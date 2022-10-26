Read full article on original website
Related
trumbulltimes.com
Newtown, Wilton considered top sites for regional firing range
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Newtown, followed by Wilton, have been chosen as the potential site for a new regional training facility and firing range that will likely serve about two dozen police departments in western Connecticut. The new Newtown police station, which opened...
trumbulltimes.com
Editorial: Lamont deserves a second term as governor
It’s safe to say Ned Lamont’s last four years as governor did not go the way he had planned. Like every elected official, the first-term Connecticut governor was faced with an unprecedented crisis when the novel coronavirus hit in March 2020. COVID-19 upended everything, putting a halt to the world as we knew it and forcing everyone to refigure their roles on the fly. It’s impossible to overstate how frightening those first weeks and months were, and today, even as the danger remains, it’s worthwhile to look back on those early days and the way it shaped our leaders.
trumbulltimes.com
Oil spill closes Newtown road Monday morning, officials say
NEWTOWN — Gallons of oil deluged a local road Monday morning after a truck carrying fuel for home heating overturned, according to fire officials. Botsford Fire Rescue, an all-volunteer fire department that serves the Newtown area, said firefighters were called to New Lebbon Road around 7:41 a.m. Monday for a report of a rollover crash involving an active fuel leak. Firefighters with Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue also responded to the location, Botsford officials said.
trumbulltimes.com
Column: Celebrate voting with Election Cake in Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Elections in 19th-century America used to be food and booze-fueled celebrations. Candidates provided food and drink to voters as they gathered to cast their ballots. With this gesture of hospitality designed to influence and persuade, election day had a holiday atmosphere. Now all we get is an “I voted today” sticker and maybe a brownie from the bake-sale table.
trumbulltimes.com
Susan Campbell (opinion): Voters still believe in the American experiment
I am a Connecticut poll worker. I’m told that on Election Day I will be a “floater,” which I hope means “trouble-shooter.”. Ten years ago, I left full-time journalism, and threw myself into civic ventures like this. As a full-time journalist, for years I didn’t even place a political sign in my yard out of a concern of the appearance of a conflict of interest. (This once led to an interesting dinner discussion when during a gubernatorial campaign in the late ’90s, my brother-in-law served as a higher-up in one candidate’s campaign; we opted to not display a sign, though only one of us in the house had concerns about conflicts.)
Comments / 0