2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Prop Bets

Last week was a disastrous way to introduce my new weekly golf prop bets article series . The only head-to-head matchup I got right for the CJ Cup was the one I added late and left off the article – Tom Kim Over Keegan Bradley in the first-round matchup. Two of the head-to-heads mentioned turned into losses. After starting slowly, Keegan got it cooking as the tournament went on. Christiaan Bezuidenhout was horrible in rounds three and four. Shane Lowry Over Max Homa was a tie, so that was a push.

Generally, props are a great way to boost the golf betting bankroll. I felt good about some things heading into last week's tournament, and the breaks didn't fall my way. That said, I'm going to trust the process. This week doesn't get any easier. Teeing off on Thursday, the next PGA Tour event is at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

With this week's golf course off the Atlantic coastline, we could be dealing with inclement weather and winds gusting at 15+ MPH on average. Only the real sickos and golf die-hards are betting on this tournament. If you're reading this, you likely fall into one of those categories.

Key Stats

Driving Accuracy

Strokes Gained Approach

Approach the Green - Proximity to Hole

Strokes Gained Putting (Bermuda grass)

Adam Schenk Top 40 (-105 FanDuel) - 1 Unit

If you've been following along with our weekly podcast, you know we've been on the Schenk train before. What a name for a golfer, by the way. The one thing you don't want to do at Port Royal Golf Course is shank the ball. The fairways are narrow. Driving accuracy could play a significant factor.

Schenk doesn't have the best accuracy ( 147th last season ). However, if you're going to get yourself in trouble off the tee, you better wield strong iron play.

Over his past 24 rounds, Schenk is first in this field in strokes gained: approach. The strong approach play has led him to back-to-back finishes inside the top 20. Who knows if he will win the event, but the irons should give him a solid floor.

Sam Ryder Top 40 (+110 DraftKings) - ½ Unit

Sam Ryder missed the cut for his only trip to Port Royal in 2019. Still, he's been figuring it out as of late, and he's a fit for this course. In his last three events, Ryder has finished T36, T28, and T45, and that was among better fields than the golfers he'll be playing against this week.

Dating back to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Ryder has gained strokes on approach in four straight tracked events. Ryder has also gained strokes putting in five of his last six tracked events.

Brian Gay Top 40 (+188 BetRivers) - 1 Unit

Brian Gay has an incredible track record here at Port Royal Golf Course. He won this event in 2020. He also finished T12 last year and T3 in 2019. I know he's old as dirt, but +188 for a golfer who has never finished below 12th at an event? Come on. Recent form matters less with that type of track record. He's been pretty good on Bermuda grass.

So what if he's 50 years old? This is an event Gay has consistently produced at, and the familiarity he has with the course could play significant dividends this weekend while the field could be dealing with treacherous weather.

Brian Gay Top 20 (+600 BetRivers) - ½ Unit

For all the same reasons mentioned above, I think Brian Gay has a chance to place in the top 20. He's never finished below 12th at this event. Our friends at BetRivers are giving us six to one odds for him to finish within the top 20! They are so nice.

Nothing is a sure thing, and that's why I'm only wagering half a unit on Gay to finish Top 20. A full unit is going on him to place inside the Top 40. It's not a guarantee, but a little safer.

Best of luck. Let's win some cash!

