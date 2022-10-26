The Nutritional Outlook Podcast Episode 16: Can you white-label personalized-nutrition supplements?

The study found that supplementation supported memory, stress, and sleep quality. A recent study1 found that a proprietary sustained release extract of Ashwagandha root (Withania somnifera (L.) Dunal) was safe and effective at support cognitive health. The extract researchers investigated is called Prolanza, manufactured by Nutriventia (Mumbai, India). In the study, 130 healthy subjects were randomized to receive either 300 mg capsule of the ashwagandha extract or placebo, daily for 90 days. The primary endpoint researchers measured was the subjects’ cognitive function with Cambridge Neuropsychological Test Automated Battery (CANTAB), at baseline and throughout the 90-day study period (four study visits). Secondary endpoints evaluated by the researchers was the change in the Perceived Stress Scale (PSS-10) Oxford Happiness Questionnaire (OHQ), and Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI) scores as well as serum cortisol and brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) levels.

