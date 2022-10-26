ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Steelers have found a successor for longtime starter

What at the time seemed like a bargain signing by the Pittsburgh Steelers has become one of the most important players on Mike Tomlin’s defense. Especially during the absence of T.J. Watt, the Steelers have had to turn elsewhere to bring back their usual old-school identity built on competent defense. Only this time, they’ve found it inside rather than on the edge.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has 3 Words To Describe Penn State Fans

In just under two hours, the Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Ohio State Buckeyes in one of the biggest games of the college football weekend. Before the game kicks off, FOX's college football pregame show is in Happy Valley for the big showdown. Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is a major part of the crew and used his experience from past games at Penn State during the show.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Jackson absolutely loved sign Ravens fan brought to game

Lamar Jackson absolutely loved the sign one Baltimore Ravens fan brought to Thursday night’s game. Jackson’s Ravens beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-22 on Thursday night. As he was heading off the field at Raymond James Stadium, some fans were waiting by the tunnel to share their support. One fan even threw a sign down to Jackson that said “Ravens pay ’em now!”
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Reveals His Pick For Coach Of The Year

College football coaching legend Steve Spurrier has revealed who he thinks should be the 2022 Coach of the Year. The former South Carolina leader named Tennessee head coach Jos Heupel as this year's leading candidate for the award. Understandably, he cited the Volunteers' gutsy win over the Alabama Crimson Tide as the selling point for his argument.
KNOXVILLE, TN
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown’s Special Rules Kept Steelers From Hiring Super Bowl 40 MVP Hines Ward As Team’s WR Coach In 2013

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers, Hines Ward and Antonio Brown are indeed viewed differently by fans of the organization. They both may be the top two wideouts in the franchise’s history, but the on and off-the-field antics of one have had millions of people thinking negatively of him the last few years. The current XFL head coach in Ward, on the other hand, is a Super Bowl hero in Pittsburgh and remains a fan favorite to this day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

NFL Week 8 top plays: Ravens defeat Bucs on Thursday Night Football

Week 8 of the NFL season kicked off with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defending their home turf against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. Though Tampa got out to an early 7-3 lead, Baltimore's defense stifled Brady as the matchup wore on, while...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Desmond Howard Makes His Thoughts On Deion Sanders Very Clear

ESPN's "College GameDay" will visit Jackson State this Saturday to preview the program's showdown with Southern. With that said, Desmond Howard appeared on "Get Up" this Friday to discuss Deion Sanders' accomplishments as a head coach. Howard made it very clear that he's a big fan of Sanders' work. In...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Surprising Pregame News

Based on some recent comments from retired NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, it's fair to say there was some (possibly one-sided) beef between the two veteran QBs. Fitzpatrick recently said that Brady had "no respect" for him during their years of NFL overlap. Fitzpatrick, now an analyst for Amazon Prime's Thursday...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: Video Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week

The Miami Dolphins took down the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night with an impressive defensive performance. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense jumped out to an early lead before the Steelers battled back to make it a 16-10 ballgame at the half. The second half yielded zero points for either team and finished 16-10.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Tom Brady is regretting coming out of retirement

Tom Brady is recognized by most football fans to be the ‘GOAT’ or greatest of all-time. He has won seven Super Bowls, which is more than any franchise in NFL history. Over the years, we have been treated to greatness to a level rarely seen in professional sports. Brady had done a masterful job crafting his legacy as a leader, motivator and of course winner. He also created the idyllic image in American society as a good-looking, family man that has it all. However, on Friday morning that all came crashing down.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Odell Beckham After Trade News

Odell Beckham Jr.'s name has been discussed frequently in NFL Twitter circles lately, as the Super Bowl champion wide receiver inches closer to a return. After the New York Giants traded wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs this afternoon, fans of several different teams took to social media to advocate for their squad to sign Beckham.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

Rams, Browns Reportedly Talking About Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline just around the corner, the Los Angeles Rams reportedly had discussions with the Cleveland Browns about Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt. Hunt, 27, is on the final year of his current contract. It has been reported several times that he'd like a new deal. Since...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy