cw34.com
Sheriff: K9 sniffs out fentanyl during traffic stop, bonds reach over $1M
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Marathon were arrested on Friday morning after deputies say a K9 sniffed out fentanyl during a routine traffic stop. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies stopped a Ford pickup truck on U.S. 1 just after 12 a.m. in Layton. The truck was following other vehicles too closely and crossing a double yellow line.
NBC Miami
Florida Keys Woman Facing DUI, Other Charges After Causing 2 Hit-and-Runs: Sheriff
A Florida Keys woman is facing multiple charges after authorities said she caused two hit-and-run crashes Thursday afternoon. Debra Sue Bond, 62, was arrested on charges of DUI, hit-and-run, careless driving, failure to report a crash, driving with a revoked license and other infractions, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.
Click10.com
Florida Keys woman arrested on DUI charges following two hit-and-run crashes
SUMMERLAND KEY, Fla. – A Summerland Key woman was arrested Thursday after hitting two cars on U.S. 1 and leaving the scene after both crashes, authorities said. Deputies responded to the crash around 4 p.m. Thursday when a woman reported a Lexus SUV tried to pass her vehicle on the right and left before rear-ending the victim’s vehicle near Mile Marker 21.5.
cw34.com
62-year-old arrested after hitting two cars and leaving the scene, charged with DUI
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman with a suspended license took a wild ride. Debra Bond, 62, was arrested on Oct. 27 after hitting two cars on U.S. 1 and leaving the scene after both crashes. Bond was charged with DUI, hit-and-run, careless driving, failure to report a...
keysweekly.com
KEY WEST CROWNS FANTASY FEST KING & QUEEN
Some 500 loyal subjects and a cadre of past Fantasy Fest royals celebrated at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater on Oct. 21 as Carlos Home and Fran Decker were crowned the new king and queen of Fantasy Fest. The 2022 royal court inauguration was completed with Vicky Shields and DJ Sanaris installed as duchess and duke.
