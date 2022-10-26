ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See who is voting early in Georgia's 2022 election

Georgia voters are casting their ballots early in record numbers for a midterm election as in-person early voting continues. As of Saturday, Oct. 29, more than 1.63 million people voted by mail or in person. So far, early voting in Georgia has been marked by a higher share of older...
Energy bill assistance program opens applications amid cooling weather

Cooler weather in Georgia means residents are turning on the heat, but for seniors and low-income families the cost of utilities could be a barrier. GPB’s Amanda Andrews reports on where people can go for help. Starting this week, qualifying consumers can apply for the Low Income Home Energy...
