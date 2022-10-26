ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The Fed is killing the housing market

The US economy grew by a 2.6% adjusted annual rate in the third-quarter, bouncing back from two negative quarters and beating analyst expectations. This ultra-resilient economy stands in the face of the Federal Reserve's aggressive attempts to quell inflation by slowing growth through aggressive interest rates. But a quick look under the hood of Thursday's headline GDP number reveals a different story: The housing market is feeling the burden of central bank policy and crumbling under the extra weight.
The Guardian

Satellite pictures shine light on the nations that inflate their GDP

A tweet from the author Nassim Nicholas Taleb caught my eye last week. Amid the merry-go-round of prime ministers, he told us all to “stop complaining about the turnover in Britain”. It caught my eye partly because I’d done some complaining myself in last week’s column. His argument was that it’s good that such fast turnover can happen and definitely preferable to “other nations that have NO turnover”, ie Russia and Saudi Arabia.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Fact check: Biden falsely claims the most common gas price was over $5 when he took office

President Joe Biden has made another false claim about gas prices. During a Thursday speech in Syracuse, New York, Biden accurately said that gas prices, now averaging about $3.76 per gallon, have declined by roughly $1.25 since this year's June peak of over $5 per gallon. But then he claimed, "Today, the most common price of gas in America is $3.39 -- down from over $5 when I took office." People in the audience applauded.
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Rivian owners can't help but gush about their trucks, flaws and all

Denis Wang says he always hated the car-buying process — until he met Rivian. Buying the automaker's R1T electric pickup was so wonderful that he says he drove 45 minutes to Rivian's Irvine, California, office to take the Rivian employee who shepherded him through his purchase out for coffee. (Rivian pairs new buyers with a "guide" who answers any questions during the process.)
IRVINE, CA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

As prices soar, consumers turn to McDonald's

Inflation is relentlessly high and food prices in particular are soaring. In this environment, customers are turning to McDonald's — even as the burger chain raises its own prices. In the third quarter, McDonald's US prices were up about 10% year-over-year on average. Even so, the brand is gaining...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

ExxonMobil posts another record profit as oil prices remain high

America's largest oil company ExxonMobil set a profit record for the second-straight quarter as oil and gas prices remained high. No. 2 US oil company Chevron also posted much-better-than-expected results. ExxonMobil earned $18.7 billion, excluding special items, up 6% from the second quarter results which had been the record and...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Don't expect the bounce-back in the US economy to quiet recession calls

Don't expect the bounce-back in the US economy in the third quarter to quiet the chorus of recession calls. The US economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 2.6% from July to September, after contracting 1.6% in the first quarter and 0.6% in the second quarter of the year. The welcome GDP...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Ford's beloved little Fiesta is going away, at least for now

The Ford Fiesta, a hugely popular little hatchback in much of the world, will soon no longer appear in Ford's European dealerships. Introduced in 1976 as a fuel-efficient subcompact "global car," the Fiesta was only sold in the United States for about 10 years total, appearing here from 1978 to 1980 and again from 2011 to 2018. It was really a hit in Europe, though, and particularly in the UK where it was the best selling car for many years.

