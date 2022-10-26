Read full article on original website
Lisa Hilinski: Come up with a winter workout plan that keeps you cozy and healthy
Winter is fast approaching, and the thought of heading outside or even driving to a gym seems less appealing than it did all summer and fall. We are entering a time of year where at-home workouts are more common, keeping cozy in our homes while still getting a good pump in.
The most adorable ice cream cake for Halloween
On Good Things Utah this morning – Isn’t she darn cute? So many Halloween goods exist in the realm of spooky and scary. And that’s great, spookiness is one of the main tenets of this hallowed holiday. But sometimes, it’s nice to just have something cute. Enter Baskin-Robbins’ Trixie the Ghost Cake, which looks like a friendly cartoon brought to life. The cake features an orange cobweb bow made of icing and fudge, with ghostly facial features made out of dark melting chocolate. Even more exciting? You can customize your cake with your favorite ice cream flavor. You can order the cake online, through the Baskin-Robbins app, or at your local Baskin-Robbins store. If you’re planning to serve the cake this holiday weekend, make sure to order quickly. The cake needs to be ordered between 24 to 48 hours in advance. You can even choose to add the new spicy Ghost Pepper ice cream to your Ghost cake.
Cold brew coffee with pizzazz
Cold brew coffee is one of the biggest trends in the last few years. That’s a 2010s trend we’d like to keep for good. Wesley Barton, owner of The Great Coffee Crate, stepped in front of the camera onto the GTU kitchen to give us a taste of his new coffee. This ain’t your grandmother’s cup of coffee.
