Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Press

Alpha Invitational expands field for second year

KINGSPORT — The Alpha Invitational is branching out a bit. The three-day boys basketball tournament, set for Dec. 20-22 at the new Tribe Sports Complex, will consist of an eight-team public schools bracket and a four-team private schools event.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Saylors breaks record, but Bucs fail to finish

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Jacob Saylors had a record-breaking performance for East Tennessee State’s football team Saturday, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Bucs from another disappointing defeat. The senior running back showed why he was named the Southern Conference preseason player of the year with a...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Tennessee, Ohio St. tied at No. 2; Georgia next for Vols

Tennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State for No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday to set up a 1 vs. 2 matchup next week with top-ranked Georgia. Georgia-Tennessee will be the 25th regular-season game matching the AP’s top two teams and third straight involving South- eastern Conference teams. Neither the Bulldogs nor the Vols have ever played in a 1 vs. 2 game in the regular season.
COLUMBUS, OH
Johnson City Press

Photo gallery: Fall Adapted Football Day at East

BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East High School hosted its Fall Adapted Football Day on Thursday, Oct. 20, for students of East High and East Middle schools. Adapted and adaptive camps and events give students of all abilities the opportunity to play the sport. At East, the day consisted of punt, pass and kick competitions, along with learning cheers and other games.
BLUFF CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 2

Nov. 2, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported, “S. C. Williams of Johnson City spent yesterday in the city.”. According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville, Tennessee, from 1892–1898. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Former NASCAR Cup Series veteran Potter dead at 73

Johnson City racing legend Mike Potter, a veteran of 60 NASCAR Cup Series starts, died Monday after an extended illness. He was 73. Potter, the son of pioneer mechanic and car owner Jess Potter and the older brother of fellow NASCAR driver Gary Potter, was a Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU TRIO programs win string of impressive grants

The U.S. Department of Education has announced that East Tennessee State University’s TRIO programs have won a string of grants totaling more than $10 million in the coming years. The largest of the awards is for the TRIO-Upward Bound Math/Science program and three other Upward Bound programs, which support...
Johnson City Press

Mountain Biking: a sport for everyone

As the fall sport season comes to a close, the Science Hill Mountain Biking Team and the North East Tennessee Composite Team are celebrating another successful season of fun and friendly competition. Mountain biking is a sport which rarely gets a share of the spotlight, but coaches from the Science...
Johnson City Press

Science Hill Class of 2022 bests state average with 96 percent graduation rate

Science Hill continues to see improvement in graduation rates, and this year it once again surpassed the state average. The Science Hill Class of 2022 had a graduation rate of 96.3 percent which bested the state average of 89.9 percent. Johnson City Schools joined 78 other districts across Tennessee in raising their graduation average from the previous year. The Science Hill Class of 2021 finished with a 90.1 graduation rate.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Volunteers begin erecting wayfarer signs in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON — It will be a little easier to take a drive through the beautiful sections of Carter County as wayfinding signs are being installed to some of the landmarks in the area. Last weekend, a group that included board members of Keep Carter County Beautiful, a group from...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Temple Grandin speaks in Pennington Gap Dec. 9-10

PENNINGTON GAP – Animal welfare expert and autism speaker Temple Grandin will speak at two events in Pennington Gap in December. Grandin, a professor of animal science at Colorado State University, is known internationally for her work in developing more humane equipment and procedures for livestock handling. She also uses her experience as an autistic person – which she credits for steering her into science and agriculture - to advocate for socialization, education and career training for children in the autism spectrum.
PENNINGTON GAP, VA
Johnson City Press

Briefs: City parks and recreation holding Fortnite tournament

Kingsport’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a fun-filled evening of fort building – both physically and electronically – at the V.O. Dobbins Sr. Complex. The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 5 and include two types of fort building.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Hawkins County TCAT gives more information for individuals interested in the new truck driving course

SURGOINSVILLE — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Morristown, Hawkins County Extension Campus, is still on track to start a truck driving program in January. Interim Hawkins County Campus Coordinator Charles Johnson gave an update on the program and answered some questions at the Hawkins County Industrial Board meeting on Thursday.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Downtown Elizabethton once again hosts lots of trick or treaters

ELIZABETHTON — Downtown Elizabethton was once again a great place for trick or treating Monday, as little spooks and hobgoblins, accompanied by their parents, formed a long line along both sidewalks. Downtown merchants, civic groups and other organizations set up booths outside the stores to pass out candy and...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Families all decked out for Science Hill's Topper Trunk or Treat

Thursday night’s Topper Trunk or Treat at Science Hill High School was a key stop for many Johnson City families looking to get some early trick-or-treating done. Student organizations and teachers at Science Hill put on their Halloween best, set up booths and handed out candy to local kids for two hours on Thursday evening. Local families strolled through Science Hill’s large cafeteria space collecting candy in a safe and weather-proof indoor environment.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Let Casa Vieja broaden your dining horizon

705 W. Market St. holds a special memory for me. As a student at East Tennessee State University, the building was known as The Cottage, a frequent hangout for my fraternity brothers and me. I last reviewed it in these pages over six years ago. The place had hardly changed since frat brothers Squelch, Wrench and Piglet taught this pledge how to chug a pitcher of beer and remain upright.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

