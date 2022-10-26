FBI seeks public's help to find Goshen man wanted in rape of girl

The FBI is asking for the public's help - and offering a reward of $10,000 - to find a Goshen man wanted in the rape of a girl.



Jesus Torres was charged with predatory sex assault against a child in Orange County on Oct. 18 but has evaded arrest.

The Southern District of New York has now issued a warrant for Torres for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

He is 31 years old and described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and approximately 165 pounds.

He was last seen in Middletown.



Anyone with information is urged to call police.