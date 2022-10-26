Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Oliver's Bucs getting ready for exhibition opener
JOHNSON CITY — The season is right around the corner for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team and the Bucs are excited to finally get to play another squad. ETSU hosts Limestone in an exhibition game Friday at 6 p.m. at Freedom Hall. The tipoff time was moved up an hour to help basketball fans avoid traffic from Science Hill’s home football playoff game.
Kingsport Times-News
D-B's Alpha Invitational expands field for second year
KINGSPORT — The Alpha Invitational is branching out a bit. The three-day boys basketball tournament, set for Dec. 20-22 at the new Tribe Sports Complex, will consist of an eight-team public schools bracket and a four-team private schools event.
Kingsport Times-News
Saylors breaks record, but Bucs fail to finish
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Jacob Saylors had a record-breaking performance for East Tennessee State’s football team Saturday, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Bucs from another disappointing defeat. The senior running back showed why he was named the Southern Conference preseason player of the year with a...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU's Watts SoCon cross country coach of the year
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State’s George Watts was named the Southern Conference’s cross country coach of the year after leading the Bucs to a second-place finish in the league championship in St. John’s Island, South Carolina. Evan Guzman finished second to match the best finish...
Kingsport Times-News
Regional volleyball on tap in Southwest Virginia
Gate City begins its quest for a third straight Region 2D volleyball championship on Thursday when the Lady Blue Devils (20-7) host Richlands (9-11) in the tournament quarterfinals. Gate City won two regional titles in 2021, in the fall season and in the spring of last year after the 2020...
Kingsport Times-News
Defending champion Lady Warriors sweep Titans in Region 1D opener
NICKELSVILLE — Chilhowie had a strong season last year on the way to claiming the Region 1D volleyball championship. This year has been a little tougher for the Lady Warriors, but coach Laura Robinson could not convince anyone of that Monday.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU TRIO programs win string of impressive grants
The U.S. Department of Education has announced that East Tennessee State University’s TRIO programs have won a string of impressive grants totaling more than $10 million in the coming years. The largest of the awards is for the TRIO-Upward Bound Math/Science program and three other Upward Bound programs, which...
Kingsport Times-News
Former NASCAR driver Potter of Johnson City dies at 73
Johnson City racing legend Mike Potter, a veteran of 60 NASCAR Cup Series starts, died Monday after an extended illness. He was 73. Potter, the son of pioneer mechanic and car owner Jess Potter and the older brother of fellow NASCAR driver Gary Potter, was a Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam.
Kingsport Times-News
NET Notes: How far will area football teams go in postseason?
It’s a new season with new hopes, and last year’s playoff runs from Elizabethton, Hampton and Cloudland serve as a reminder it can be done for Northeast Tennessee teams. But which team will make the deepest postseason penetration this year?
Kingsport Times-News
Science Hill Class of 2022 bests state average with 96 percent graduation rate
Science Hill continues to see improvement in graduation rates, and this year they once again surpassed the state average. The Science Hill Class of 2022 had a graduation rate of 96.3 percent which bested the state average of 89.9 percent. Johnson City Schools joined 78 other districts across Tennessee in raising their graduation average from the previous year. The Science Hill Class of 2021 finished with a 90.1 graduation rate.
Kingsport Times-News
Mountain Biking: a sport for everyone
As the fall sport season comes to a close, the Science Hill Mountain Biking Team and the North East Tennessee Composite Team are celebrating another successful season of fun and friendly competition. Mountain biking is a sport which rarely gets a share of the spotlight, but coaches from the Science...
Kingsport Times-News
Teacher Spotlight falls on D-B EXCEL's Erica Gardner, math teacher and robotics coach
KINGSPORT — A local math teacher and coach of an award-winning underwater robotics team is in this week's Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight.
Kingsport Times-News
Volunteers begin erecting wayfarer signs in Carter County
ELIZABETHTON — It will be a little easier to take a drive through the beautiful sections of Carter County as wayfinding signs are being installed to some of the landmarks in the area. Last weekend, a group that included board members of Keep Carter County Beautiful, a group from...
Kingsport Times-News
Christmas in Tennessee's oldest town: Jonesborough announces plans for annual, nighttime Christmas parade
Tennessee’s oldest town on Tuesday announced it’s plans for the annual Jonesborough nighttime Christmas Parade. The parade will be held Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough.
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Keep Kingsport Beautiful needs volunteers
Did you know that three Kingsport elementary schools established 2,500 square feet of butterfly gardens this year? Were you among families painting trash barrels at the start of Fun Fest or volunteering as a Fun Fest Trashbuster?. Perhaps you’ve noticed the hundreds of trees planted throughout the city, or participated...
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County TCAT gives more information for individuals interested in the new truck driving course
SURGOINSVILLE — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Morristown, Hawkins County Extension Campus, is still on track to start a truck driving program in January. Interim Hawkins County Campus Coordinator Charles Johnson gave an update on the program and answered some questions at the Hawkins County Industrial Board meeting on Thursday.
Kingsport Times-News
Rebuild on Main Street to start this week
KINGSPORT — Work on rebuilding Main Street from East Sullivan Street to Clay Street will begin this week, city officials said on Tuesday. “We’re pleased to announce that this long-awaited and important project will be getting underway this week,” said Public Works Director Michael Thompson.
Kingsport Times-News
Downtown Elizabethton once again hosts lots of trick or treaters
ELIZABETHTON — Downtown Elizabethton was once again a great place for trick or treating, as little spooks and hobgoblins, accompanied by their parents, formed a long line along both sidewalks. Downtown merchants, civic groups and many other organizations set up booths outside the stores to pass out candy and other treats to a long line of children. Some of the organizations participating included the Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County, Northeast State Community College, the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library, The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, Carter County Drug Prevention,
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport moves closer to start of $36 million Reedy Creek sewer line project
KINGSPORT — The Model City took steps Tuesday in implementing a plan to upgrade more than four miles of sewer line along Reedy Creek that could cost approximately $36 million over a 10-year period. Ryan McReynolds, deputy manager for the city of Kingsport, said the current line along the...
Kingsport Times-News
Grab your partner: Square dancing returns at Birthplace of Country Music
BRISTOL, Va. — Downtown Bristol once teemed with square dances during the 1940s and ’50s. Particularly before the birth of rock ’n’ roll, country music and square dancing thrived. Until the pandemic struck in 2020, a revival of square dancing in Bristol was underway.
