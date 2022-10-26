Real-life ‘mermaid’ Emma Harper can hold breath for up to 4 minutes

Arguably one of the most popular mermaids in the world is Ariel from the Disney classic “The Little Mermaid.”

However — Ariel may need to move over.

Mischief the Mermaid may be giving Ariel a run for her money. Meet Emma Harper — an ocean mermaid instructor from Cornwall, in the United Kingdom.

She’s called Mischief the Mermaid.

The 41-year-old mother of three told Fox News Digital that she started “mermaiding” years ago — after her father died — to try and heal at sea.

“When my skills of performance, creativity, and free diving found a home together, it was fate,” she said.

She spends most of her time in the ocean, claiming she fills the water with “mermagic” by instructing others on how to be a mermaid.

Harper said more and more people are interested in taking up the hobby.

Emma Harper, also known as Mischief the Mermaid, is an ocean mermaid instructor from Cornwall, England. Kennedy News/Rita Hencke

“The wave of mermaid magic is happening — the mermaids are assembling ,” she said.

“These [sessions] help with ocean confidence and learning about the sea and how healing it is.”

Harper said she has to stay physically fit in order to do her job successfully, even in cold-water temperatures throughout the year.

“I need to be in the sea most days to keep acclimated to the U.K. water temperatures. I can’t have hot baths anymore,” she said.

The 41-year-old mother said she started "mermaiding" years ago, a way of healing at sea after her father died. Kennedy News and Media

"These [sessions] help with ocean confidence and learning about the sea and how healing it is," Harper said. Kennedy News/Katie Richards

The mermaid also has some impressive breath-holding skills, saying she can hold her breath underwater for four minutes.

“I can hold my breath for four minutes, but I want to do six minutes in the future,” she said.

Harper can also dive very far down into the water, saying her first dive ever took her 49 feet below sea level.

She has since worked up to a 65-foot dive all while swimming with a 35 lb. silicone tail dubbed “Pollock.”

Emma Harper can also dive far down into the water, with her first dive taking her 49 feet below sea level. Kennedy News/@atlantic_surf_phot

As for what her three boys think about mom’s job?

It’s encouraged them to be in the water as well, she said.

“One is starting his scuba training in [the] spring, one is a natural free diver and wants a tail, and one is so tall [that] he’s my security,” she said.

Harper also promotes ocean conservation and practices keeping her distance from marine life, she said.