Atlanta, LA

Ex-Saints star Jimmy Graham helped modernize the NFL tight end. This is how it happened.

In 2009, Jimmy Graham, with no college football experience, chose one year on the gridiron with the Miami Hurricanes instead of a practice-squad offer from the New England Patriots. A four-year basketball player at Miami, he chose a year of college football instead of nine NBA tryouts, a $500,000 offer to play basketball overseas, the chance at becoming a Navy SEAL.
FLORIDA STATE
Alvin Kamara Prop Bets vs Raiders

One of the most electric players in the NFL is New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara. Whether it is rushing or receiving, Kamara is a threat to score anytime he touches the ball. In recognition of that, our partner Caesars Sportsbook has several exciting player prop bets available for the Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders game on Oct. 30.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
What's the biggest reason for the Saints' 2-5 start? Our insiders give their thoughts

At 2-5, the New Orleans Saints are off to their worst start in a decade. The glass half-empty view: Only two teams in the entire NFL have worse records. The glass half-full view: The Saints were just one game out of first place in the mediocre NFC South, where Atlanta and Tampa Bay sat atop the division at 3-4 before the Buccaneers and Ravens game on Thursday night.
ATLANTA, LA
Rod Walker: Time will tell if Dennis Allen made right call between Andy Dalton, Jameis Winston

In a perfect world, there would not have been a questionable decision for Dennis Allen to make. If only Jameis Winston had gone out in the first three weeks of the season and lit up the scoreboard, making it a no-brainer to hand the offense back to him when he got healthy again. Or if Andy Dalton hadn't stunk it up so bad with those three interceptions last week against the Arizona Cardinals.
Prep football: 3 players we're watching Friday

In Newman’s 31-14 victory against Country Day last week, Jones caught seven passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns. The junior has 23 receptions for 433 yards and seven touchdowns for the season. Newman, at 6-1 on the season, plays this week against M.L. King. LINDELL WALTERS. DB, Helen...
Saints vs. Raiders: Our staff makes its predictions for Sunday's game in the Dome

Our staff breaks down how they see Sunday playing out when the New Orleans Saints host the Las Vegas Raiders at the Caesars Superdome. Jeff Duncan (Season record: 3-4) Raiders 30, Saints 27: In what appears to be a battle of evenly-matched teams, I'll go with the healthier team. The Raiders are much better than their record indicates, and they have more offensive firepower than the Saints right now. An inspired effort by the Saints falls short down the stretch. Sound familiar?

