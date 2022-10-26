ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former Bad Boy Rapper Loon Addresses Diddy & Ma$e Beef

Ex-Bad Boy artist Loon has addressed the longstanding feud between former running mates Diddy and Ma$e, explaining how he thinks they should let bygones be bygones. The “Down For Me” rapper sat down for a recent interview with Hype+ where he voiced that Diddy and Ma$e should be able to peacefully coexist and leave their past to be since they’ve both achieved so much and have become iconic figures in rap culture.
Funk Flex Challenges Pusha T To Drop New Music

Funk Flex has continued his weekly streak of challenging artists to drop new music and his latest target is Pusha T. While Pusha delivered his It’s Almost Dry album six months ago, Flex still wants more production from the Virginia-bred rhymer, and Swizz Beatz seemed to put the idea in the Hot 97 DJ’s ear.
Coolio Collaborator Shares Rapper's First Posthumous Song, ‘Do You Want It’

Coolio fans have been given a brand new single from the late rapper, showcasing the talents of an Australian artist he was working with prior to his untimely death. The new song, “Do You Want It,” arrived on Friday (October 28) via Cosmic Bounce Records, which explained in a statement posted alongside a lyric video that this date — which happens to mark the one month anniversary of Coolio’s death — was always the intended release date.
Benny The Butcher Vows To Drop ‘Best Def Jam Album’ Since DMX’s 1998 Debut

Benny The Butcher has vowed to drop the best Def Jam project since DMX’s groundbreaking 1998 debut, It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot. The braggadocious claim was made by the Buffalo rapper on Twitter, where he wrote: “Imma have the best Hip Hop @defjam album since DMX ‘It’s Dark & Hell is Hot’.”
Kanye West Responds To 50 Cent's Joke About Costly Anti-Semitism Backlash

Kanye West has responded to 50 Cent’s joke about the costly backlash to his recent anti-Semitic ramblings. In his return to Instagram on Thursday (October 27), Ye posted a fake news headline that read: “Ye Has Reportedly Cut Ties With Kanye West,” to which he wrote in the caption: “Had to cut ties bro.”
Kanye West Reacts To Losing ‘$2 Billion In One Day’ Following adidas Termination

Kanye West has returned to Instagram and reacted to losing “$2 billion in one day” after his adidas contract was terminated. The rap mogul took to social media on Thursday morning (October 27) to send a message to entertainment industry super agent Ari Emanuel after he called for companies to stop working with him.
Rick Ross Gets $1.5 Million Watch Delivered By Armored Vehicle

Atlanta, GA - Rick Ross has purchased a watch so valuable it had to be delivered to him in an armored vehicle. In a video posted to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (October 27), Rozay showcased the armored vehicle driving through the front gates of his sprawling Promise Land estate, with a security guard leading the way.
Nick Cannon Expecting 12th Child With Alyssa Scott After Losing Baby Son

Nick Cannon is going to have enough kids to field an entire basketball team and it doesn’t appear he’s intent on stopping procreating anytime soon. Alyssa Scott revealed on Wednesday (October 26) that she’s pregnant with Cannon’s 12th child. The model has a four-year-old from a previous relationship, while she and Cannon welcomed a baby boy named Zen last year.
Kanye West Apologizes For George Floyd Comments, Says Adidas Spat Humbled Him

Kanye West has offered an apology to the family of George Floyd after saying that Floyd died from fentanyl, and not from the physical force of Minneapolis police officers. On Friday (October 28), West said he was sorry for these comments while surrounded by paparazzi, per Consequence. “When I see...
The Roots Debut New Song With Erykah Badu & Tierra Whack From 'End Game' Album

The Roots have debuted a new song featuring Erykah Badu and Tierra Whack from their upcoming album End Game. Titled “Misunderstood,” the track was premiered by Funk Flex on Hot 97 on Thursday night (October 27), one week after the veteran DJ challenged the Philadelphia group to end their musical drought.
Metro Boomin Delays 'Heroes & Villains' Album — But Denies He's Ducking The Competition

Metro Boomin has pushed back his new album Heroes & Villains but denied it’s “because of anyone else.”. The Atlanta producer took to Twitter on Wednesday (October 26) to announce his new project is now dropping on December 2 — a month after its scheduled November 4 release date. Metro claimed it’s due to sample clearances rather than clashing with any other music being released that day.
New Music Friday: New Albums From Westside Gunn, Kodak Black, Smino, Duke Deuce + More

NEW MUSIC FRIDAY - Yet another edition of HipHopDX’s New Music Friday Albums coverage is overflowing with releases from the biggest names in Hip Hop right now. Griselda’s Westside Gunn closes out his Hitler Wears Hermes series with a star-studded 10th installment, Kodak Black drops his second project of the year, Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1, and Smino ends the four-year wait for a new album with Luv 4 Rent.
Consequence Calls Out G.O.O.D. Music Artists For Not Defending Kanye West

Consequence has called out G.O.O.D. Music artists — past and present — for not publicly supporting Kanye West amid the costly backlash to his recent anti-Semitic comments. The Queens, New York rapper — who was one of the first artists signed by Ye and spent almost a decade on the label — posted a video on social media on Friday (October 28) questioning his fellow G.O.O.D. Music alumni for not coming to Kanye’s aid.
Lipip And Alisson Shore Team Up For 'ON ME'

Filipino rapper Lipip enlisted the help of Alisson Shore for his latest R&B-inflected bilingual track, “ON ME.”. The track premiered on all platforms at midnight today (October 28), with an accompanying music video going live tonight at 8:30 PM, Manila time. “Anytime,” Lipip’s 2021 hit with Asiong De Luna...

