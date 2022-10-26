ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isanti County, MN

What's happening around Isanti & Chisago counties ...

County News Review
County News Review
 3 days ago

Every Tuesday

>Isanti County Food Pantry

The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Families are eligible once per month.

Friday, Oct. 28

>Stand Against Child Abuse Gala

The North Star Family Advocacy Center will sponsor the Stand Against Child Abuse Gala at the Braham Event Center. Patty Wetterling is the featured speaker, with music provided by The Cactus Blossoms. Doors open at 5 p.m., with dinner starting at 6 p.m. There also will be a silent auction, with proceeds to benefit The Advocacy Center. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/4ub32rz5. For more information, call 763-252-6120.

Saturday, Oct. 29

>Trick ‘r Truck at Recovering Hope

Recovering Hope Treatment Center will host its annual Trick ‘r Truck event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Recovering Hope, which is located at 2031 Rowland Road in Mora, is looking for support from the public, whether it is financial donations, bringing a vehicle, volunteering or manning a resource table. The event itself will feature kids activities, construction vehicles, costumes, music and more. For more information, contact Sadie Broekemeier at 763-242-1400 or sadie@recoveringhope.life, or Patti Miller at 763-245-7886 or patti.miller@co.kanabec.mn.us.

Saturday, Oct. 29

>Trunk or Treat at Magnus Veterans

Magnus Veterans Campus, which is located at 16861 North Diamond Lake Road in Dayton, is hosting its annual Trunk or Treat from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Candy along with free food and drink, hayrides, games, and Angle Reins horses will be there. The first 80 kids in attendance will received a free pumpkin.

Sunday, Oct. 30

>Bowling For A Cure at Isanti Lanes

The Isanti County Cancer Crusaders will host their annual Bowling For A Cure event at Junction Bowl in Isanti from 1-4 p.m. The cost is $10 for two games of bowling and a shoe rental. There also will be a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and door prizes as well as prizes for the best Halloween Costume. For more information, go to Facebook.com/isanticountycancercrusaders.

Saturday, Nov. 3

>Bingo at North Branch Library

The North Branch Friends of the Library invite the public to bingo starting at 6:30 p.m. The event, which is recommended for ages 8 and up, requires registration on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. The North Branch Area Library is located at 6355 379th St. in North Branch.

Friday, Nov. 4

>Rush City “After Hours”

Rush City’s Bountiful Boutiques will host a special free event from 7-9:30 p.m. at Chucker’s Spare Room. Rachel Bigelow and the Heritage Players will provide tunes from the Andrews Sisters, and there will be door prizes, half-price bottles of wine, chocolates, games and shopping specials. All proceeds from the silent auction, games and more will benefit the Rush City Food Shelf. The public is invited to this free evening of fun.

Friday-Sunday, Nov. 4-6

>Rush City Pop-Up Boutique

The Eighth Annual Rush City Pop-Up Boutique will offer an array of hand-crafted good from more than 40 local artists, cooks and crafters. The Boutique starts Friday from 3-7 p.m., continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., then finishes Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Using a passport that you can pick up at your first location, you can stop at all six locations to become eligible to receive a gift basket. The locations are Postively 4th Street, Raven’s Nest, Hunting Widows Boutique, Spare Room at Chucker’s Bowl, Back 40 Market and Wayne’s Greenhouse and Gifts. The local food shelf will benefit from vendors at this boutique, For more information, check out Facebook at rushcitybountifulboutiques.

Saturday, Nov. 5

>Oxlip Church holiday market

Oxlip Free Evangelical Church, located at 4770 County Road 5 NW in Isanti, will host a holiday market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors will be there, along with crafts and baked goods for sale. A lunch also will be available for purchase along with coffee. For more information, call Pam at 612-532-8429.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

>Fish Lake Lutheran Pork Dinner

Fish Lake Lutheran Church, located at 43353 Cedarcrest Trail in Harris, will host a pork dinner from 4-6:30 p.m. The menu includes roast pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn cole slaw, pickled beets, rolls with butter and dessert along with milk, apple cider and coffee. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, and free for children under the age of 5. For more information, go to www.fishlakelutheran.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

>Curious Creatures for Isanti Youth

Children ages 3-5 years old who live in Isanti are invited to take part in Curious Creatures, which includes crafts, playtime and stories. This month leaves and pine cones will be featured at Mattson Park, which is located on the corner of 5th Ave. NW and Main Str. W in Isanti, from 10 to 11 a.m. The event is free to Isanti residents and $2 for non-residents. Registration is required; to register, For more information, click on www.cityofisanti.us/parks-recreation-culture/pages/events-family-programs.

Saturday, Nov. 19

>Cambridge Snowflake Parade

The 25th Annual Lighted Snowflake Parade is set for Saturday, Nov. 19 starting at 5:30 p.m. It will be preceded by the Community Chili Feed, which will be held from 4-7:30 p.m. at Cambridge City Center Mall. Registration forms for businesses and organizations wishing to enter the parade are available at www.north65chamber.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

Costco to open its 8th Twin Cities store

Warehouse retail giant Costco is set to open its 8th Twin Cities store – and its 11th statewide – next fall. It was confirmed Friday that Costco is pushing ahead with plans to open a store off of Hwy. 41 and Oakridge Drive in Chaska, close to Hazeltine Golf Club.
CHASKA, MN
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: North St. Paul giant snowman

