HipHopDX.com
Former Bad Boy Rapper Loon Addresses Diddy & Ma$e Beef
Ex-Bad Boy artist Loon has addressed the longstanding feud between former running mates Diddy and Ma$e, explaining how he thinks they should let bygones be bygones. The “Down For Me” rapper sat down for a recent interview with Hype+ where he voiced that Diddy and Ma$e should be able to peacefully coexist and leave their past to be since they’ve both achieved so much and have become iconic figures in rap culture.
HipHopDX.com
A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Shut Down ‘Wakanda Forever’ Premiere In L.A.
Los Angeles, CA - Rihanna and A$AP Rocky caused a bit of a stir when they popped out to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Los Angeles earlier this week. On Wednesday night (October 26), the A-list couple stole the show walking the red carpet while rocking matching linden green outfits.
HipHopDX.com
Funk Flex Challenges Pusha T To Drop New Music
Funk Flex has continued his weekly streak of challenging artists to drop new music and his latest target is Pusha T. While Pusha delivered his It’s Almost Dry album six months ago, Flex still wants more production from the Virginia-bred rhymer, and Swizz Beatz seemed to put the idea in the Hot 97 DJ’s ear.
HipHopDX.com
Coolio Collaborator Shares Rapper's First Posthumous Song, ‘Do You Want It’
Coolio fans have been given a brand new single from the late rapper, showcasing the talents of an Australian artist he was working with prior to his untimely death. The new song, “Do You Want It,” arrived on Friday (October 28) via Cosmic Bounce Records, which explained in a statement posted alongside a lyric video that this date — which happens to mark the one month anniversary of Coolio’s death — was always the intended release date.
HipHopDX.com
Benny The Butcher Vows To Drop ‘Best Def Jam Album’ Since DMX’s 1998 Debut
Benny The Butcher has vowed to drop the best Def Jam project since DMX’s groundbreaking 1998 debut, It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot. The braggadocious claim was made by the Buffalo rapper on Twitter, where he wrote: “Imma have the best Hip Hop @defjam album since DMX ‘It’s Dark & Hell is Hot’.”
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Responds To 50 Cent's Joke About Costly Anti-Semitism Backlash
Kanye West has responded to 50 Cent’s joke about the costly backlash to his recent anti-Semitic ramblings. In his return to Instagram on Thursday (October 27), Ye posted a fake news headline that read: “Ye Has Reportedly Cut Ties With Kanye West,” to which he wrote in the caption: “Had to cut ties bro.”
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Agrees To Building Houston School With Kanye West — But Only After He ‘Cools Off’
50 Cent has once again responded in his back and forth with Kanye West, saying he wouldn’t be opposed to working with his embattled former rival. The two spent Thursday afternoon (October 27) engaged in a playful back and forth, sparked by Ye’s first post since returning to Instagram.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Reacts To Losing ‘$2 Billion In One Day’ Following adidas Termination
Kanye West has returned to Instagram and reacted to losing “$2 billion in one day” after his adidas contract was terminated. The rap mogul took to social media on Thursday morning (October 27) to send a message to entertainment industry super agent Ari Emanuel after he called for companies to stop working with him.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Gets $1.5 Million Watch Delivered By Armored Vehicle
Atlanta, GA - Rick Ross has purchased a watch so valuable it had to be delivered to him in an armored vehicle. In a video posted to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (October 27), Rozay showcased the armored vehicle driving through the front gates of his sprawling Promise Land estate, with a security guard leading the way.
HipHopDX.com
Nick Cannon Expecting 12th Child With Alyssa Scott After Losing Baby Son
Nick Cannon is going to have enough kids to field an entire basketball team and it doesn’t appear he’s intent on stopping procreating anytime soon. Alyssa Scott revealed on Wednesday (October 26) that she’s pregnant with Cannon’s 12th child. The model has a four-year-old from a previous relationship, while she and Cannon welcomed a baby boy named Zen last year.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Apologizes For George Floyd Comments, Says Adidas Spat Humbled Him
Kanye West has offered an apology to the family of George Floyd after saying that Floyd died from fentanyl, and not from the physical force of Minneapolis police officers. On Friday (October 28), West said he was sorry for these comments while surrounded by paparazzi, per Consequence. “When I see...
HipHopDX.com
The Roots Debut New Song With Erykah Badu & Tierra Whack From 'End Game' Album
The Roots have debuted a new song featuring Erykah Badu and Tierra Whack from their upcoming album End Game. Titled “Misunderstood,” the track was premiered by Funk Flex on Hot 97 on Thursday night (October 27), one week after the veteran DJ challenged the Philadelphia group to end their musical drought.
HipHopDX.com
Rihanna Being On ‘Wakanda Forever’ Soundtrack Was ‘Divine Timing,’ Says Ryan Coogler
EXCLUSIVE - Rihanna‘s involvement on the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack was nothing short of “divine timing,” Ryan Coogler told HipHopDX in an exclusive interview. The director said that just as the circumstances of his life and career made Kendrick Lamar the right artist to create...
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Crowned ‘Funnest Rapper’ By Nems Over Freddie Gibbs, Tyler, The Creator & More
50 Cent never misses the chance to get a few jokes off at someone else’s expense and fans always await his commentary whenever a viral moment in Hip Hop takes place. The self-proclaimed Mayor of Coney Island Nems joined Complex for an episode of Brackets where he crowned 50 the funniest rapper out.
HipHopDX.com
Metro Boomin Delays 'Heroes & Villains' Album — But Denies He's Ducking The Competition
Metro Boomin has pushed back his new album Heroes & Villains but denied it’s “because of anyone else.”. The Atlanta producer took to Twitter on Wednesday (October 26) to announce his new project is now dropping on December 2 — a month after its scheduled November 4 release date. Metro claimed it’s due to sample clearances rather than clashing with any other music being released that day.
HipHopDX.com
New Music Friday: New Albums From Westside Gunn, Kodak Black, Smino, Duke Deuce + More
NEW MUSIC FRIDAY - Yet another edition of HipHopDX’s New Music Friday Albums coverage is overflowing with releases from the biggest names in Hip Hop right now. Griselda’s Westside Gunn closes out his Hitler Wears Hermes series with a star-studded 10th installment, Kodak Black drops his second project of the year, Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1, and Smino ends the four-year wait for a new album with Luv 4 Rent.
HipHopDX.com
Killer Mike Addresses ‘Woke’ Critics On DJ Paul-Produced ‘Talk’n That Shit!’
Killer Mike has released a new song and video addressing a recent uptick in criticism following the recirculation of a photo of the rapper with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. Produced by DJ Paul and TWhy Xclusive, “Talk’n That Shit!” finds Killer Mike delivering each of his three verses over three separate beats.
HipHopDX.com
Consequence Calls Out G.O.O.D. Music Artists For Not Defending Kanye West
Consequence has called out G.O.O.D. Music artists — past and present — for not publicly supporting Kanye West amid the costly backlash to his recent anti-Semitic comments. The Queens, New York rapper — who was one of the first artists signed by Ye and spent almost a decade on the label — posted a video on social media on Friday (October 28) questioning his fellow G.O.O.D. Music alumni for not coming to Kanye’s aid.
HipHopDX.com
Lipip And Alisson Shore Team Up For 'ON ME'
Filipino rapper Lipip enlisted the help of Alisson Shore for his latest R&B-inflected bilingual track, “ON ME.”. The track premiered on all platforms at midnight today (October 28), with an accompanying music video going live tonight at 8:30 PM, Manila time. “Anytime,” Lipip’s 2021 hit with Asiong De Luna...
