Radio host 'died doing what he loved' after suffering a heart attack while on air

GenX Radio

Tim Gough suffered a fatal heart attack while presenting his daily radio segment for GenX Radio Suffolk.

Gough hosted the 7 a.m. breakfast segment for the radio station.

The 55-year-old spent over three decades in the radio industry, according to a news release from GenX Radio Suffolk.

A UK-based radio station is mourning the loss of one of its hosts after the broadcaster died while on air.

GenX Radio Suffolk host Tim Gough, 55, died "doing what he loved," according to a news release from the station . He suffered a heart attack during his show around 8 a.m. Monday, it said.

Gough was presenting his daily morning show from his home in Suffolk — the county in east England where he was born — at the time of his fatal heart attack.

The local radio station announced the incident in a Monday tweet.

"To know Tim personally, as I did very closely for over 30 years, was to know a warm, caring, fun guy who myself and my family loved dearly. We are heart broken by the news," said James Hazell, owner and managing director of GenX Radio Suffolk.

The show, Tim Gough at Breakfast, featured music and popular games.

Gough's supporters took to Twitter to offer condolences to the station and his family. An unverified account of the incident alleges the music suddenly stopped nearly an hour into his segment.

"I know his family are enormously comforted by the hundreds of loving messages that have been received and have asked for privacy at this devastating time," Hazell said in statement.

