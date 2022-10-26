Read full article on original website
Related
Plant Vogtle advances carbon-free energy, union jobs, economic development for Georgians
Georgia’s energy and economic future is strong, but not without uncertainty. Extreme weather events driven by climate challenges and the possibility of a recession loom large as communities continue to recover from the pandemic. During these uncertain times, we need to do everything in our power to bolster our resiliency. A good place...
The Fed is killing the housing market
The US economy grew by a 2.6% adjusted annual rate in the third-quarter, bouncing back from two negative quarters and beating analyst expectations. This ultra-resilient economy stands in the face of the Federal Reserve's aggressive attempts to quell inflation by slowing growth through aggressive interest rates. But a quick look under the hood of Thursday's headline GDP number reveals a different story: The housing market is feeling the burden of central bank policy and crumbling under the extra weight.
Satellite pictures shine light on the nations that inflate their GDP
A tweet from the author Nassim Nicholas Taleb caught my eye last week. Amid the merry-go-round of prime ministers, he told us all to “stop complaining about the turnover in Britain”. It caught my eye partly because I’d done some complaining myself in last week’s column. His argument was that it’s good that such fast turnover can happen and definitely preferable to “other nations that have NO turnover”, ie Russia and Saudi Arabia.
Fetterman slams Big Oil for surging profits and failure to invest in new supply
Democrat John Fetterman scolded the oil industry on Thursday for reaping massive profits and argued companies are rewarding shareholders instead of aggressively investing in new supply. "Big Oil just made another round of record profits by gouging Americans at the gas pump," Fetterman, the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, said in...
Fact check: Biden falsely claims the most common gas price was over $5 when he took office
President Joe Biden has made another false claim about gas prices. During a Thursday speech in Syracuse, New York, Biden accurately said that gas prices, now averaging about $3.76 per gallon, have declined by roughly $1.25 since this year's June peak of over $5 per gallon. But then he claimed, "Today, the most common price of gas in America is $3.39 -- down from over $5 when I took office." People in the audience applauded.
Rivian owners can't help but gush about their trucks, flaws and all
Denis Wang says he always hated the car-buying process — until he met Rivian. Buying the automaker's R1T electric pickup was so wonderful that he says he drove 45 minutes to Rivian's Irvine, California, office to take the Rivian employee who shepherded him through his purchase out for coffee. (Rivian pairs new buyers with a "guide" who answers any questions during the process.)
As prices soar, consumers turn to McDonald's
Inflation is relentlessly high and food prices in particular are soaring. In this environment, customers are turning to McDonald's — even as the burger chain raises its own prices. In the third quarter, McDonald's US prices were up about 10% year-over-year on average. Even so, the brand is gaining...
ExxonMobil posts another record profit as oil prices remain high
America's largest oil company ExxonMobil set a profit record for the second-straight quarter as oil and gas prices remained high. No. 2 US oil company Chevron also posted much-better-than-expected results. ExxonMobil earned $18.7 billion, excluding special items, up 6% from the second quarter results which had been the record and...
Don't expect the bounce-back in the US economy to quiet recession calls
Don't expect the bounce-back in the US economy in the third quarter to quiet the chorus of recession calls. The US economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 2.6% from July to September, after contracting 1.6% in the first quarter and 0.6% in the second quarter of the year. The welcome GDP...
Ford's beloved little Fiesta is going away, at least for now
The Ford Fiesta, a hugely popular little hatchback in much of the world, will soon no longer appear in Ford's European dealerships. Introduced in 1976 as a fuel-efficient subcompact "global car," the Fiesta was only sold in the United States for about 10 years total, appearing here from 1978 to 1980 and again from 2011 to 2018. It was really a hit in Europe, though, and particularly in the UK where it was the best selling car for many years.
The US economy bounced back last quarter after shrinking in the first half of the year
The US economy grew last quarter, bouncing back after shrinking in the first half of the year — but there are indications that consumer spending, which powers the US economy, is starting to soften. Gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic activity — rose by an annualized...
