ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

TikTok nurse reveals how medical information on your phone could save your life

By News.com.au
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z0dUW_0infsZUW00

A nurse in Sydney, Australia has urged people to update their medical identification on their phone after an ordeal at Boost Juice reminded her it “might just save your life”.

Posting on TikTok, the nurse named Lauren said she was waiting in line at a shopping center on Tuesday when a woman collapsed and hit her head .

“I immediately went over to see if they needed any help,” she said.

“Having a duty of care and being comfortable doing basic life support, I was like alright I need to put my big girl pants on and step in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04sYPd_0infsZUW00
A nurse in Sydney posted a video on TikTok, urging residents to update their medical identification on their phone after a woman collapsed and hit her head.
studyvlogloz/TikTok

“She was not in a good way at all.”

She told a passer-by to call for help and then asked management to fetch a defibrillator for CPR .

“She was very close to being unresponsive ,” she continued, saying she went to check the medical ID on her iPhone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qOf8O_0infsZUW00
“She was very close to being unresponsive,” the nurse explained, saying she went to check the medical ID on her iPhone.
studyvlogloz/TikTok

“I held the lock button and volume button together at the same time and swiped to her medical ID,” she said.

“She didn‘t have it updated but she did have her name, her birthday, her height, and her weight.

“Literally just because I had her name meant I was able to communicate better with her, and she was able to communicate by squeezing my hand a little bit better knowing I was talking to her.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=491rAh_0infsZUW00
The woman’s medical ID had “her name, her birthday, her height, and her weight,” the nurse said.
studyvlogloz/TikTok

Nurse Lauren said the woman had a cardiac condition, but having that information in her medical ID would have assisted medical professionals who arrived on the scene.

“I urge everyone to update theirs,” she said.

“And if you‘re not comfortable having your medical ID on your phone, what you can do is include an emergency contact which will allow someone on the scene to call them and find out what your history is and whether this has happened before.”

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
73K+
Followers
58K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy