ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, NY

FBI seeks public's help to find Goshen man wanted in rape of girl

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=240Zwk_0infrwdK00

The FBI is asking for the public's help - and offering a reward of $10,000 - to find a Goshen man wanted in the rape of a girl.

Jesus Torres was charged with predatory sex assault against a child in Orange County on Oct. 18 but has evaded arrest.

The Southern District of New York has now issued a warrant for Torres for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

He is 31 years old and described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and approximately 165 pounds.

He was last seen in Middletown.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

News 12

116K+
Followers
39K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy