Rupp receives Regional West’s 2022 Caring Kind Award Honor
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb., ? Melissa Rupp, RN, lead occupational health nurse at Regional West’s Scottsbluff campus, was recently named the facility’s 2022 Caring Kind Award recipient. The Caring Kind Award, presented annually by the Nebraska Hospital Association (NHA), honors outstanding healthcare staff members who have demonstrated compassion for patients,...
'Trunk or Treat' to be held in Chadron
Chadron Chamber of Commerce and Kiwanis will hold Trunk or Treat in downtown Chadron on Oct. 28 from 5 pm. - 7 p.m.
Heartland Expressway adds 14 miles of divided highway through Nebraska Panhandle
SCOTTSBLUFF — State and local officials celebrated the official opening of the Alliance south section of the Heartland Expressway during a ceremony this month. Work on the 14-mile section of the project that runs from Angora Hill to south of Alliance began in the spring of 2021 and was not scheduled to be completed by contractor IHC-Scott until the spring of next year.
Chadron Bomgaars to hold 'Ladies Night'
The Chadron Bomgaars will hold on Oct. 23 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Bomgaars will be donating 5% of the evening's total sales to local cancer centers and/or hospitals in the communities they serve. In Chadron donates will go to Circle of Light and Chadron Community Hospital.
Interactive display open in Chadron's King Library
CHADRON – An interactive display, What Were You Wearing, in the King Library through the end of October is helping bring awareness to campus about sexual assault. The exhibit features a QR code that links to an online form where individuals can anonymously submit their stories of surviving sexual assault. When first-hand accounts are submitted, Interim Title IX Coordinator Morgan Cullan reviews them, prints the statements, and displays them in the exhibit along with clothes that match the description of what survivors said they were wearing when assaulted.
POST PODCAST: AHS Eight To Great Program
Alliance High School English teacher Roxie Smith discusses the "8 To Great" program, which has been in use in classes.
There will be a new champion in Class D6 after Hay Springs upsets Cody-Kilgore
For the first time since 2018 the Hay Springs football team will advance in the D6 playoffs after pulling off the 28-12 upset over Cody-Kilgore there on Friday afternoon. The Cowboys used a pair of 1st quarter touchdowns to go on top 12-0, but it was all Hawks the rest of the way.
Speed a factor in semi-tractor accident Tuesday
CHEYENNE COUNTY - A semi-tractor driver suffered minor injuries to his arms when his vehicle ran off the road and overturned Tuesday afternoon. According to the Cheyenne County Sheriff's office, Terry Hartman, of Gering, was driving in the semi-tractor hauling gravel in a dump trailer, owned by Flyover Transport, LLC, southbound on County Road 117 in Nebraska at 12:13 p.m.
Drive-Through job, resource fair to be held in Chadron
Nebraska Department of Labor is hosting a Drive-Through Job and Resource Fair in Chadron on Nov. 3 from 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the First National Bank parking lot. Information and registration are located under Career Fairs at: https://www.csc.edu/careerservices/
DEA National Drug Take Back Day Oct. 29
Saturday, October 29, is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The DEA will have 4000 local drop off sites for people to safely dispose of old, unused unneeded or expired medications. The DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other forms of prescription drugs. Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage. The event will also continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges provided lithium batteries are removed.
Robert Wahlstrom wins National Recognition for Community Service, Industry Accomplishments
New York, NY, October 18, 2022) – The nomination of Robert Wahlstrom, president of Wahlstrom Ford Inc. in Chadron, Nebraska, for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award was announced today by TIME. Wahlstrom is one of a select group of 48 dealer nominees from across the country...
More details released on New Alliance Bean fire
The Alliance Volunteer Fire Department was called to a fire at New Alliance Bean and Grain early Thursday morning on the west side of Alliance along Highway 385. The Alliance Fire Department responded with several tanker trucks and a ladder truck. Alliance Assistant Fire Chief Brad Schrum said the fire...
Chadron murder trial underway
Chadron’s first murder trial in 13 years is underway. 20-year old Ian “Sage” Little Moon is charged with 1st-degree murder and felony use of a deadly weapon in the death of 72-year old John “JD” Martinez, who was shot in the head 5 times. District...
Power restored in Alliance Monday morning-Update
Power has been restored to a large section of central Alliance as of 7:05 am this morning (10/24). According to the City Utility Office, a motor vehicle struck a power pole along West 2nd street early Monday. This caused a disruption in the underground electric lines that feed a large section of the City. City Electric Crews responded quickly and power was restored in approximately 1 hour. Anyone still having power issues should contact the City at 762-5400.
Gering man sentenced to 2 years probation for multiple charges
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A former Sidney man was sentenced to 24 months of probation this month by a Scotts Bluff County District Court Judge after pleading no contest to amended misdemeanor charges of second-degree assault on an officer, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony last winter.
Chadron police arrest man for shooting gun from a moving vehicle
On Oct. 19 at approximately 8:20 p.m. officers with the Chadron Police Department received a report of gunshots being fired out of a moving vehicle in the 500 block of North Main Street. A license plate of the vehicle was included in the vehicle description. Chadron officers responded to the...
Both sides rest in Little Moon murder trial
Chadron’s first murder trial in 13 years is almost in the hands of the jury. Both sides in the case of 20-year old Ian “Sage” Little Moon rested this morning with closing arguments expected shortly after court reconvenes at 12:30. Little Moon is charged with 1st-degree murder...
