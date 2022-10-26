Hands-on learning at KHSD's Regional Occupational Center Cafe & Bakery, now open to public

Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
SNAP! — Woman's Club of Bakersfield dedication
The Woman’s Club of Bakersfield held a dedication of its National Registry of Historical Places plaque on the Women’s Club building at 2030 18th St. in Bakersfield on Oct. 13. It is Kern County’s oldest cultural club for women. Incorporated on March 2, 1896, the club is a...
Bakersfield Now
Tri-tip meal, cozy blankets and more at 4th annual Larry Koman's BBQ For Our Homeless
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Homelessness in Kern County is a serious problem, with 50 percent of people said to be homeless and living in homeless shelters, according to the Bakersfield Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative. But the 4th annual Larry Koman's BBQ For Our Homeless is looking to give the...
Bakersfield Californian
School districts ask voters to help with new campuses, expansions, upgrades
In addition to a sales tax increase for unincorporated areas of Kern County, depending on the location, voters also may be asked to pitch in to help out local classrooms with an increase or two on their property tax assessment. While the county is asking residents in unincorporated areas to...
delanonow.com
22nd Church Anniversary Celebration of World Harvest International Church of Delano
This weekend, World Harvest Int’l Church of Delano will celebrate its 22nd Year of Ministry. In addition, the congregation will honor Pastor David Vivas, Jr. since October is observed as “Pastor Appreciation Month.”. Guest speaker for service on Sunday, October 30 is Pastor Angelo Frazier of RiverLakes Community...
thecorcoranjournal.net
Corcoran Memorial Wall
Local residents seeking to honor deceased members of the Corcoran community who have made great contributions to the City of Corcoran can nominate that special someone for The Corcoran Memorial Wall. 2023 nominations are currently being accepted through Nov. 15. The Corcoran Memorial Wall is located to the north side...
Bakersfield Californian
BPD hosts 'HalLAWeen' trick-or-treating at headquarters
Superheroes and princesses and cheerleaders and animals squirmed and twirled while waiting for the Bakersfield Police Department to open the doors to its downtown headquarters Thursday. The impatient reaction wasn’t surprising as the line to enter into “HalLAWeen,” the BPD's safe trick-or-treating event, stretched across Truxtun Avenue, halfway down Eye...
Bakersfield Now
Nextdoor plans your route this Halloween with its Treat Map with new, pet-friendly feature
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — With Halloween, just days away, do you have your trick-or-treat route yet?. To help find your Halloween route, Nextdoor, a neighborhood network, relaunched its annual Treat Map, where neighbors can pin their homes as decorated, whether or not they're giving out candy or handing out pet treats.
Kern County and CalFresh are expanding food access for low-income people
The Kern County Board of Supervisors' decision will help two different kinds of seniors; both those on SSI and those about to graduate from college.
Kern County to hold 2 National Perscription Drug Take Back Day events
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 29th. Take Back Day aims to help Americans dispose of unneeded medications that can often become a gateway to addiction.
Chipotle opening Delano location in early winter
Delano will soon have a new food option. Chipotle is expected to open its first location in the city early this winter.
Frugatti’s restaurant to expand into new location
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After 33 years of operation, Frugatti’s Italian Restaurant has outgrown its Coffee Road location and plans to move into a new, larger space in fall 2023. Owner Ralph Fruguglietti said the new spot is nearby — the northwest corner of Brimhall and Coffee roads — so longtime customers won’t have to […]
Bakersfield Californian
Community Voices: Tastries owner is living her faith
For the second time in five years, a Kern County judge has ruled in favor of artistic expression, religious freedom and the First Amendment, all embodied in the case against Tastries Bakery and its Christian owner Cathy Miller. The case stems from 2017 when Miller politely declined to create a...
Bakersfield, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Bakersfield. The Frontier High School football team will have a game with Centennial High School - Bakersfield on October 27, 2022, 19:30:00.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The top curry spot in California serves ‘hearty’ Jamaican dishes, Yelp says
A California restaurant known for its “home cooked Jamaican food” was named the top spot in the state for curry, Yelp says. Yelp released a list of the “Top curry in every state,” on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and Barrington’s Jamaican Kitchen in Bakersfield made the list.
Bakersfield Now
Kern County Supervisor 3rd District Interview: Brian Smith
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Here's Eyewitness News' interview with Kern County Supervisor 3rd District candidate, Brian Smith. The retired Assistant Chief for the California High patrol spoke on the biggest needs he sees in the district, what he would like to accomplish if elected and what he would like to do help timely issues.
Cool conditions, chance of rain after Halloween in Kern County
A cooling trend is on the way, hitting Kern County just after Halloween. Sunday and Monday, expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-70s for the valley and high-60s for Tehachapi. Halloween night will be chilly, with lows around 50 across the county. Cooler air will hit California on Tuesday, bringing moisture with it; […]
Bakersfield Californian
More Kern County water districts split with larger authority
Two more members of the Kern Groundwater Authority announced that they will form their own groundwater sustainability agencies, continuing a pattern of members distancing themselves from Kern County’s largest groundwater agency. The Shafter-Wasco Irrigation District and North Kern Water Storage District will each form their own GSA, it was...
Kaiser Permanente to break ground for Survivor Reflection Garden
Kaiser Permanente will unveil phase one of the Survivor Reflection Garden as they break ground at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27th.
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Meet the dogs at the Kern County Animal Shelter
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Nick Cullen of Kern County Animal Services and host Ryan Nelson as they introduce us to four beautiful dogs who are looking for their forever homes while also showing off their Halloween costumes. Cynthia is an excitable and goofy girl who hates costumes, so...
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: Southern hospitality at Cracker Barrel
Am I surprised that it seems like half of Kern County has been patiently waiting in line at Cracker Barrel since it opened in August?. Heck no. Every few weeks I get emails from readers asking if particular restaurants are going to be opening here. Popular on the list are Claim Jumper and TGI Friday's. Cracker Barrel has been right in the mix, particularly since they started opening stores in California.
