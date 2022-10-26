ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
That'll buy a few wands! Tom Felton 'was paid $14MILLION for the Harry Potter films' - despite only being on screen for 31 MINUTES across eight movies

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
 6 days ago

Tom Felton was paid a whopping £14million for the Harry Potter films - despite only being on screen for a total of 31 minutes.

The actor, 35, starred as Harry's school foe Draco Malfoy in the fantasy series and appears in all eight films.

However, a screen time breakdown by IMDB reveals Tom's total screen time across the franchise amounted to 31 minutes and 45 seconds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AD8Md_0infs1oJ00
Payday: Tom Felton was paid a whopping £14million for the Harry Potter films - despite only being on screen for a total of 31 minutes

Unsurprisingly, the actor's screen time is considerably less than the series' three leads Daniel Radcliffe (Harry), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley).

Daniel had 539 minutes of screentime, Emma had 205 minutes and Rupert had 211 minutes.

Tom's was slightly less than Rap Fiennes who played series antagonist Lord Voldemort who had 37 minutes and 15 seconds.

Robbie Coltraine, who played Rubeus Hagrid, was on camera for 45 minutes and 45 seconds throughout the films.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dz35c_0infs1oJ00
Role: The actor, 35, starred as Harry's school foe Draco Malfoy in the fantasy series and appears in all eight films

According to The Mirror, Tom reportedly made $14million across the eight films, the equivalent of being pai $451,613 per minute of screen time.

In a previous interview with the Daily Mail, Tom admitted to being financially irresponsible for a while after the films were made.

He said: 'I bought a lot of rubbish things that kids buy: skateboards and clothes and typical teenage stuff.

'And, as soon as I could, I wasted a lot of money on cars - BMWs mostly - for myself and my family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WH8tn_0infs1oJ00
Character: However, a screen time breakdown by IMDB reveals Tom's total screen time across the franchise amounted to 31 minutes and 45 seconds

'My mum told me: "You have worked hard for it so get what you want, but beware, you will lose money on cars". And she was right.'

At one point, the actor said he got in trouble with the taxman and had 'the bailiff at the door' but got his finances under control with the help of an accountant.

The Harry Potter films were released between 2001 and 2011 and is the fourth highest-grossing film series of all time, having made $7.7billion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rsKm8_0infs1oJ00
Success: The Harry Potter films were released between 2001 and 2011 and is the fourth highest-grossing film series of all time, having made $7.7billion (Tom pictured with Daniel Radlciffe at the Deathly Hallows Part 2 premiere in 2011)

