Read full article on original website
Related
kynt1450.com
Smith Visiting Yankton
South Dakota Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Jamie Smith will be visiting Yankton on Tuesday. Smith, who is running against incumbent Governor Kristi Noem, will be at Muddy Mo’s Coffee House located at 233 Broadway Avenue from 3-4 on Tuesday. Jay Williams, the Vice Chairperson for the Yankton Democratic Party says...
kynt1450.com
One Car Accident at Avera Sacred Heart
The Yankton Police Department responded to a one car accident at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital Thursday afternoon. YPD says that the vehicle was headed South bound when it veered off the road and collided with a sign at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital. YPD reported that there were no injuries to...
kynt1450.com
Drug Bust in Gayville
David James Brown of Gayville was taken into custody on Wednesday after a search warrant was executed at a Gayville residence by the Yankton Police Department, Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, and Division of Criminal Investigation agents. Law enforcement officials say that they found 22 pounds of marijuana along with...
Comments / 0