NORTH ST PAUL, Minn. — A requirement for most snow sculptures is snow — not in North St. Paul. Just off Highway 36 stands a 44-foot-tall 20-ton smiling snowman that is billed as the world's largest snowman, according to the city's website. Its smile alone stretches 16 feet.
NORTH SAINT PAUL, MN
KEYC

Treasure Robinson, 15, found safe

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 15-year-old girl from Glencoe has been found safe after being reported missing in September. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Treasure Robinson was located by the Minneapolis Police Department. She was reported missing on Sept. 17, with family concerned she had left home after...
GLENCOE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Vehicle smashes into Rosemount pet store

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. -- Someone crashed a vehicle late Thursday afternoon at the Chuck & Don's Pet Shop in Rosemount.Few details were available, but WCCO cameras captured the scene after a car smashed through the front window.Employees taped it off while they cleaned up the broken glass and damaged merchandise.Police haven't returned our calls asking for more information. 
ROSEMOUNT, MN
willmarradio.com

Two area counties among those declare drought disaster areas

(St. Paul, MN) -- The U-S-D-A is designating seven Minnesota counties as primary natural disaster areas. Farmers in Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Ramsey, Scott and Sibley counties are now eligible for emergency loans due to severe drought conditions. The federal funding can be used to replace equipment or livestock, to reorganize a farming operation or refinance certain debt. Contiguous counties are also eligible for aid. The list includes Anoka, Blue Earth, Goodhue, McCleod, Nicollet, Renville, Sherburne, Waseca, Washington and Wright counties. There's more info at farmers-dot-gov.
MINNESOTA STATE
twincitieslive.com

Jellybean and Julia’s

It’s TCL in your town week and today we take a look at a delicious BBQ joint called, “Jellybean and Julia’s,” located in Anoka, Minnesota. TCL reporter, Kristin Haubrich, takes us to check out what this husband and wife team are cooking up. For more information, click here to check out their website.
ANOKA, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Grace Church plans renovation project

Grace Church Eden Prairie announced a major growth and renovation project earlier this month. According to a press release, the project aims to expand educational opportunities for children ages 5 and under with the non-denominational church’s Grace Beginnings early learning and childcare program.  It will also benefit other ministries and programs by adding a new student [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
106.9 KROC

Five New Restaurants Opening in the Twin Cities This November

Everyone loves food, I mean duh! And now we can get excited for more food because this month there are 5 new restaurants in the Twin Cities that are opening next month!. I came across this article from Bring Me The News and immediately got excited because I live next to one of these and have been waiting for when it might open.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body recovered from Lake Minnetonka, investigation underway

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn – An investigation is underway after a body was found in Lake Minnetonka.According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to reports of a body in Lafayette Bay on Lake Minnetonka around 11am Monday.The body of an adult female was recovered by the Mound Fire Department. The original report was made by someone in a fishing boat.The Hennepin County Sheriff's office is currently investigating.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man shot in Brooklyn Park overnight

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn – Police are looking for answers after a man was shot in Brooklyn Park Thursday evening.According to Brooklyn Park Police, officers were dispatched to reports of shots fired in the 5500 block of Brookdale Dr. at 9:10pm. When they arrived, officers found shell casings in the street, and damaged fence from the gunfire.A short time later, a local hospital alerted officers to a walk-in gunshot victim. The adult male victim said he had been shot in Brooklyn Park.The victim suffered a non life-threatening gunshot injury, and was able to provide officers with limited information.No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.Information regarding this shooting is limited. Check this story for updates.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
River Falls Journal

Photos: Custom prairie style house on almost 58 acres for sale in River Falls

This gorgeous house sits on almost 58 acres with the Kinnickinnic River running through it. An absolutely stunning estate awaits you with this custom-built prairie style home. The design is inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright and is truly one-of-a-kind. The property boasts panoramic views of the beautiful western Wisconsin countryside....
RIVER FALLS, WI
CBS Minnesota

Home shot at in Brooklyn Park, none injured

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Authorities in Brooklyn Park say a house was hit by gunfire early Thursday, but no one inside the home was hurt.Officers from the city's police department responded to the 8300 block of Emerson Avenue North on reports of shots fired.Residents in a nearby home told officers their house had been shot, but none of them had been struck.Police believe the home was targeted, and are investigating.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

A Halloween Alert: Golden Valley Police Warn of Fentanyl Candy

A word of warning this Halloween from Golden Valley police to parents of trick or treaters. Police are alerting residents about so-called “rainbow fentanyl,” which is a powerful opioid drug that’s made to look like candy. Consumption of the drug could be deadly. Golden Valley police say...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
96.7 The River

New Women’s Clothing Boutique Opens in Cold Spring

COLD SPRING (WJON News) - An at-home women's clothing business has moved into its own store front. Owner Lori Ruhland started Cinder Boutique out of her home in Cold Spring over two years ago. She says the last year really drove her from operating as an online only business to having a physical location.
COLD SPRING, MN
twincitieslive.com

Anoka Native Gretchen Carlson

We could not be celebrating the town of Anoka, Minnesota without talking to it’s most famous person to come from there. Gretchen Carlson is a graduate of Anoka High School in 1984, is a former Miss America, an accomplished journalist and a recognized trailblazer and advocate for women’s rights. While Gretchen no longer resides in Anoka, Minnesota she brings her kids back every year form New York City.
ANOKA, MN
County News Review

County News Review

Isanti County, MN
498
Followers
530
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

County News Review serves Isanti & Chisago counties. Dating back to 1874, ECM Post-Review merged with Isanti County News in 2019 to form the County News Review. Publishing on Thursdays with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.countynewsreview.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/

Comments / 0

Community Policy