Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Prague Times
Clarence L. Salaba, 85
Clarence L. Salaba, age 85, of Lonsdale, died suddenly at Hennepin County Medical Center as the result of an accident on the family Century Farm on Friday, October 28, 2022. Clarence was born on March 31, 1937 in Wheatland Township to Frank E. and Rose (Uhlir) Salaba. He grew up in the Lonsdale/Veseli area and graduated from New Prague High School. He met the love of his life, Delores M. Smisek, when he took a temporary gig with her father’s band, the Bob Smisek Orchestra. Fate brought them together and their devotion to each other plus their mutual love of music kept them making music for 7 decades with their own band, Silver Memories, and many other bands. They married September 3, 1960 in Lonsdale and made their life on the family farm. Clarence was a man of the earth, farming and attending to the land but also held many other jobs. He worked for the Wheatland Township and Rice County Highway Departments as a heavy equipment operator and served on the Wheatland Township Board. Retirement saw no slow-down for Clarence as he then worked for Rud Construction.
New Prague Times
John Mueller 10-28-22
As a high school freshman growing up in St. Paul during the mid- to late-1970s, New Prague was one of those far-away towns in Minnesota, a small city on the map we’d never heard of thanks in part to our provincial view of the world. Back then, a trip anyplace south of Interstate Highway 494 and west of Highway 35 was far enough out there it required thoughtful planning.
New Prague Times
Henry Ezell “EZ” Branham, JR, 90
Henry Ezell “EZ” Branham, JR, age 90, transitioned to the final stage of life on August 17, 2022 at Mala Strana care home in New Prague, MN. Born on November 17, 1931 in Ridgeway, SC to Henry Ezell, SR and Lily (Nelson) Branham, he grew up on a cotton farm with his four siblings of which three have preceded him in their home going. Sister Lenora, and brothers Ivey and Donald. Also preceding him, his grandson, Tucker Niedermayer, his birthday buddy (you guys have fun together!) He is survived by his big sister Eula (Branham) Graham of Pleasant Gove, UT, his former spouse, Jean Cross and their children Matthew (Venus) Branham of Bellflower, CA, Ann (Ray) Niedermayer of New Prague, MN and Amie Branham of Carbondale, CO. Grandchildren Jessica, Jaimie, and Liza Niedermayer all of MN.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Goodhue County sheriff reports
Cohlman Rutschow reported on Oct. 19 that a trail camera was stolen on Oct. 15 from a property on 320th Street in Red Wing (value: $200). Linda O’Connor, Goodhue, reported on Oct. 18 that someone had entered their home sometime between 11:15 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 18. A laptop computer was found on the garage floor, it appeared to have been dropped and was damaged. O’Connor later found a TV and desktop computer tower with a monitor was missing from the residence (damage value: $1,065, theft value: $1,800).
Twin Cities meteorologist returns to Jeopardy! for Tournament of Champions
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on June 14, 2022. Question: The Minnesota National Weather Service meteorologist returning to Jeopardy! for the Tournament of Champions. Answer: Eric Ahasic!. After winning six games in a row and bagging more than $160,000 during...
KEYC
Trendy Countertops: what is Southern Minnesota attracted to?
Kiwanis Holiday Lights is celebrating 10 years in the community, and the Mankato Brewery is helping them spread the word. United Way seeking board members, making progress in 2023 fundraising campaign. Updated: 5 hours ago. Applications are now open for Greater Mankato Area United Way’s Board of Directors. Food...
Minnesota State Patrol adding support ahead of weekend
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota State Patrol announced that there will be extra staffing and security added ahead of the upcoming busy weekend. With various Halloween events going on in addition to Vikings, Timberwolves, and University of Minnesota football home games, additional staffing will be assigned to the metro area. An increased state trooper presence will also be in place in order to "combat dangerous driving, street racing and other calls for assistance," according to a press release.
How did the top teams in Minnesota high school football fare on Friday?
Wayzata 33, St. Michael-Albertville 13 Photos: Wayzata defeats St. Michael-Albertville in first round of playoffs Stillwater 38, Brainerd 21 Brainerd jumped to a 14-0 lead, but the Ponies rattled off six of the next seven touchdowns to win. Quarterback Max Shikenjanski threw for three ...
A Minnesota Man Accidently Shot Himself At A Corn Maze
Corn mazes can be a lot of fun or they can also incite total panic at the thought of being lost in one. Ever since I have seen the movie 'Children of the Corn" I cannot set foot in one, even in broad daylight with signs everywhere. Besides my overactive imagination, I also have a horrible sense of direction so I am convinced if I go in I will never find my way out and they will have to call the St. Louis County Rescue squad to come find me. I am a huge supporter of corn itself though and I love corn on the cob, so thank you to all the farmers that produce the corn in the first place.
twincitieslive.com
Anoka Native Gretchen Carlson
We could not be celebrating the town of Anoka, Minnesota without talking to it’s most famous person to come from there. Gretchen Carlson is a graduate of Anoka High School in 1984, is a former Miss America, an accomplished journalist and a recognized trailblazer and advocate for women’s rights. While Gretchen no longer resides in Anoka, Minnesota she brings her kids back every year form New York City.
fox9.com
Man dies from possible drowning at senior center in Rice County
NORTHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Northfield's law enforcement is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man who possibly drowned at a senior center Friday evening. The Northfield Police Department (NPD) said at 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 28, officers responded to a report of a man who was unresponsive in a pool at the senior center FiftyNorth located on the 1600 block of Jefferson Parkway.
How a young girl with spina bifida made medical history...before birth
MINNEAPOLIS — October is Spina Bifida Awareness Month, which means it's a great time to celebrate the extraordinary story of Stella Baty. Stella made Minnesota medical history by becoming the first patient to receive a new kind of procedure to fix a serious birth defect. And it all happened...
Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization
Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
KEYC
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a year of vacancy, a new restaurant will take the place of an empty building on Highway 169. Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato. The former establishment, Perkins, closed on October, 2021, due to...
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
Disagree? Maybe. But This MN City Ranked in Top 10 Best Places to Live
It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
Body recovered from Lake Minnetonka, investigation underway
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn – An investigation is underway after a body was found in Lake Minnetonka.According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to reports of a body in Lafayette Bay on Lake Minnetonka around 11am Monday.The body of an adult female was recovered by the Mound Fire Department. The original report was made by someone in a fishing boat.The Hennepin County Sheriff's office is currently investigating.
KEYC
Loyola Catholic School purchases its entire campus on the Hill
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “Catholic education has been here for 100 years, and with the securing of the campus, we plan for the next 100 years,” head of Loyola Catholic School Dr. Claudia Roesler said. As of September 28, Loyola Catholic School purchased the entirety of its campus...
KEYC
Dwayne Qutez Irving released this Friday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Department of Corrections is notifying the community of a level three predatory offender scheduled to be released from custody this Friday. Dwayne Qutez Irving is a Level-Three predatory offender. Authorities say he will be released in Mankato...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Photos: Spacious house with views of Lake Byllesby for sale in Cannon Falls
Enjoy a relaxing, private setting with beautiful views of Lake Byllesby. The home features over 3,500 square feet with a walkout to the lake. There are two spacious bedrooms on the main level. The primary bedroom has a private 3/4 bath. Large windows in the living room show views of...
Comments / 0