Monroe County, FL

Comments / 4

cw34.com

Sheriff: K9 sniffs out fentanyl during traffic stop, bonds reach over $1M

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Marathon were arrested on Friday morning after deputies say a K9 sniffed out fentanyl during a routine traffic stop. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies stopped a Ford pickup truck on U.S. 1 just after 12 a.m. in Layton. The truck was following other vehicles too closely and crossing a double yellow line.
LAYTON, FL
Click10.com

Florida Keys woman arrested on DUI charges following two hit-and-run crashes

SUMMERLAND KEY, Fla. – A Summerland Key woman was arrested Thursday after hitting two cars on U.S. 1 and leaving the scene after both crashes, authorities said. Deputies responded to the crash around 4 p.m. Thursday when a woman reported a Lexus SUV tried to pass her vehicle on the right and left before rear-ending the victim’s vehicle near Mile Marker 21.5.
SUMMERLAND KEY, FL
keysweekly.com

KEY WEST CROWNS FANTASY FEST KING & QUEEN

Some 500 loyal subjects and a cadre of past Fantasy Fest royals celebrated at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater on Oct. 21 as Carlos Home and Fran Decker were crowned the new king and queen of Fantasy Fest. The 2022 royal court inauguration was completed with Vicky Shields and DJ Sanaris installed as duchess and duke.
KEY WEST, FL

Comments / 0

