Halloween-loving couple turn home into $2,300 DIY haunted house

By Hannah Frishberg
 3 days ago

Two Halloween-loving Brits have a ghoulish annual tradition: Transforming their home into a seasonal exhibit.

Lorna Smith, 30, and her girlfriend, Carly Jennings, 34, are both self-proclaimed “fanatics” for the holiday and share it with others by creating a “bone-chilling” homemade display for their neighbors.

For the past three years, they’ve scrappily put together a trove of themed decorations to hang outside and inside their Bootle, Liverpool, residence. This year, they spent two months and some $2,300 on the project, a cost which would be far higher if they weren’t so thrifty about recycling and upcycling old decor.

“Everything is completely handmade, so the only costs are supplies to make the bits brand new,” said Smith, Jam Press reported. “I think our most expensive project is the skull arch, which has 13 skulls on and is revamped each year for a different look.”

A peek outside the display.
Jam Press
On Halloween night, the home’s interior opens to the public.
Jam Press
Six people at a time will be allowed inside to see the decorations, which include this skeleton display.
Jam Press
The couple have maintained the tradition for four years now.
Jam Press
Lorna Smith, 30, and her girlfriend, Carly Jennings, 34.
Jam Press

They love brainstorming themes and already know what they’ll be doing for years to come. This year’s is “mega ghost ship.”

Their UK home is currently covered in glowing green skulls galore, a cobweb-covered gate, dotted red lights and a decrepit mermaid.

The neighbors love it, helping with some of the crafting and waiting hours in line for a peek inside on the one night it opens to the public — Oct. 31, of course.

Six people are allowed in at a time and the experience is free, although this year they couple are asking for donations to help out family friends.

“It’s a community event, so we’re able to get to know everyone’s faces, and it’s a nice feeling to have everyone enjoy something we’ve done,” said Smith. “It’s sad when we have to take it down, so we keep it up for a few days afterwards and I think we’ll need to invest in a storage unit soon, as there’s so much.”

