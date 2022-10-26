Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Ex-Saints star Jimmy Graham helped modernize the NFL tight end. This is how it happened.
In 2009, Jimmy Graham, with no college football experience, chose one year on the gridiron with the Miami Hurricanes instead of a practice-squad offer from the New England Patriots. A four-year basketball player at Miami, he chose a year of college football instead of nine NBA tryouts, a $500,000 offer to play basketball overseas, the chance at becoming a Navy SEAL.
NOLA.com
Alvin Kamara Prop Bets vs Raiders
One of the most electric players in the NFL is New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara. Whether it is rushing or receiving, Kamara is a threat to score anytime he touches the ball. In recognition of that, our partner Caesars Sportsbook has several exciting player prop bets available for the Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders game on Oct. 30.
NOLA.com
What's the biggest reason for the Saints' 2-5 start? Our insiders give their thoughts
At 2-5, the New Orleans Saints are off to their worst start in a decade. The glass half-empty view: Only two teams in the entire NFL have worse records. The glass half-full view: The Saints were just one game out of first place in the mediocre NFC South, where Atlanta and Tampa Bay sat atop the division at 3-4 before the Buccaneers and Ravens game on Thursday night.
NOLA.com
Rod Walker: Time will tell if Dennis Allen made right call between Andy Dalton, Jameis Winston
In a perfect world, there would not have been a questionable decision for Dennis Allen to make. If only Jameis Winston had gone out in the first three weeks of the season and lit up the scoreboard, making it a no-brainer to hand the offense back to him when he got healthy again. Or if Andy Dalton hadn't stunk it up so bad with those three interceptions last week against the Arizona Cardinals.
NOLA.com
Thursday Night Football, Ravens at Buccaneers prop bet: Tom Brady poised for breakout night?
The Baltimore Ravens travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers under the stars on Thursday Night Football. Neither team's season has gone to plan thus far, but despite their struggles, they remain atop their respective divisions. The NFC South leaders have taken a step back largely because of...
NOLA.com
Was keeping Andy Dalton as QB1 the right move for the Saints? Our experts weigh in
Our Saints coverage team got together this week to discuss the disappointing start and provide thoughts on the team’s prospects for the rest of the season. Perhaps the hottest topic is the quarterback situation. Here's how we see it:. Do you agree with Dennis Allen’s decision to name Andy...
NOLA.com
Prep football: 3 players we're watching Friday
In Newman’s 31-14 victory against Country Day last week, Jones caught seven passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns. The junior has 23 receptions for 433 yards and seven touchdowns for the season. Newman, at 6-1 on the season, plays this week against M.L. King. LINDELL WALTERS. DB, Helen...
NOLA.com
Saints LB Demario Davis has made the most out of limited pass rush opportunities
Lost in a rough start to the 2022 season for the New Orleans Saints defense, linebacker Demario Davis is off to the best start of his career as a pass rusher. Through seven games, Davis has already matched his career-high with 5 sacks this season. Davis is the only off-ball linebacker with at least five sacks this season.
NOLA.com
Saints vs. Raiders: Our staff makes its predictions for Sunday's game in the Dome
Our staff breaks down how they see Sunday playing out when the New Orleans Saints host the Las Vegas Raiders at the Caesars Superdome. Jeff Duncan (Season record: 3-4) Raiders 30, Saints 27: In what appears to be a battle of evenly-matched teams, I'll go with the healthier team. The Raiders are much better than their record indicates, and they have more offensive firepower than the Saints right now. An inspired effort by the Saints falls short down the stretch. Sound familiar?
NOLA.com
Derry’s Week 8 NFL Picks: Trying to understand Saints-Raiders line; Patriots own Jets
Let’s not pull any punches: This has been one of the most frustrating and flat-out weirdest NFL seasons for professional prognosticators in recent history thus far. This past Sunday and Monday proved to be a microcosm of such weirdness all in a little 36-hour window. Tom Brady and the...
Comments / 0