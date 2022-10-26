ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Carew could be facing two years in prison for alleged tax evasion and a £45,000 fine having already pleaded GUILTY to fraud charges after ex-Villa striker failed to disclose income and assets abroad to Norwegian tax authority

By Dominic Hogan For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Former Aston Villa footballer John Carew is facing the prospect of two years imprisonment for alleged tax evasion crimes, after the punishment was requested by the prosecution in his case at the Oslo District Court.

The ex-striker could also be hit with a hefty fine of £45,353 (540,000 NOK) as well as prison time.

The Norwegian had previously pleaded guilty to fraud charges brought by the Norwegian tax authority, and the prosecution has insisted he had plenty of opportunities to correct information given to the authorities, but chose not to.

Police attorney Ragna Flækøy Skjåkødegård stated: 'Carew has had many, many opportunities to correct the information given to the tax authorities.'

But the former Norway international himself claimed that his actions were the result of poor advice from friend, lawyer and former agent Per A. Flod.

Carew insists that Flod's advice led him to not disclose income and assets from outside of his home country in his most recent court appearance.

'I trusted him blindly,' Carew said. 'I have been convinced that he was right. He controlled me almost like a puppet.

Former Aston Villa striker John Carew is facing the prospect of two years in prison for alleged tax evasion
The prosecution in Norway requested the sentence as well as a fine of £45,353 (540000 NOK)
Carew claimed his failure to declare assets and earnings abroad are a result of bad advice
'I understand that it is grossly negligent of me to trust him so much, but that is why I have done it.'

Carew will be hit with a hefty fine on top of prison time, should the Oslo District Court's verdict fall in line with the prosecution's requests.

The 43-year-old spent over 15 years as a professional footballer, but only three-and-a-half of those were spent in his home country.

Carew told Oslo District Court that he understands that his actions were grossly negligent

As such the overwhelming majority of his earnings were made abroad, having turned out for the likes of Valencia, Roma, Lyon and Besiktas.

However the now-retired striker is perhaps best known for his time spent in the Premier League, playing for Aston Villa for four years, West Ham for one, and spent half a season on loan at Stoke.

As well as that Carew represented his nation 91 times, scoring 24 times, and was given the award for Norwegian footballer of the year on three occasions between 2005 and 2008.

