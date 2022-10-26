ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, TN

Budget Committee cancels Carter County Commission meeting on pay hike for sheriff's officers

By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com
Johnson City Press
 3 days ago
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County Sheriff's Department seeking information on pickup truck involved in church burglaries

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying the owner of a dark blue 1997 to 2003 Ford F-150 2-wheel drive truck. The truck has paint damage on the roof of the cab. The sheriff’s office said in Facebook posting that the truck has been involved in at least three thefts from churches in Carter County and Washington County. Anyone with information about the truck or who owns it is asked to call 423-542-1845.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Continuing water leak at John Sevier Center puzzles officials

Ahead of a key inspection from a federal agency over the summer, the John Sevier Center sprung a leak — it’s still leaking more than four months later, and its cause and location remain a mystery. Representatives with the Johnson City Development Authority, which owns the building, the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Drug take-back event held at Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Sullivan County Sheriff's office participated in a national drug take-back day Saturday. People were encouraged to drop off their old and expired prescription medications. Leaders with the anti-drug coalition say it's an easy way to get rid of any unwanted medicine. The event is held in April and October each year.
Johnson City Press

Unicoi County Public Library presented with TOPS grant by Hargett, Sutherland

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett and state Sen. Steve Southerland presented the Unicoi County Public Library with a Training Opportunities for the Public grant on Thursday. The grant will go toward purchasing a solar-powered charging station outside the library, five mobile hotspots that will be available for checkout from...
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Unemployment at a record low in Sullivan County

Unemployment levels are historically low in Sullivan County, the lowest they have been at least since 2008, state records show. “It’s the lowest that I can recall,” Clay Walker, CEO for NetWORKS, the economic development arm of Sullivan County and it’s municipalities.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Commissioners Can’t Agree On Method To Fund Sheriff’s Department Raises

A proposal to give 133 Carter County Sheriff’s Department employees a five dollar an hour raise appears to have fizzled out. Commissioners are unable to come to an agreed way to fund the increase that would bring the pay scale to more than 18 dollars an hour, one of the highest rates in the region. But any discussion on the matter will have to wait again till next week when commissioners meet.. Meanwhile, the Carter County Detention Center is facing a threat of decertification due to staffing shortages. Carter County Sheriff Tim Fraley says he can’t retain, or recruit new employees at the current pay scale of 13 dollars and 80 cents an hour for patrol officers.
supertalk929.com

Johnson City intersection undergoing roadway expansion

A busy portion of State of Franklin Road in Johnson City will continue to see paving work next week, according to city officials. The intersection of Knob Creek Road, Med-Tech Parkway, and Peoples Street is undergoing a road widening and sidewalk project. Officials say from Monday, Oct. 31st to Friday,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Local school districts awarded funds for new, low-emission school buses

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Three local school districts are set to get funds from the EPA to purchase new low-emission and zero-emission school buses. The EPA announced that Clean School Bus Program rebates have been awarded to Johnson County Schools in Northeast Tennessee and Lee and Wise county schools in Southwest Virginia. Johnson County will receive […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

City prepares itself for any snow this upcoming winter

The city of Kingsport has more than 5,000 tons of salt and 12,000 gallons of salt bring on hand as the winter season arrives, city officials said. “We had a very mild winter last year, so we’re fairly well stocked for this year,” Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport man injured in Mount Carmel wreck

MOUNT CARMEL– According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a crash that occurred earlier this week in Mount Carmel resulted in a Kingsport man being injured. According to the THP’s preliminary report, on October 22, at around 4:15 p.m., a 1996 red Ford Mustang, driven by Johnathan Brewer, 24, of Kingsport, was traveling south on Highway 11W.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Dominating defense spurs Unicoi past Johnson County

ERWIN — Both Unicoi County and Johnson County knew before their Region 1-3A football matchup on Friday night at Gentry Stadium that they were playoff bound. The elephant on the field was that the loser of the contest would have to travel to take on Alcoa (9-1), the state’s No. 1 ranked Class 3A team, in the first round of next week’s TSSAA state playoffs.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN

