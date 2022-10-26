Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine news LATEST: Putin suffers major blow as Wagner Group now admitting ‘prisoners with serious medical concerns’
VLADIMIR Putin has suffered a major blow as the Russian Wagner Group is now admitting “prisoners with serious medical concerns” in a desperate attempt to bolster numbers, according to the UK's Ministry of Defence. Putin's private Wagner Group has been mass-recruiting inmates from Russia's infamous prisons, where drug...
Mikhail Khodorkovsky
Britain has been among Ukraine’s staunchest supporters since Vladimir Putin’s invasion. Whatever polling says about recent British prime ministers, their rating in Ukraine would be far higher. It now falls on Rishi Sunak to maintain and strengthen Britain’s leadership role supporting Ukraine’s existential fight on the frontline between freedom and tyranny.
Comments / 0