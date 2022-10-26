ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Modern Industrial Suburban House in Seattle with Curved Roof

Seattle, Washington – Located in a park like setting in suburban Seattle, this unique modern Pacific Northwest dream home is a 3,800 sq. ft. single family residence on 2.5 acres of land. The house was designed to blur the boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces. Prentiss + Balance +...
Tat's Deli slings legit East Coast cheesesteaks in Seattle

On the East Coast (and yes, plenty of other parts of the country too), delis are often institutions, part of the very fabric of a city. "There's Jewish delis, there's standard East Coast cheesesteak shops, there's mom-and-pop sub shops, or hoagie shops they call them there. So, there's tons of different deli experiences there," explained Brian Tatman, a native of the Philadelphia-area and owner of Tat's Delicatessen.
Seattle Offers a Winter Wonderland for the Holidays

Even Ebenezer Scrooge couldn’t resist the cheery festivities of Seattle during the holiday season. Visitors and locals alike can see the city’s iconic spots decked out, from life-size animal lanterns illuminating the Woodland Park Zoo, to Santa welcoming photos on the revolving glass floor of the Space Needle, and a brand-new light and music display projected onto the stunning Winter Brilliance exhibit at Chihuly Garden and Glass. These holiday happenings are not to be missed! Find the whole lineup of events on seattleholidays.com.
Here's The Best Cheap Restaurant In Washington

People are always on the hunt for budget-friendly meals. A simple solution could be a fast food joint, but what if you're craving something more authentic or local? There are plenty of independently-owned eateries that offer great prices on their delicious food. That's why Cheapism found the best cheap restaurants...
Renters are gaining the upper hand in Burien

Renters in Burien are gaining ground and both Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin, hosts of the Gee and Ursula Show, have mixed feelings about it. The Burien City Council added some new rental housing protections recently, with new rules tightening safeguards for renters so they can’t get evicted without reason. The council also requires 120 days’ notice for rent hikes over 3% and 180 days for increases over 10%.
The Best Indian Food in Seattle and on the Eastside

And other great South Asian cuisines. The Seattle area’s stronghold of great Indian restaurants lies not in the city, but to the east, serving the population of residents that emigrated from India to join our tech ecosystem. (King County’s Indian American population is so significant, we even have our own professional cricket team on the way.) In recent years, a few notable destinations have established a critical mass within Seattle proper.
When Will Pangborn Add More Flights Per Day?

Many travelers in North Central Washington are frustrated with the recent reduction to only one daily flight to and from Seattle at Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee. Horizon Air subsidiary, Alaska Airlines, reduced the number of flights in and out of Pangborn from two to one on September 7,...
17 Seattle Rules You Must Know To Survive In The Emerald City

Every city has its own secret rules—and Seattle is no exception!. We asked Seattleites themselves to share the rules that they personally follow to survive—and even thrive—in the Emerald City. Whether you just moved to Seattle, are just visiting and don’t want to stick out as a tourist, or have lived here for a while and haven’t fully assimilated yet, you may find this list helpful.
Is the Space Needle too expensive to visit?

So your friends come to town and they want to see the classic Seattle tourist attractions. You might fight them a little and want to take them to your favorite neighborhood, the San Juans, or more obscure bars and restaurants. They win the fight, so you offer them the first...
Grab a Cold One with your Dogs, at the Pints and Pups Bar!

For many people, having a nice cold pint of beer and spending time with your dog is one of life’s greatest pleasures. Luckily enough, a spot where dog and beers lovers has recently opened up in the Everett area. Pints and Pups, which is located in a former window tinting warehouse on Evergreen Way is a local beer bar that allows their patrons to bring their furry friends along for fun.
UPDATE: Water-rescue response at Lincoln Park

Andee October 27, 2022 (11:23 am) I am wondering if that’s why I saw three emergency medical vehicles heading west on the West Seattle bridge just now?. WSB October 27, 2022 (11:29 am) Yes, a major initial response brings certain specialized units from the other side of the bay....
Olympia reviews brewery, pizza place proposals

The Site Plan Review Committee held a pre-submission conference to reuse two buildings at 525 Cherry Street SE for Ilk Beer and at 2124 Pacific Avenue SE for Vic's Pizza Pacific project on Wednesday, October 19. Ilk Beer. According to applicant Patrick Jansen, Ilk Beer is planning on operating a...
Four reasons NOT to rake up your leaves

This is part a series of columns prepared by the staff at the award winning West Seattle Nursery. The Nursery offers an array of trees, shrubs, bedding plants, garden supplies, decor and gift items. They are located at 5275 California Ave SW and you can find them online at https://www.westseattlenursery.com.
Pacific Northwest Ballet's first black principal dancer reflects on remarkable journey to the Seattle stage

SEATTLE — When Jonathan Batista moved to Seattle to in 2021 to dance as a soloist for the Pacific Northwest Ballet, he had no idea a promotion would come as soon as it did. "My Artistic Director said, 'Look, you're going to sign your contract and it's going to inform you that you're going to be promoted in September.' And when I saw that paper, I just started shaking. It was a mixed feeling of happiness, joy, love for what I do, accomplishment and community," Batista shared. "As a black dancer you have so many silent battles that you don't even realize. It can be quite challenging to see how much we have advanced."
4 Great Steakhouses in Washington

What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends or family? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
