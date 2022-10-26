Ex-Bad Boy artist Loon has addressed the longstanding feud between former running mates Diddy and Ma$e, explaining how he thinks they should let bygones be bygones. The “Down For Me” rapper sat down for a recent interview with Hype+ where he voiced that Diddy and Ma$e should be able to peacefully coexist and leave their past to be since they’ve both achieved so much and have become iconic figures in rap culture.

