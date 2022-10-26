Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb high school student arrested during class with loaded gun in bag, deputies say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement arrested a Miller Grove High School student accused of attacking and robbing a child. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said 17-year-old Nicholas Samuel Nutall was arrested while in class for an Oct. 22 incident in which he allegedly brandished a silver revolver while trying to take an iPhone, cross-body bag and wallet from a minor on Strathmoor Manor Circle in Lithonia.
fox5atlanta.com
Polk County police converge on DUI suspect during chase
POLK COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Polk County said a man was high when he led officers on a pursuit involving more than a dozen police units. In a Friday Facebook post, Polk County police said they arrested and charged 36-year-old Earl Slaton with DUI-drugs, attempting to elude police as well as several traffic violations and drug possession charges.
wrganews.com
Rome Woman Charged With a Number Of Charges
A 34-year-old Rome woman was arrested on Gibbson St. at approximately 11:11 pm on Thursday night when she allegedly damaged the property of another. Denise Shevon Cron intentionally, without their consent caused damages of more than $500.00 while children under the age of 18 years of age were in attendance.
wrganews.com
Walker County Man Wanted For Shooting His Wife
A Walker County man is wanted for shooting his wife Thursday, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on the 14000 block of E. Hwy 136 Lafayette, Georgia. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says that John Robert Wells fled into a wooded area as deputies arrived...
Officers shoot man ‘actively shooting’ at someone near Atlanta Chick-fil-A
ATLANTA — Atlanta police confirmed a man is dead after yet another shooting near a fast-food restaurant in northwest Atlanta. Officers heard gunshots in the 800 block of MLK Jr. Drive by the Chick-fil-A around 9 p.m. Friday night. When they responded, the officers came across a “running gun...
wrganews.com
Cartersville Police arrest Rome Man after Vehicular Assault injures Child
According to a report by WBHF Radio, 44-year-old Marion Shug Thomas was arrested at his residence in Rome by the Cartersville Police after he used his vehicle to assault and injure a woman and child. Thomas allegedly chased the victim and rammed his Escalade into her Nissan Altima. He reportedly...
Polk Jail report – Friday, October 28, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, October 28, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, October 28, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
Forsyth County Blotter: Man attacked with a hammer, more drug arrests
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On October 6, a deputy responded to Northside Hospital Forsyth regarding a report of a man who was struck in the head by someone with a hammer.
4 plead guilty to gang charges in Cherokee County, officials say
Four suspected members of the Woodpile gang in Cherokee County pleaded guilty to multiple charges after they were arrested in 2021 on charges related to a confrontation with a rival gang member over a territorial dispute, officials said.
wrganews.com
17-year-old arrest at Rome High for Unlawful Surveillance
According to Floyd County Jail Records, a 17-year-old Rome High student was arrested on Wednesday by the Rome Police Department after he was accused of allegedly attempting to look underneath a stall occupied by another juvenile by using his phone. Jatylus Kirese Lowry is being charged with unlawful surveillance or eavesdropping.
Police identify 17-year-old Norcross High student killed in shooting near school
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police confirmed that a 17-year-old high school student who was shot has died. Police identified the teen as DeAndre Henderson. No arrest has been made. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson is speaking with the teen’s mother, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m....
Woman gets life in prison for fatally shooting man at DeKalb hotel
An Atlanta woman was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for fatally shooting a man in a DeKalb County hotel room in 2...
Teen suspect arrested after taunting police while making threats from inside DeKalb high school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager who made several social media threats to shoot Stephenson High School on Monday, including while officers were searching the school, is now in custody. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes has learned that while the high school was on lockdown and officers were searching for...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman shot while driving on DeKalb County road
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is recovering in the hospital after she says she was shot while driving in DeKalb County. Officials say at around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road after reports of a person shot. At the scene, they...
wrganews.com
5 arrested near Intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street
Five young men from Rome were arrested at the same time by the Floyd County Police Department on Thursday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, 19-year-old Timian Jarayus Lei Howard, 17-year-old Angelo Hasan Ingram, 18-year-old Willie James Lee III, 19-year-old Jaquan Le’ Jackson, and 19-year-old Malcolm Tyrell Kennedy were all arrested for multiple charges near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street.
dadecountysentinel.com
Dade County Jury Convicts Douglas
On Friday, Oct. 21, the Dade County Sheriff’s Office announced the conviction of Jeremiah Christopher Douglas for the murder of 23-year-old Leea Abigail Raines. The trial was held by the Dade County Superior Court last week, from Oct. 17-21. Douglas was a registered sex offender at the time of...
Police, DEA conduct ‘joint operation’ at Sandy Springs shopping center
Local police and the Drug Enforcement Administration are conducting a joint operation at an apartment complex in Sandy Springs, officials confirmed Friday morning.
Gang member found guilty on all counts in murder of father waiting on Uber outside country club
Guilty on all counts. That was the verdict given to a man who robbed, shot and killed a father as he was leaving a wedding and waiting on an Uber. The judge gave 22-year-old Jayden Myrick a sentence where he might not ever walk the streets again. It took the jury about than four hours to come back with a verdict.
Private investigator sheds light on missing metro Atlanta teen found dead
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — On Channel 2, we’re learning more about the final moments of 17-year-old Yuron Kathuri, who disappeared almost a month ago near Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville. A private investigator hired by the family found Kathuri’s body in the woods behind the mall. Channel...
Officials break ground on new location for Forsyth County fire station
Forsyth County officials break ground on the new location for Fire Station #9 on October 28(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) As the needs of the community grow, so is the Forsyth County Fire Department, as it slowly renovates and expands its fire stations throughout the county.
