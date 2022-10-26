ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordon County, GA

DeKalb high school student arrested during class with loaded gun in bag, deputies say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement arrested a Miller Grove High School student accused of attacking and robbing a child. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said 17-year-old Nicholas Samuel Nutall was arrested while in class for an Oct. 22 incident in which he allegedly brandished a silver revolver while trying to take an iPhone, cross-body bag and wallet from a minor on Strathmoor Manor Circle in Lithonia.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Polk County police converge on DUI suspect during chase

POLK COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Polk County said a man was high when he led officers on a pursuit involving more than a dozen police units. In a Friday Facebook post, Polk County police said they arrested and charged 36-year-old Earl Slaton with DUI-drugs, attempting to elude police as well as several traffic violations and drug possession charges.
POLK COUNTY, GA
Rome Woman Charged With a Number Of Charges

A 34-year-old Rome woman was arrested on Gibbson St. at approximately 11:11 pm on Thursday night when she allegedly damaged the property of another. Denise Shevon Cron intentionally, without their consent caused damages of more than $500.00 while children under the age of 18 years of age were in attendance.
ROME, GA
Walker County Man Wanted For Shooting His Wife

A Walker County man is wanted for shooting his wife Thursday, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on the 14000 block of E. Hwy 136 Lafayette, Georgia. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says that John Robert Wells fled into a wooded area as deputies arrived...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
Cartersville Police arrest Rome Man after Vehicular Assault injures Child

According to a report by WBHF Radio, 44-year-old Marion Shug Thomas was arrested at his residence in Rome by the Cartersville Police after he used his vehicle to assault and injure a woman and child. Thomas allegedly chased the victim and rammed his Escalade into her Nissan Altima. He reportedly...
ROME, GA
Polk Jail report – Friday, October 28, 2022

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, October 28, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, October 28, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
17-year-old arrest at Rome High for Unlawful Surveillance

According to Floyd County Jail Records, a 17-year-old Rome High student was arrested on Wednesday by the Rome Police Department after he was accused of allegedly attempting to look underneath a stall occupied by another juvenile by using his phone. Jatylus Kirese Lowry is being charged with unlawful surveillance or eavesdropping.
ROME, GA
Police: Woman shot while driving on DeKalb County road

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is recovering in the hospital after she says she was shot while driving in DeKalb County. Officials say at around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road after reports of a person shot. At the scene, they...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
5 arrested near Intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street

Five young men from Rome were arrested at the same time by the Floyd County Police Department on Thursday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, 19-year-old Timian Jarayus Lei Howard, 17-year-old Angelo Hasan Ingram, 18-year-old Willie James Lee III, 19-year-old Jaquan Le’ Jackson, and 19-year-old Malcolm Tyrell Kennedy were all arrested for multiple charges near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Dade County Jury Convicts Douglas

On Friday, Oct. 21, the Dade County Sheriff’s Office announced the conviction of Jeremiah Christopher Douglas for the murder of 23-year-old Leea Abigail Raines. The trial was held by the Dade County Superior Court last week, from Oct. 17-21. Douglas was a registered sex offender at the time of...
DADE COUNTY, GA

