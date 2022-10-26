Read full article on original website
videtteonline.com
Medical retirement shifts Lund's perspective, focus from volleyball to future career
After battling concussions throughout her volleyball career at Illinois State, Nicole Lund began the 2022 season playing each match as if it was her last. The often-preached mantra was a reality for Lund, a senior middle blocker. After a serious concussion forced her to medically redshirt her freshman year and several concussions followed, Lund knew another head injury could mean the end of her playing career.
Central Illinois Proud
Shelbey Roberts recognized as one of ’40 Leaders Under Forty’
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — WMBD/WYZZ’s Shelbey Roberts was recognized as one of Peoria Magazine’s “40 Leaders under Forty” at the Scottish Rite Theatre in Peoria Thursday. Shelbey was awarded for her work in journalism and community service. The annual event celebrates emerging leaders in the...
25newsnow.com
“Come From Away” cast member Harter Clingman gives insight on hit musical
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Weekend anchor RaShaun Haynes had the opportunity to sit down with Harter Clingman, a cast member from the musical “Come From Away,” where he shared the inspiration behind the musical. “The basics of Come From Away are that on 9/11 when the American...
Central Illinois Proud
Gospel Jubilee aiming to uplift the community
(WMBD) – You can enjoy praise and worship and also gift a child for the upcoming holiday season at the Gospel Jubilee on Sunday, Oct. 30. The Gospel Jubilee will take place at Promise Academy in Peoria. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event starts at 6:30 p.m.
videtteonline.com
ISU football falls 24-7 at North Dakota State
FARGO, N.D. -- Illinois State football's three-game win streak came to end Saturday as the Redbirds fell 24-7 to No. 4 ranked North Dakota State at the Fargo Dome. With the loss, ISU moved to 3-2 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and 5-3 overall. Neither team was able to...
Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 28, 2022: Playoff football
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The second round of the class 7A playoffs present an interesting central Illinois match-up. Pekin beat Plainfield Central, 51-14, to advance to the second round of the playoffs. The Dragons (10-0) will meet Normal Community (7-3), which won on the road at Rockton Hononegah, 44-13, to open the playoffs on Friday. […]
WAND TV
Musician Lee Greenwood to stop at newly improved Lincoln Square Theater on farewell tour
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The historic Lincoln Square Theater announced that singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood will be coming to Decatur on his farewell tour. Greenwood is best known for writing and recording "God Bless the U.S.A." also known as "Proud to Be an American." His farewell tour caps off a 40 year career in music. The Decatur stop will happen at the Lincoln Square Theater on December 8 and tickets will go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. at lincolnsquaretheater.com.
muddyriversports.com
Carpe diem: Anderson, Raiders seize opportunity to play for soccer state championship
EAST PEORIA, Ill. — Opportunity may have passed Tanner Anderson by once. He vowed it wouldn’t happen twice. Belleville Althoff may want to take note of that. Anderson, a senior forward on the Quincy Notre Dame boys soccer team and the Raiders’ career leader in goals scored, missed his chance to play for a state championship as a freshman in 2019 when QND lost to Alton Marquette in Class 1A state semifinals.
1470 WMBD
Peoria Riverfront Museum achieves ‘rock star’ status with geode, $1m donation
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria Riverfront Museum continues to celebrate its tenth anniversary — this time, in two really big ways. One of those ways is by having acquired a ten foot tall amethyst geode from Uruguay. Former Caterpillar CEO Doug Oberhelman helped acquire it; and when it...
foxillinois.com
IHSA football playoffs first round highlights + scores
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - The IHSA football first round match ups continued Saturday!. Maroa-Forsyth 69, Chicago (North Lawndale Charter) 8.
Illinois basketball beats Quincy in exhibition game
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Fans finally got a chance to see the new Illini men’s basketball team as they faced off against Quincy at the State Farm Center for an exhibition game. Illinois finished the game winning 87-52. Sluggish wasn’t the word Brad Underwood wanted to use for the first half of Illinois’s exhibition with Quincy, […]
videtteonline.com
DESTIHL Brewery to debut first-ever Autumn Fest with variety of seasonal activities
Inviting guests to enjoy the autumn season along with live music, local vendors, pumpkin painting and more is DESTIHL Brewery’s Autumn Fest. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1200 Greenbriar Drive in Normal. More specifically, the event will take place outdoors on the...
MyWabashValley.com
GDL on location at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center for a barn raising
(Good Day Live) The big weekend is here. A two-day public Barn Raising is scheduled for Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29 from 9 am – 5 pm. One of the biggest attractions is the rare opportunity for attendees to witness a partial hand-raising of the Herschberger-Miller barn,
Champaign friends bake cake for Urbana first responders
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Champaign friends sent a cake to Urbana first responders on Friday. They spent three days backing and decorating this Halloween-themed cake. It made the perfect timing for First Responders Day on October 28.
25newsnow.com
One local church looking to make impact in community
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - One local church has different programs with the same goal - community outreach. Right now, St. Peters Lutheran Church in East Peoria has two programs - one is a basketball team for kids K-2. All proceeds earned during the concessions of the games are given back to local schools.
wcbu.org
Metamora High School alum Kathryn Miles has covered hurricanes, quakes and murder in books
Kathryn Miles says her interest in writing and research started with her internship at the Peoria Journal Star while still a student at Metamora High School. “It was an exercise in listening and learning to understand what other people are saying,” said Miles, a 1992 high school graduate who went on to earn degrees at St. Louis University and the University of Delaware before settling in the state of Maine in 2001.
25newsnow.com
Report cards are out for Illinois school districts, where do local schools rate?
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois State Board of Education released ratings and statistics for public schools statewide for the first time since the pandemic. ISBE took a break from measuring the schools during the 2020-2021 school year, citing the COVID-19 pandemic caused too much disruption to learning. Now there’s a window into where schools are at after the pandemic upended daily life and learning.
chambanamoms.com
Champaign-Urbana Weekend Planner – Happy Halloween
It is really here – Halloween is happening soon and will be celebrated all throughout Champaign-Urbana and beyond. Families can choose from a myriad of events and activities this weekend in Champaign-Urbana. Halloween weekend is HERE at last and we cannot remember the last time there were SO many...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL
Peoria, Illinois, is the largest city in the United States along the Illinois River and the county seat of Peoria County. The city has a population of 113,150 residents, according to the 2020 census. U.S. News & World Report, a nationally recognized publication, has named it the finest place to...
wglt.org
Bloomington quietly moving toward Smart Cities tech
The Town of Normal is making Smart Cities technology a big priority. The City of Bloomington has been less vocal on that front, but Bloomington also is leveraging new tech. Smart Cities technology, broadly defined, is supposed to make city operations smoother for the public and more efficient for the municipality.
