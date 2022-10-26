Clarence L. Salaba, age 85, of Lonsdale, died suddenly at Hennepin County Medical Center as the result of an accident on the family Century Farm on Friday, October 28, 2022. Clarence was born on March 31, 1937 in Wheatland Township to Frank E. and Rose (Uhlir) Salaba. He grew up in the Lonsdale/Veseli area and graduated from New Prague High School. He met the love of his life, Delores M. Smisek, when he took a temporary gig with her father’s band, the Bob Smisek Orchestra. Fate brought them together and their devotion to each other plus their mutual love of music kept them making music for 7 decades with their own band, Silver Memories, and many other bands. They married September 3, 1960 in Lonsdale and made their life on the family farm. Clarence was a man of the earth, farming and attending to the land but also held many other jobs. He worked for the Wheatland Township and Rice County Highway Departments as a heavy equipment operator and served on the Wheatland Township Board. Retirement saw no slow-down for Clarence as he then worked for Rud Construction.

