Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensCincinnati, OH
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
NOLA.com
Ex-Saints star Jimmy Graham helped modernize the NFL tight end. This is how it happened.
In 2009, Jimmy Graham, with no college football experience, chose one year on the gridiron with the Miami Hurricanes instead of a practice-squad offer from the New England Patriots. A four-year basketball player at Miami, he chose a year of college football instead of nine NBA tryouts, a $500,000 offer to play basketball overseas, the chance at becoming a Navy SEAL.
NOLA.com
Alvin Kamara Prop Bets vs Raiders
One of the most electric players in the NFL is New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara. Whether it is rushing or receiving, Kamara is a threat to score anytime he touches the ball. In recognition of that, our partner Caesars Sportsbook has several exciting player prop bets available for the Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders game on Oct. 30.
NOLA.com
Thursday Night Football, Ravens at Buccaneers prop bet: Tom Brady poised for breakout night?
The Baltimore Ravens travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers under the stars on Thursday Night Football. Neither team's season has gone to plan thus far, but despite their struggles, they remain atop their respective divisions. The NFC South leaders have taken a step back largely because of...
NOLA.com
Was keeping Andy Dalton as QB1 the right move for the Saints? Our experts weigh in
Our Saints coverage team got together this week to discuss the disappointing start and provide thoughts on the team’s prospects for the rest of the season. Perhaps the hottest topic is the quarterback situation. Here's how we see it:. Do you agree with Dennis Allen’s decision to name Andy...
NOLA.com
Prep football: 3 players we're watching Friday
In Newman’s 31-14 victory against Country Day last week, Jones caught seven passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns. The junior has 23 receptions for 433 yards and seven touchdowns for the season. Newman, at 6-1 on the season, plays this week against M.L. King. LINDELL WALTERS. DB, Helen...
NOLA.com
Saints LB Demario Davis has made the most out of limited pass rush opportunities
Lost in a rough start to the 2022 season for the New Orleans Saints defense, linebacker Demario Davis is off to the best start of his career as a pass rusher. Through seven games, Davis has already matched his career-high with 5 sacks this season. Davis is the only off-ball linebacker with at least five sacks this season.
NOLA.com
The Saints have a dreadful record. How much is that on the coaching staff? Our crew weighs in
Saints coach Dennis Allen said he’s confident his team will turn things around and put together a string of wins. Players such as Demario Davis have expressed similar confidence. History is not in their favor. The Saints have managed to recover and make the playoffs just once out of...
NOLA.com
Saints vs. Raiders: Our staff makes its predictions for Sunday's game in the Dome
Our staff breaks down how they see Sunday playing out when the New Orleans Saints host the Las Vegas Raiders at the Caesars Superdome. Jeff Duncan (Season record: 3-4) Raiders 30, Saints 27: In what appears to be a battle of evenly-matched teams, I'll go with the healthier team. The Raiders are much better than their record indicates, and they have more offensive firepower than the Saints right now. An inspired effort by the Saints falls short down the stretch. Sound familiar?
Comments / 0