene), they keep the tension purring beneath the humdrum rhythms of real life. Is this a refreshing approach, or will we be wishing for more Buffalo Bill/Casanova/Jack the Ripper nutty flourishes?
THE GOOD NURSE : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
The Gist: ST. ALOYSIUS HOSPITAL, PENNSYLVANIA, 1996: Alarms bleat as a patient flatlines. Doctors and nurses rush into the room to perform CPR and use the defibrillator. A nurse stands a step or two back and watches, and the camera zooms in on his face. Slowly. Agonizingly slowly. Minutes go by. We hear the off-screen bustle as medics desperately try to save this poor soul, counting, administering meds and procedures and eventually calling it, but all we see is Eddie Redmayne in profile, watching with bland concern and maybe just the slightest hint of fascination. Jump to New Jersey, 2003, where nurse Amy Loughren (Chastain) busts her ass on the night shift in the ICU. She kindly lets the husband of an elderly patient stay overnight despite hospital policy, and gets lightly chewed out by her supervisor for it. She shows a similarly familiar sweetheart tone with a coma patient, chatting away as she turns the poor woman in bed to prevent sores, but the exertion is a bit too much for Amy. She starts breathing heavy and gingerly wobbles to a nearby room where she pulls the curtain and plops on the bed and appears to endure some form of cardiac event.

Thank hospital management for ceasing its usual nickel-and-diming of the budget and hiring a new nurse to help out Amy. His name is Charlie, and yes, we recognize him as the Redmayne from the opening sequence. “Tons of experience, great recommendations” is the line on Charlie, and he soon shows impeccable bedside manner and the type of empathetic warmth that results in a fast, easy friendship with Amy. And Amy could use a friend right now. A visit to the doctor is all bad news: Myopathy. She needs a heart transplant. She shouldn’t be working – but she won’t have health insurance until she has a year in at the hospital, and that’s four months away. She’s a single mom with two little girls she sees briefly in the morning before they head to school; the babysitter reminds her that she forgot to pay for last Friday, so Amy counts out the singles in her wallet. The bill for a visit to the cardiologist was nearly a thousand bucks. She lives in a tiny sliver of space between a rock and a hard place.

And in swoops Charlie. He catches her in the middle of another behind-the-curtain cardiac event, helps her calm her breathing. “I’ll just sit with you until you feel better,” he says. She shares her secret with him, and he promises to help her get through these four months. He steps in when the comatose woman needs turning. He stops by and plays with Amy’s girls, who love him. He steals medication for her when she’s experiencing chest pains, and shows her how to manipulate the computer system so nobody will notice. Meanwhile, one of their patients suddenly and inexplicably dies. A pair of detectives (Nnamdi Asomugha and Noah Emmerich) are called in to investigate, and the hospital director (Kim Dickens) smiles passive-aggressively as she stonewalls them. You putting all this together? Doesn’t matter, because Amy sure is. Amy and her fragile, overtaxed heart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26N0fk_0infvxet00
Photo: JoJo Whilden / Netflix

What Movies Will It Remind You Of?: The Good Nurse skews toward the darker end of the spectrum between Nurse Betty and Seven . Chastain acts like crazy in moments of grueling subterfuge that bring to mind Leo sweating his ass off in The Departed . And Netflix will continue to milk the story with Capturing the Killer Nurse , a soon-to-be-released documentary in which we get to meet the real Amy Loughren.

Performance Worth Watching: Redmayne is subtly terrifying when he’s nestled into the dramatic irony here – we know he’s a sociopath, and Amy doesn’t – but he blows it by going berserk in a disappointingly overwrought climactic scene. But Chastain holds the credibility line (as she’s done many times before: Take Shelter , Zero Dark Thirty , The Tree of Life ), giving a dramatically resonant performance without ever pushing us out of the moment.

Memorable Dialogue: Charlie: “They didn’t stop me.”

Sex and Skin: None.

Our Take: People die in hospitals all the time, but do you know what doesn’t happen very often? Hospitals being held accountable for patient deaths that don’t quite fit the logistical norm. Alongside The Good Nurse ’s Amy-Charlie character-based tension is a harsh indictment of the U.S. for-profit medical system, which, in this plot and in real life, let Charlie Cullen be fired and hired over and over again so he could keep killing people, as hospitals looked the other way and therefore avoided any legal or financial liability. That’s a new one – so let’s just add it to the ever-growing Everest of stories in which people forego life-saving treatment because it’s unaffordable and/or are bankrupted by insurance companies, although this movie has that too (although screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns fictionalizes Amy’s insurance woes, if any gross capitalist exploitative corrupt hypocritical behemoth deserves to be mercilessly piled on, it’s the U.S. medical system).

That’s one seething cauldron of rage this film explores. But another boils alongside it, of a more emotional nature: how Amy leans on Charlie for some much-needed support. Her struggle is real, and he’s so kind, so gentle, so caring, and Redmayne is so convincing. It’s precisely what she needs, but when the rug gets pulled right out from under her at the worst possible moment, she has no choice but to dig in and do what needs to be done – be a good and decent person in the same room with a man capable of inexplicable evil. There are scenes in which she knows but we’re not sure if he knows that she knows, and the tension is agonizing. You could bottle the pregnant pauses between Redmayne and Chastain and heat the house for a year.

Director Tobias Lindholm maintains a steady pace and a dry, sober tone which support and encourage the two leads’ resolute performances. It borders on dreary colorlessness, but rarely feels unrealistic. Lindholm wisely chooses to underdirect and let Chastain and Redmayne’s performances guide the film, and the result is a frequently engrossing no-frills Drama for Adults that stirs up feelings of both an existential and pragmatic nature. Turns out there’s great horror in a story of singular evil propagated by amoral corporate bureaucracy.

Our Call: STREAM IT. The Good Nurse is a rock-solid down-down-downer that gives us strong performances and no easy answers. Make sure you’re prepared to bear two hours’ worth of weighty drama, though.

John Serba is a freelance writer and film critic based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Read more of his work at johnserbaatlarge.com .

Comments / 1

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller

The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ohmymag.co.uk

Chilling photos of Jeffrey Dahmer's actual apartment have been revealed

Why does the life of the killers fascinate us so much? Since its release on Netflix, the series Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a huge success and fascinates as much as it disgusts. Inspired by the true story of Jeffrey Dahmer, one of the most violent and bloodthirsty killersin the United States, the 10-episode miniseries is arousing the morbid curiosity of viewers.
WISCONSIN STATE
Distractify

What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
BGR.com

The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
BGR.com

8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch

An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
Popculture

Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting First Child With 'Ozark' Star Tom Pelphrey

Actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. The couple broke the news on Instagram, sharing a slew of photos from recent weeks and confirming their baby is a girl. This will also be the first child for both stars, who made their first public appearance together at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti in May.
Popculture

Actress Hospitalized After 'Clumsy Accident'

Coronation Street actress Ruxandra Porojnicu is recovering in the hospital after she suffered a painful injury. The 29-year-old actress was recently hospitalized after she suffered a "clumsy" accident that resulted in an injured wrist, with Porojnicu revealing the injury in a recent social media update. On her Instagram Story on...
Decider.com

Decider.com

44K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy