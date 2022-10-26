The Nutritional Outlook Podcast Episode 16: Can you white-label personalized-nutrition supplements?

Read full article on original website
BGG shows off delivery possibilities with its apple polyphenol and astaxanthin flagship ingredients at SupplySide West
BGG World (Irvine, CA) will showcase its flagship apple polyphenol and astaxathin ingredients in a variety of delivery formats at the SupplySide West trade show, taking place October 31 to November 4, 2022, in Las Vegas (Booth 4227). The company will provide samples of its antioxidant-rich ApplePhenon apple polyphenol ingredient,...
Aptar CSP Technologies to showcase its new active bottle featuring post consumer resin at SSW
The PCR active bottles are the latest addition to Aptar’s Activ-Vial solutions portfolio, which utilized the company’s proprietary 3-Phase Activ-Polymer platform technology that creates a microclimate to protect against moisture and other environmental conditions. Aptar CSP Technologies (Auburn, AL) is previewing its first ever active bottle featuring post-consumer...
Salmon protein hydrolysate, ProGo, may alleviate gastrointestinal inflammation, says recent animal study
A recent study investigated the effects of a salmon-derived soluble protein hydrolysate called ProGo, from Hofseth BioCare, on gastrointestinal inflammation. A recent study1 investigated the effects of a salmon-derived soluble protein hydrolysate (SPH) called ProGo (from Hofseth BioCare, based in Ålesund, Norway) on gastrointestinal inflammation. The study, published in Biomolecules by MDPI, was a collaboration between Hofseth BioCare and Stanford University School of Medicine. Researchers used a 2,4,6-trinitrobenzene sulfonic acid (TNBS)-induced mouse colitis model, and randomly assigned mice to four groups: control (no colitis), colitis, colitis/CP (with control peptide treatment), and colitis/SPH (with SPH treatment). Researchers evaluated the mice’s colons for disease activity index (DAI), colon histology injury, immune cells infiltration, pro- and anti-inflammatory cytokines and anti-oxidative gene expression.
Sustained release ashwagandha extract, Prolanza, demonstrated to be safe and effective at supporting cognitive health in recent study
The study found that supplementation supported memory, stress, and sleep quality. A recent study1 found that a proprietary sustained release extract of Ashwagandha root (Withania somnifera (L.) Dunal) was safe and effective at support cognitive health. The extract researchers investigated is called Prolanza, manufactured by Nutriventia (Mumbai, India). In the study, 130 healthy subjects were randomized to receive either 300 mg capsule of the ashwagandha extract or placebo, daily for 90 days. The primary endpoint researchers measured was the subjects’ cognitive function with Cambridge Neuropsychological Test Automated Battery (CANTAB), at baseline and throughout the 90-day study period (four study visits). Secondary endpoints evaluated by the researchers was the change in the Perceived Stress Scale (PSS-10) Oxford Happiness Questionnaire (OHQ), and Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI) scores as well as serum cortisol and brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) levels.
