Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
idesignarch.com
Modern Industrial Suburban House in Seattle with Curved Roof
Seattle, Washington – Located in a park like setting in suburban Seattle, this unique modern Pacific Northwest dream home is a 3,800 sq. ft. single family residence on 2.5 acres of land. The house was designed to blur the boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces. Prentiss + Balance +...
washingtonbeerblog.com
Celebrate National Stout Day and the end of DST with 5 Rights Brewing
It’s that time of year. Time to wind the clocks back an hour and get ready for the long darkness. National Stout Day falls on Thursday, November 3rd this year. The following Sunday, we roll back the clocks an hour as Daylight Savings Time comes to an end. You...
seattlerefined.com
Tat's Deli slings legit East Coast cheesesteaks in Seattle
On the East Coast (and yes, plenty of other parts of the country too), delis are often institutions, part of the very fabric of a city. "There's Jewish delis, there's standard East Coast cheesesteak shops, there's mom-and-pop sub shops, or hoagie shops they call them there. So, there's tons of different deli experiences there," explained Brian Tatman, a native of the Philadelphia-area and owner of Tat's Delicatessen.
KING-5
Live in timeless luxury in this historic Seattle home - Unreal Estate
SEATTLE — In one of Seattle's oldest and grandest neighborhoods, a historic home awaits a new owner. "So the house was built in 1924," said Brian Flynn, the owner of the home. "They started working on it about 100 years ago. It was built for the CEO of what's now Puget Sound Energy."
drifttravel.com
Seattle Offers a Winter Wonderland for the Holidays
Even Ebenezer Scrooge couldn’t resist the cheery festivities of Seattle during the holiday season. Visitors and locals alike can see the city’s iconic spots decked out, from life-size animal lanterns illuminating the Woodland Park Zoo, to Santa welcoming photos on the revolving glass floor of the Space Needle, and a brand-new light and music display projected onto the stunning Winter Brilliance exhibit at Chihuly Garden and Glass. These holiday happenings are not to be missed! Find the whole lineup of events on seattleholidays.com.
What are your favorite local/independent grocery and food stores in Tacoma?
My favorite on my block closed sadly. I would love to branch out and see what else Tacoma has. There are some small ones that are much more worthy of shopping than the large chains. Any recommendations?
iheart.com
Here's The Best Cheap Restaurant In Washington
People are always on the hunt for budget-friendly meals. A simple solution could be a fast food joint, but what if you're craving something more authentic or local? There are plenty of independently-owned eateries that offer great prices on their delicious food. That's why Cheapism found the best cheap restaurants...
Renters are gaining the upper hand in Burien
Renters in Burien are gaining ground and both Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin, hosts of the Gee and Ursula Show, have mixed feelings about it. The Burien City Council added some new rental housing protections recently, with new rules tightening safeguards for renters so they can’t get evicted without reason. The council also requires 120 days’ notice for rent hikes over 3% and 180 days for increases over 10%.
seattlemet.com
The Best Indian Food in Seattle and on the Eastside
And other great South Asian cuisines. The Seattle area’s stronghold of great Indian restaurants lies not in the city, but to the east, serving the population of residents that emigrated from India to join our tech ecosystem. (King County’s Indian American population is so significant, we even have our own professional cricket team on the way.) In recent years, a few notable destinations have established a critical mass within Seattle proper.
kpq.com
When Will Pangborn Add More Flights Per Day?
Many travelers in North Central Washington are frustrated with the recent reduction to only one daily flight to and from Seattle at Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee. Horizon Air subsidiary, Alaska Airlines, reduced the number of flights in and out of Pangborn from two to one on September 7,...
secretseattle.co
17 Seattle Rules You Must Know To Survive In The Emerald City
Every city has its own secret rules—and Seattle is no exception!. We asked Seattleites themselves to share the rules that they personally follow to survive—and even thrive—in the Emerald City. Whether you just moved to Seattle, are just visiting and don’t want to stick out as a tourist, or have lived here for a while and haven’t fully assimilated yet, you may find this list helpful.
MyNorthwest.com
Is the Space Needle too expensive to visit?
So your friends come to town and they want to see the classic Seattle tourist attractions. You might fight them a little and want to take them to your favorite neighborhood, the San Juans, or more obscure bars and restaurants. They win the fight, so you offer them the first...
everettpost.com
Grab a Cold One with your Dogs, at the Pints and Pups Bar!
For many people, having a nice cold pint of beer and spending time with your dog is one of life’s greatest pleasures. Luckily enough, a spot where dog and beers lovers has recently opened up in the Everett area. Pints and Pups, which is located in a former window tinting warehouse on Evergreen Way is a local beer bar that allows their patrons to bring their furry friends along for fun.
q13fox.com
Traxx Racing Mukilteo closing their doors after 24 years
Traxx Racing in Mukilteo is closing its doors after 24 years. The family that owns the business says they are struggling with high rent costs.
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Water-rescue response at Lincoln Park
Andee October 27, 2022 (11:23 am) I am wondering if that’s why I saw three emergency medical vehicles heading west on the West Seattle bridge just now?. WSB October 27, 2022 (11:29 am) Yes, a major initial response brings certain specialized units from the other side of the bay....
thejoltnews.com
Olympia reviews brewery, pizza place proposals
The Site Plan Review Committee held a pre-submission conference to reuse two buildings at 525 Cherry Street SE for Ilk Beer and at 2124 Pacific Avenue SE for Vic's Pizza Pacific project on Wednesday, October 19. Ilk Beer. According to applicant Patrick Jansen, Ilk Beer is planning on operating a...
westsideseattle.com
Four reasons NOT to rake up your leaves
This is part a series of columns prepared by the staff at the award winning West Seattle Nursery. The Nursery offers an array of trees, shrubs, bedding plants, garden supplies, decor and gift items. They are located at 5275 California Ave SW and you can find them online at https://www.westseattlenursery.com.
Photos: Lake Stevens not ready to cede 4A Wesco supremacy anytime soon
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - The No. 2 Lake Stevens Vikings are still kings of the 4A Wesco. Led by Jayden Limar's four touchdowns, the Vikings beat top-ranked Glacier Peak, 57-17, on Friday night. Lake Stevens clinched its ninth consecutive league title, and extended its 4A Wesco winning streak to 54 ...
KING-5
Pacific Northwest Ballet's first black principal dancer reflects on remarkable journey to the Seattle stage
SEATTLE — When Jonathan Batista moved to Seattle to in 2021 to dance as a soloist for the Pacific Northwest Ballet, he had no idea a promotion would come as soon as it did. "My Artistic Director said, 'Look, you're going to sign your contract and it's going to inform you that you're going to be promoted in September.' And when I saw that paper, I just started shaking. It was a mixed feeling of happiness, joy, love for what I do, accomplishment and community," Batista shared. "As a black dancer you have so many silent battles that you don't even realize. It can be quite challenging to see how much we have advanced."
4 Great Steakhouses in Washington
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends or family? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
