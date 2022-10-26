Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
Ga. partnership identifies, encourages, supports students who disengaged during pandemic
A new statewide program, ENGAGE Georgia, is working to solve the issue of students who have disengaged from their school communities. During the pandemic, rural students especially struggled with issues including lack of broadband that contributed to chronic absence, poor grades, and a need for more support. The state defines...
See who is voting early in Georgia's 2022 election
Georgia voters are casting their ballots early in record numbers for a midterm election as in-person early voting continues. As of Saturday, Oct. 29, more than 1.63 million people voted by mail or in person. So far, early voting in Georgia has been marked by a higher share of older...
Energy bill assistance program opens applications amid cooling weather
Cooler weather in Georgia means residents are turning on the heat, but for seniors and low-income families the cost of utilities could be a barrier. GPB’s Amanda Andrews reports on where people can go for help. Starting this week, qualifying consumers can apply for the Low Income Home Energy...
