Iowa City, IA

Daily Iowan

Photos: University of Iowa homecoming concert with NoSo and Sir Chloe

A concert, hosted by Scope Productions, was held on the Pentacrest after the University of Iowa Homecoming Parade on Friday. NoSo opened with several songs from their new album, including “Honey Understand” and “David.”. Sir Chloe took the stage after and performed “Animal,” “Sedona,” and several newer...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: University of Iowa homecoming parade

The University of Iowa held its annual homecoming parade on Friday. The parade included local and state politicians, student organizations, local businesses, local performance groups, local high school bands, and activist groups. Participants handed out candy, foam footballs, informational packets, and toothbrushes to the crowd. The parade started on Washington...
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

UI professors travel to Trinidad and Tobago for dance festival

Movement, emotion, music, and spectacular visuals are only some of the aspects of dance showcased through the University of Iowa dance department and will soon take the stage far from Iowa City. From Saturday through Sunday, two UI dance professors will partake in the Contemporary Choreographers’ Collective Dance Festival held...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids Schools and Staff hosting 3rd annual Trunk or Treat

The Cedar Rapids Community School District and the Cedar Rapids Education Association are holding their 3rd annual Trunk of Treat event tonight, October 29, from 1p.m. to 4p.m. at the Kingston Stadium west parking lot. Students can dress up in costume and visit their favorite school staff members as they...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids to close permanently

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular pizza restaurant announced plans to close its location in the Newbo District of Cedar Rapids permanently at the end of the day on Nov. 5. In a Facebook post, staff with Fong’s Pizza thanked the community for their support over the years, but said it will close due to economic uncertainty.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man gains national attention for Monster door

The Mississippi River is a huge economic engine as well as a recreation gem for the entire Midwest. The amendment would make Iowa's constitution similar to the Second Amendment. Hawkeye Area Council selling one of its camps to pay $446,000 obligation. Updated: 53 minutes ago. The Hawkeye Area Council of...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
97X

This Is When You Can Legally Turn Left On Red In Iowa

It can be super annoying to feel like you're waiting forever to turn left while you're at a red light. But there's one instance where you can turn left on red. I've complained more in recent days about driving in Davenport than I did all summer. The road construction never ceases. I'm up earlier now going to the gym and because of my stupid integrity I don't run any of the timed lights that I catch.
DAVENPORT, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

City of Independence Going Live with Redesigned Website

The City of Independence is going live with their redesigned website today. With the modified website, the City and its departments will have improved functionality and a cleaner, easier layout to navigate. It will be easier to engage and communicate with Independence residents too. New features of the website include...
Daily Iowan

Kid Captain Elyna Clements excited to root for Hawkeyes at Homecoming game

Elyna Clements has always been an active kid. The nine-year-old resident of Camanche, Iowa, enjoys gym class, reading on her tablet, and adding to her collection of squishmallows. Now in fourth grade, Clements will step into Kinnick Stadium on October 28th as the Kid Captain for Iowa football’s Homecoming game...
CAMANCHE, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa cross country notebook | Hawkeyes prepare for Big Ten Championships in Michigan

The Iowa men’s and women’s cross country teams enter postseason play this weekend, heading to Ann Arbor, Michigan, for the Big Ten Championships. The Hawkeyes had six regular season meets to prepare for the conference championship. The women’s 6,000-meter race starts at 9:45 a.m. while the men will follow with an 8,000-meter run at 10:45 a.m.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa volleyball vs. Maryland

Maryland volleyball defeated Iowa at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday, 3-1. The Hawkeyes have now dropped five straight games to lower their overall season record to 7-15. Iowa outside hitter Michelle Urquhart led the game in kills with 14. Maryland’s top scorer Laila Ivey managed 10. The Hawkeyes’...
CORALVILLE, IA

