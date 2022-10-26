Read full article on original website
What’s the trick-or-treat forecast for Columbus and central Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Trick-or-treaters will need to include an umbrella or rain gear with their costumes on Halloween. This should come as no surprise since trick-or-treat weather conditions have been generally wet in recent years. The rain should fall as light off-and-on showers throughout the day on Monday and linger through the early evening […]
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Mostly sunny weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Get outside and enjoy the nice weather for the next couple of days before the rain arrives!. Friday morning is mostly cloudy and it will be partly cloudy later in the day. Morning temperatures are around 40 and then will warm into the lower 60s later on. There is a light breeze out of the east.
WSYX ABC6
Things to do in Central Ohio this Halloween weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's Halloween weekend!. We have a list of fun activities happening this weekend around Central Ohio, including Trick-or-Treat dates and times. Pumpkins Aglow at Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens: Fall evenings offer delights and spooky surprises during these after-dark, family-friendly events. Stroll jack-o-lantern illuminated paths as you explore the pumpkin patch and two Pumpkin Houses. Enchanting decorations also include larger-than-life spiders created by Tork Collaborative Arts, Inc., a foggy creek, and skeletons and ghosts hiding in the gardens. Open October 26-30.
WSYX ABC6
Nearly 50 more community safety cameras are being installed across Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Additional security eyes will soon be on the lookout for bad guys across Columbus. Crews this week began installing 41 community safety camera units, bought by the City Of Columbus, which will be placed in locations across the city. The first of the units was...
sciotopost.com
Columbus – Great Southern Mall, Ollies Not Affected by Fire
COLUMBUS – A Viral video showed smoke rising from a Columbus South High Ollies last night but, that wasn’t the complete facts. The video showed a large plum of black smoke over the Great Southern Shopping center located on South High just north of 270, but it wasn’t the strip mall that was on fire.
Ohio city named one of the hottest, most affordable U.S. housing markets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is receiving national recognition as one of the nation’s hottest housing markets as prices for central Ohio homes decreased for the third straight month, according to a housing report by Columbus Realtors. Columbus Realtor’s Central Ohio Housing Report for September found the average sales price for a home was $331,287, dropping […]
WSYX ABC6
Columbus school hosts safe trick-or-treat, haunted house event
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus school hosted a trick-or-treat opportunity Friday promoting holiday safety. For a second year, the Shepard School welcomed families to its Safe Schools Trick-or-Treat and Haunted House event. A spokesperson for the school said concerns on the state and national level of laced candy...
‘Just difficult’: Central Ohio renters face steep prices, challenges to save
CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio — For Danielle McLeish in Canal Winchester, the rental search has been a grind. When asked what one word would describe her months long search she said: “difficult.”. The mom of three grappled with saving to buy a home or saving to afford first and...
One critical after north Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a crash overnight Saturday in north Columbus, according to Columbus police. A police dispatcher states that officers went to the intersection of North 4th Street and East 14th Avenue around 2:30 a.m. and found one person with injuries. The victim was taken to a […]
WSYX ABC6
Bexley 'witches' trade in brooms for paddleboards
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It was a beautiful afternoon Friday for the witches to break out their paddleboards instead of their brooms. A group of Bexley women known as the "Paddle Broads" took to the water Friday in their best witch costumes. They said they do this all around...
themanual.com
The iconic Columbus-style pizza originated in 1934 in Ohio’s capital city
October is National Pizza Month. Raise your hand if you knew that. Okay, okay, liars, hands down. Like its random origin suggests, this observation was a marketing ploy, in this case launching in October 1984 along with the new Pizza Today magazine via publisher and pizzeria owner, Gerry Durnell. Durnell dubbed the eerie month pizza month because that’s when the first issue of his magazine debuted.
WSYX ABC6
Four Halloween Craft ideas from Makers Social
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — It's not spooky season without ghosts, spiders and mummies. Megan Pando, owner of Makers Social and Studio 614, shows Good Day Columbus how to make Halloween decor out of household items. To learn more about Makers Social click here.
WSYX ABC6
City of Columbus hosts first-ever pumpkin drop-off event to encourage composting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the first time ever the city of Columbus is hosting a pumpkin drop-off event to encourage composting. The drop-off will run through the whole month of November. Every Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Division of Refuse Collection. The event will not be held on Veterans Day and Thanksgiving Day.
WSYX ABC6
Mikey's Late Night Slice fiery pizza challenge returns for Halloween weekend only
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — The world's hottest pizza is back for a very limited time at Mikey's Late Night Slice! The pizza is made with fresh Reaper, Scorpion, and Ghost Peppers and you must sign a waiver to order it! Good news, this year the pizzeria decided to leave out the hate sausage due to customer requests!
WSYX ABC6
Safety tips for trick-or-treaters this Halloween
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Halloween is creeping up and can be a spooky time for fire hazards. Fire Prevention Bureau Assistant Chief Paul Martin joins Good Day Columbus with safety trips for trick-or-treaters. Safety tips:. Use a battery-operated candle or glow-stick in jack-o-lanterns. If you use a real candle,...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Fire's RREACT Team hosts community safety day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Serving the community free produce, free vaccines and family fun, the Columbus Fire Rapid Response Emergency and Addiction Crisis Team (RREACT) partnered with the DEA to host a community safety day. Near the fire training academy, the event provided community members a chance to learn...
Columbus Post Office hiring for the holidays
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Tis the season to get a job. The Columbus Post Office is once again hiring for the holiday season and will host job fairs every Tuesday this November at 2323 Citygate Drive. USPS is looking to fill immediate openings for City Carrier positions, which are full-time and have a starting wage […]
What are Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The winning numbers drawn in the Powerball lottery Wednesday night are worth an estimated $700 million, one of the largest jackpots in the game’s history. Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 19, 36, 37, 46, and 56. The Powerball number was 24 and the Power Play was 2X. The cash option for […]
WSYX ABC6
She Serves: Columbus native playing major role in setting stage for 3rd Infantry Division
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — You never get a second chance to make a first impression. That’s also the case for the 3rd Infantry at Fort Stewart, outside Savannah, Ga. That first impression for soldiers joining the division happens at the Marne Reception Center, where a supply specialist who happens to be from Columbus plays a key role in setting the stage for 3ID and the Army as a whole.
WSYX ABC6
Timbuk's Christmas tree farm opening after spring fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Despite a devastating fire in March, Timbuk Farms will open its cut-your-own Christmas tree farm this holiday season. On March 15 a fire broke out, destroying several buildings and offices. The fire also damaged two greenhouses. Timbuk Farm said the fire destroyed the tree farm...
