PENNINGTON GAP – Animal welfare expert and autism speaker Temple Grandin will speak at two events in Pennington Gap in December. Grandin, a professor of animal science at Colorado State University, is known internationally for her work in developing more humane equipment and procedures for livestock handling. She also uses her experience as an autistic person – which she credits for steering her into science and agriculture - to advocate for socialization, education and career training for children in the autism spectrum.

PENNINGTON GAP, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO