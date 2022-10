LONDON, UK — The Broncos, their fans and media observing the team don’t really know the team’s new owners. They know of them because of all their well-known, multi-generational success with their Walmart discount retail chain. But after five Denver reporters met with Greg Penner, a Broncos owner and CEO, after he addressed a rowdy fan gathering at a central London pub fan event Friday evening, it was clear the Broncos are not just a fun diversion for the Walmart family. Penner was firm and honest about his disappointment in the current state of the team.

