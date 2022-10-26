Another woman says Herschel Walker paid for her abortion despite support for total abortion ban

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker has denied new accusations that he paid for a woman to have an abortion, the second such accusation made against him. The new claim comes as polls show Walker in a dead heat with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock amid record early voting turnout in Georgia.The woman, known as Jane Doe to conceal her identity, claims Walker drove her to an abortion clinic in the spring of 1993 after he learned she was pregnant."After discussing the pregnancy with Herschel several times, he encouraged me to have an abortion and gave me the money to do so," the woman...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO