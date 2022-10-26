What's happening around Isanti & Chisago counties ...

Every Tuesday

>Isanti County Food Pantry

The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Families are eligible once per month.

Friday, Oct. 28

>Stand Against Child Abuse Gala

The North Star Family Advocacy Center will sponsor the Stand Against Child Abuse Gala at the Braham Event Center. Patty Wetterling is the featured speaker, with music provided by The Cactus Blossoms. Doors open at 5 p.m., with dinner starting at 6 p.m. There also will be a silent auction, with proceeds to benefit The Advocacy Center. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/4ub32rz5. For more information, call 763-252-6120.

Saturday, Oct. 29

>Trick ‘r Truck at Recovering Hope

Recovering Hope Treatment Center will host its annual Trick ‘r Truck event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Recovering Hope, which is located at 2031 Rowland Road in Mora, is looking for support from the public, whether it is financial donations, bringing a vehicle, volunteering or manning a resource table. The event itself will feature kids activities, construction vehicles, costumes, music and more. For more information, contact Sadie Broekemeier at 763-242-1400 or sadie@recoveringhope.life, or Patti Miller at 763-245-7886 or patti.miller@co.kanabec.mn.us.

Saturday, Oct. 29

>Trunk or Treat at Magnus Veterans

Magnus Veterans Campus, which is located at 16861 North Diamond Lake Road in Dayton, is hosting its annual Trunk or Treat from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Candy along with free food and drink, hayrides, games, and Angle Reins horses will be there. The first 80 kids in attendance will received a free pumpkin.

Sunday, Oct. 30

>Bowling For A Cure at Isanti Lanes

The Isanti County Cancer Crusaders will host their annual Bowling For A Cure event at Junction Bowl in Isanti from 1-4 p.m. The cost is $10 for two games of bowling and a shoe rental. There also will be a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and door prizes as well as prizes for the best Halloween Costume. For more information, go to Facebook.com/isanticountycancercrusaders.

Saturday, Nov. 3

>Bingo at North Branch Library

The North Branch Friends of the Library invite the public to bingo starting at 6:30 p.m. The event, which is recommended for ages 8 and up, requires registration on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. The North Branch Area Library is located at 6355 379th St. in North Branch.

Friday, Nov. 4

>Rush City “After Hours”

Rush City’s Bountiful Boutiques will host a special free event from 7-9:30 p.m. at Chucker’s Spare Room. Rachel Bigelow and the Heritage Players will provide tunes from the Andrews Sisters, and there will be door prizes, half-price bottles of wine, chocolates, games and shopping specials. All proceeds from the silent auction, games and more will benefit the Rush City Food Shelf. The public is invited to this free evening of fun.

Friday-Sunday, Nov. 4-6

>Rush City Pop-Up Boutique

The Eighth Annual Rush City Pop-Up Boutique will offer an array of hand-crafted good from more than 40 local artists, cooks and crafters. The Boutique starts Friday from 3-7 p.m., continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., then finishes Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Using a passport that you can pick up at your first location, you can stop at all six locations to become eligible to receive a gift basket. The locations are Postively 4th Street, Raven’s Nest, Hunting Widows Boutique, Spare Room at Chucker’s Bowl, Back 40 Market and Wayne’s Greenhouse and Gifts. The local food shelf will benefit from vendors at this boutique, For more information, check out Facebook at rushcitybountifulboutiques.

Saturday, Nov. 5

>Oxlip Church holiday market

Oxlip Free Evangelical Church, located at 4770 County Road 5 NW in Isanti, will host a holiday market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors will be there, along with crafts and baked goods for sale. A lunch also will be available for purchase along with coffee. For more information, call Pam at 612-532-8429.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

>Fish Lake Lutheran Pork Dinner

Fish Lake Lutheran Church, located at 43353 Cedarcrest Trail in Harris, will host a pork dinner from 4-6:30 p.m. The menu includes roast pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn cole slaw, pickled beets, rolls with butter and dessert along with milk, apple cider and coffee. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, and free for children under the age of 5. For more information, go to www.fishlakelutheran.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

>Curious Creatures for Isanti Youth

Children ages 3-5 years old who live in Isanti are invited to take part in Curious Creatures, which includes crafts, playtime and stories. This month leaves and pine cones will be featured at Mattson Park, which is located on the corner of 5th Ave. NW and Main Str. W in Isanti, from 10 to 11 a.m. The event is free to Isanti residents and $2 for non-residents. Registration is required; to register, For more information, click on www.cityofisanti.us/parks-recreation-culture/pages/events-family-programs.

Saturday, Nov. 19

>Cambridge Snowflake Parade

The 25th Annual Lighted Snowflake Parade is set for Saturday, Nov. 19 starting at 5:30 p.m. It will be preceded by the Community Chili Feed, which will be held from 4-7:30 p.m. at Cambridge City Center Mall. Registration forms for businesses and organizations wishing to enter the parade are available at www.north65chamber.com.