Steelers have found a successor for longtime starter
What at the time seemed like a bargain signing by the Pittsburgh Steelers has become one of the most important players on Mike Tomlin’s defense. Especially during the absence of T.J. Watt, the Steelers have had to turn elsewhere to bring back their usual old-school identity built on competent defense. Only this time, they’ve found it inside rather than on the edge.
Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Odell Beckham Jr. Very Clear
As wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. gets closer to a return from the torn ACL he suffered during the Super Bowl, all eyes around the NFL will be on which team can land him for the stretch run this season. One of the contenders might be the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones just added some ...
Tom Brady has more than Ravens to worry about Thursday after reported ultimatum from Giselle
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are slated to take on the Baltimore Ravens Thursday, and they haven’t been playing their best ball heading in. In fact, the Buccaneers have been pretty bad, losing back-to-back games to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers. This is the type of...
Urban Meyer Has 3 Words To Describe Penn State Fans
In just under two hours, the Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Ohio State Buckeyes in one of the biggest games of the college football weekend. Before the game kicks off, FOX's college football pregame show is in Happy Valley for the big showdown. Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is a major part of the crew and used his experience from past games at Penn State during the show.
Quinn and Eagles agree to part ways after season
On Wednesday, the Bears traded edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick. With it, Quinn and the Eagles agreed to part ways after the season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Eagles are getting away with a bargain for the rental of the veteran...
Lamar Jackson absolutely loved sign Ravens fan brought to game
Lamar Jackson absolutely loved the sign one Baltimore Ravens fan brought to Thursday night’s game. Jackson’s Ravens beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-22 on Thursday night. As he was heading off the field at Raymond James Stadium, some fans were waiting by the tunnel to share their support. One fan even threw a sign down to Jackson that said “Ravens pay ’em now!”
Tom Brady Announces Divorce From Gisele on Instagram
The couple’s marriage will come to an end after 13 years.
Steve Spurrier Reveals His Pick For Coach Of The Year
College football coaching legend Steve Spurrier has revealed who he thinks should be the 2022 Coach of the Year. The former South Carolina leader named Tennessee head coach Jos Heupel as this year's leading candidate for the award. Understandably, he cited the Volunteers' gutsy win over the Alabama Crimson Tide as the selling point for his argument.
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Antonio Brown’s Special Rules Kept Steelers From Hiring Super Bowl 40 MVP Hines Ward As Team’s WR Coach In 2013
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers, Hines Ward and Antonio Brown are indeed viewed differently by fans of the organization. They both may be the top two wideouts in the franchise’s history, but the on and off-the-field antics of one have had millions of people thinking negatively of him the last few years. The current XFL head coach in Ward, on the other hand, is a Super Bowl hero in Pittsburgh and remains a fan favorite to this day.
Lamar Jackson sends not-so-subtle 3-word message to Ravens after dicing up Tom Brady, Bucs
Lamar Jackson wants the Baltimore Ravens to show him the money. After leading the Ravens to a 27-22 conquest of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday night, Jackson headed to the tunnel where he picked up a sign from a fan that read “Pay ’em now” and then signed it.
NFL Week 8 top plays: Ravens defeat Bucs on Thursday Night Football
Week 8 of the NFL season kicked off with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defending their home turf against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. Though Tampa got out to an early 7-3 lead, Baltimore's defense stifled Brady as the matchup wore on, while...
Desmond Howard Makes His Thoughts On Deion Sanders Very Clear
ESPN's "College GameDay" will visit Jackson State this Saturday to preview the program's showdown with Southern. With that said, Desmond Howard appeared on "Get Up" this Friday to discuss Deion Sanders' accomplishments as a head coach. Howard made it very clear that he's a big fan of Sanders' work. In...
Giants vs. Seahawks: NFL experts make Week 8 picks
The New York Giants (6-1) will visit the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point road underdogs but are now 3.5-point underdogs as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who some of the experts...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Surprising Pregame News
Based on some recent comments from retired NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, it's fair to say there was some (possibly one-sided) beef between the two veteran QBs. Fitzpatrick recently said that Brady had "no respect" for him during their years of NFL overlap. Fitzpatrick, now an analyst for Amazon Prime's Thursday...
Look: Video Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week
The Miami Dolphins took down the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night with an impressive defensive performance. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense jumped out to an early lead before the Steelers battled back to make it a 16-10 ballgame at the half. The second half yielded zero points for either team and finished 16-10.
3 reasons Tom Brady is regretting coming out of retirement
Tom Brady is recognized by most football fans to be the ‘GOAT’ or greatest of all-time. He has won seven Super Bowls, which is more than any franchise in NFL history. Over the years, we have been treated to greatness to a level rarely seen in professional sports. Brady had done a masterful job crafting his legacy as a leader, motivator and of course winner. He also created the idyllic image in American society as a good-looking, family man that has it all. However, on Friday morning that all came crashing down.
NFL World Speculating About Odell Beckham After Trade News
Odell Beckham Jr.'s name has been discussed frequently in NFL Twitter circles lately, as the Super Bowl champion wide receiver inches closer to a return. After the New York Giants traded wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs this afternoon, fans of several different teams took to social media to advocate for their squad to sign Beckham.
Rams, Browns Reportedly Talking About Blockbuster Trade
With the trade deadline just around the corner, the Los Angeles Rams reportedly had discussions with the Cleveland Browns about Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt. Hunt, 27, is on the final year of his current contract. It has been reported several times that he'd like a new deal. Since...
