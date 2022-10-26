Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Photos: University of Iowa homecoming concert with NoSo and Sir Chloe
A concert, hosted by Scope Productions, was held on the Pentacrest after the University of Iowa Homecoming Parade on Friday. NoSo opened with several songs from their new album, including “Honey Understand” and “David.”. Sir Chloe took the stage after and performed “Animal,” “Sedona,” and several newer...
Daily Iowan
Photos: University of Iowa homecoming parade
The University of Iowa held its annual homecoming parade on Friday. The parade included local and state politicians, student organizations, local businesses, local performance groups, local high school bands, and activist groups. Participants handed out candy, foam footballs, informational packets, and toothbrushes to the crowd. The parade started on Washington...
cbs2iowa.com
Hy-Vee delivers 1,000 flowers to University of Iowa Children's Hospital
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — 1,000 flowers were delivered to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital on Thursday. The flowers were courtesy of Hy-Vee and a lot of donations. Hy-Vee representatives dropped everything off to help brighten days at the hospital in Iowa City. The...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
Daily Iowan
UI professors travel to Trinidad and Tobago for dance festival
Movement, emotion, music, and spectacular visuals are only some of the aspects of dance showcased through the University of Iowa dance department and will soon take the stage far from Iowa City. From Saturday through Sunday, two UI dance professors will partake in the Contemporary Choreographers’ Collective Dance Festival held...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Schools and Staff hosting 3rd annual Trunk or Treat
The Cedar Rapids Community School District and the Cedar Rapids Education Association are holding their 3rd annual Trunk of Treat event tonight, October 29, from 1p.m. to 4p.m. at the Kingston Stadium west parking lot. Students can dress up in costume and visit their favorite school staff members as they...
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Iowa Native Achieves Childhood Dream of Touring With Shania Twain
Shania Twain, one of the biggest names in music, will have an Iowa native join her on her 2023 tour. Shueyville, Iowa native Hailey Whitters will be the opening act on part of Shania Twain's tour. On Friday, October 28th Shania Twain dropped a major announcement. Not only is she...
KCRG.com
Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids to close permanently
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular pizza restaurant announced plans to close its location in the Newbo District of Cedar Rapids permanently at the end of the day on Nov. 5. In a Facebook post, staff with Fong’s Pizza thanked the community for their support over the years, but said it will close due to economic uncertainty.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man gains national attention for Monster door
The Mississippi River is a huge economic engine as well as a recreation gem for the entire Midwest. The amendment would make Iowa's constitution similar to the Second Amendment. Hawkeye Area Council selling one of its camps to pay $446,000 obligation. Updated: 53 minutes ago. The Hawkeye Area Council of...
wvik.org
Major Changes Being Considered for the Davenport Schools
Herb Trix's guest is Olivia Allen, reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch-Argus. Listen to WVIK at 6:20 pm during All Things Considered, or go to our website, wvik dot org.
KCRG.com
Mercy Medical Center inpatient rehab unit named top 10 in Midwest by Newsweek
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids has been ranked top 10 in the Midwest by Newsweek for its physical rehabilitation center. The hospital is the only one in Iowa with a rehab center that made the top 10 list in the region. The inpatient rehabilitation unit...
This Is When You Can Legally Turn Left On Red In Iowa
It can be super annoying to feel like you're waiting forever to turn left while you're at a red light. But there's one instance where you can turn left on red. I've complained more in recent days about driving in Davenport than I did all summer. The road construction never ceases. I'm up earlier now going to the gym and because of my stupid integrity I don't run any of the timed lights that I catch.
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids, Marion Gets Over $11 Million To Develop Multifamily Housing
Fifteen Cedar Rapids area projects are getting funds from the Iowa Economic Development Authority. The state of Iowa is investing more than 11 million dollars to develop more multifamily housing in the area. The projects will bring more than 500 multifamily units to Cedar Rapids, Marion and Hiawatha, from studio...
Cedar Rapids, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Cedar Rapids. The Washington High School football team will have a game with Xavier High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00. The Linn-Mar High School football team will have a game with Prairie High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
City of Independence Going Live with Redesigned Website
The City of Independence is going live with their redesigned website today. With the modified website, the City and its departments will have improved functionality and a cleaner, easier layout to navigate. It will be easier to engage and communicate with Independence residents too. New features of the website include...
KCRG.com
Independence school principal sanctioned for improper seclusion of a student
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - A principal in the Independence Community School District has been sanctioned for allegedly placing a kindergarten student in a seclusion room in violation of the state’s code of ethics. The Gazette reports the mother of a six-year-old student filed a complaint making the allegation against...
Daily Iowan
Kid Captain Elyna Clements excited to root for Hawkeyes at Homecoming game
Elyna Clements has always been an active kid. The nine-year-old resident of Camanche, Iowa, enjoys gym class, reading on her tablet, and adding to her collection of squishmallows. Now in fourth grade, Clements will step into Kinnick Stadium on October 28th as the Kid Captain for Iowa football’s Homecoming game...
Daily Iowan
Iowa cross country notebook | Hawkeyes prepare for Big Ten Championships in Michigan
The Iowa men’s and women’s cross country teams enter postseason play this weekend, heading to Ann Arbor, Michigan, for the Big Ten Championships. The Hawkeyes had six regular season meets to prepare for the conference championship. The women’s 6,000-meter race starts at 9:45 a.m. while the men will follow with an 8,000-meter run at 10:45 a.m.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa volleyball vs. Maryland
Maryland volleyball defeated Iowa at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday, 3-1. The Hawkeyes have now dropped five straight games to lower their overall season record to 7-15. Iowa outside hitter Michelle Urquhart led the game in kills with 14. Maryland’s top scorer Laila Ivey managed 10. The Hawkeyes’...
