Winsted, CT

NBC Connecticut

Police Make 3 Arrests After Finding Hundreds of Cats in Winsted Home

Winchester police have arrested three people months after finding nearly 200 cats in a Winsted home. The investigation started on June 13 when police received an anonymous phone call about a sick cat at the home. Officers and animal control responded and there was a strong odor of urine, police...
WINCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

15-year-old arrested for stabbing a parent in Winsted

WINSTED, CT (WFSB) - A teenager was arrested for stabbing a parent in Winsted on Monday. According to Winchester police, it happened on Pratt Street around 10:30 p.m. They called it a domestic violence incident. Police said their investigation revealed that the 15-year-old juvenile stabbed the parent with a small...
WINCHESTER, CT
WFMZ-TV Online

Person shot while driving on Route 22 in Whitehall Twp., state police say

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in Whitehall Township are investigating a shooting on Route 22 Wednesday afternoon. Troopers responded to the area of Route 22 East near MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township around 3:15 p.m. for the report of a vehicle struck by gunfire, according to a news release from state police.
CBS Boston

57-year-old Massachusetts man dies while hiking near Kancamagus Highway

LINCOLN, N.H. -- A 57-year-old Massachusetts man died while hiking in New Hampshire on Saturday. Officers from N.H. Fish and Game Department were notified that the man was having a medical emergency on Cedar Brook Trail in Lincoln around 11:45 a.m..According to the department, cell phone service in that area is nonexistent and the alert came in with limited information through an emergency beacon. A rescue team of conservation officers and volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded and a NH Army National Guard rescue helicopter was also requested.  Ground crews reached the man by 1:25 p.m.. "Unfortunately, lifesaving efforts undertaken by passing good Samaritan hikers were unsuccessful and the hiker was deceased," said the Fish and Game Department. The helicopter was then diverted to an emergency on Mount Avalon and the ground team carried the deceased hiker two miles to the trailhead. The man's identity is being withheld until his family can be notified. 
LINCOLN, NH
Eyewitness News

Shoreline reflects on effects of Sandy

GROTON, CT (WFSB) - It has been a decade since superstorm sandy ripped through the Caribbean. Before slamming into neighboring states, Connecticut was also hit on the coast. State officials looked at the challenges ahead for our shoreline. Climate change was one of them that increased the intensity of storms. Senator Blumenthal stated a new Amtrak bridge could help our environment.
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

$1 million Powerball ticket purchased in Connecticut is still unclaimed

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold to a Connecticut resident and drawn on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The ticket was purchased at the Big Y Express on 140 West Road in Ellington. According to the Connecticut Lottery site, the ticket had the winning numbers of 19 - 36 - 37 - 46 - 56, a Powerball number of 24 and a power play score of 2x.
CONNECTICUT STATE

