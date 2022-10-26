Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
3 Michigan cities ranked among worst for rats in 2022JournalismMichigan State
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
Related
westernmassnews.com
Springfield woman says check stolen from mailbox found in car in New Jersey
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - You may want to think twice before paying your bills by mail. Western Mass News is getting answers after a Springfield woman told us a check of hers was stolen out of a post office mailbox. Gail Noe recently used a U.S. Postal Service mailbox to...
NBC Connecticut
Police Make 3 Arrests After Finding Hundreds of Cats in Winsted Home
Winchester police have arrested three people months after finding nearly 200 cats in a Winsted home. The investigation started on June 13 when police received an anonymous phone call about a sick cat at the home. Officers and animal control responded and there was a strong odor of urine, police...
Eyewitness News
15-year-old arrested for stabbing a parent in Winsted
WINSTED, CT (WFSB) - A teenager was arrested for stabbing a parent in Winsted on Monday. According to Winchester police, it happened on Pratt Street around 10:30 p.m. They called it a domestic violence incident. Police said their investigation revealed that the 15-year-old juvenile stabbed the parent with a small...
Nearly 20 officers respond to Fairfield home after man failed to appear in court
A Fairfield man, with a lengthy criminal history, was arrested by police Wednesday night on Mona Terrace after he refused to come out of his home for a half an hour.
fallriverreporter.com
3 college students killed, 5 others injured, in multi-vehicle crash on Massachusetts highway
Massachusetts State and local police are still investigating a two-vehicle motor vehicle collision that killed three and hospitalized five people Tuesday morning. At approximately 5:30 a.m., a northbound Toyota Sienna and a southbound Chevrolet Silverado collided on Route 7 near Pike Road in Sheffield. Three occupants of the Sienna, 27-year-old...
WFMZ-TV Online
Person shot while driving on Route 22 in Whitehall Twp., state police say
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in Whitehall Township are investigating a shooting on Route 22 Wednesday afternoon. Troopers responded to the area of Route 22 East near MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township around 3:15 p.m. for the report of a vehicle struck by gunfire, according to a news release from state police.
Police: 15-year-old stabbed parent with knife at Winsted home
A 15-year-old stabbed one of their parents at a home in Winsted, police say.
Man shot while driving on busy Pa. highway in possible case of road rage
A man was shot on a busy highway in broad daylight in the Lehigh Valley.
Unsolved in Connecticut: A look at the homicide cold cases in the state
(WTNH) – In the past ten years, Connecticut has seen an average of 105 homicides per year. Many of the homicides have gone unsolved. The Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection released its annual crime statistics report for the 2021 calendar year. The report showed an overall decline in crime to the year […]
wiltonbulletin.com
CT students restrained, secluded thousands of times causing dozens of injuries: ‘Something is not working’
One day last May, Beth was summoned to New Beginnings Family Academy in Bridgeport because Rose, a second-grader who has ADHD and is prone to outbursts, had spent the morning bolting from her classroom and climbing on furniture. Rose screamed, threw shoes and a phone and bit, hit and kicked...
Man in critical condition after thrown off bike by car in St. Augustine, officials say
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue reported that a cyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a car in St. Augustine. According to rescue personnel, SJCFR responded to Smith Street and Nesbit Avenue. The cyclist was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Action...
Man Who Stepped Out Of Vehicle After Crash With Deer Struck, Killed By SUV In Mamakating
A 70-year-old man was hit and killed by an SUV when he stepped out of a vehicle to inspect the damage after hitting a deer. The incident took place in Sullivan County around 6:40 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21 in the town of Mamakating, said Trooper Steven Nevel, of the New York State Police.
UC Daily Campus
State News: Misinterpreted text message about Connecticut State Rep., Bristol Police officers passing and CSCU board increasing tuition
A text message was sent to East Windsor and Enfield voters claiming Republican State Representative Carol Hall voted to help “prosecute women in other states for having an abortion,” according to the CT Mirror. The text message was sent by a political action committee that is controlled by...
CT towns get $5 million to help fight garbage crisis
The state will offer the grants to help set up food scrap recycling programs in an effort to get food out of the waste stream.
Car found buried at California mansion was Mercedes Benz reported stolen in 1992; homeowner was arrested for murder, fraud
Three decades after a car was reported stolen in Northern California, authorities finished excavating the missing convertible out of the yard of a $15 million mansion built by a man with a history of arrests for murder, attempted murder and insurance fraud. After days of digging, the car was completely...
57-year-old Massachusetts man dies while hiking near Kancamagus Highway
LINCOLN, N.H. -- A 57-year-old Massachusetts man died while hiking in New Hampshire on Saturday. Officers from N.H. Fish and Game Department were notified that the man was having a medical emergency on Cedar Brook Trail in Lincoln around 11:45 a.m..According to the department, cell phone service in that area is nonexistent and the alert came in with limited information through an emergency beacon. A rescue team of conservation officers and volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded and a NH Army National Guard rescue helicopter was also requested. Ground crews reached the man by 1:25 p.m.. "Unfortunately, lifesaving efforts undertaken by passing good Samaritan hikers were unsuccessful and the hiker was deceased," said the Fish and Game Department. The helicopter was then diverted to an emergency on Mount Avalon and the ground team carried the deceased hiker two miles to the trailhead. The man's identity is being withheld until his family can be notified.
Family demands answers about inmate who died after being found unresponsive in jail cell
Family demands answers about inmate who died after being found unresponsive in jail cell
NECN
$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Conn.; Jackpot Grows to $800 Million
No one won the huge Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, but one ticket sold in Connecticut won $1 million and three tickets sold here won $50,000. The estimated jackpot for Saturday night is now $800 million. The cash value is $383.7 million. The winning numbers Wednesday night were 19, 36, 37,...
Eyewitness News
Shoreline reflects on effects of Sandy
GROTON, CT (WFSB) - It has been a decade since superstorm sandy ripped through the Caribbean. Before slamming into neighboring states, Connecticut was also hit on the coast. State officials looked at the challenges ahead for our shoreline. Climate change was one of them that increased the intensity of storms. Senator Blumenthal stated a new Amtrak bridge could help our environment.
milfordmirror.com
$1 million Powerball ticket purchased in Connecticut is still unclaimed
A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold to a Connecticut resident and drawn on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The ticket was purchased at the Big Y Express on 140 West Road in Ellington. According to the Connecticut Lottery site, the ticket had the winning numbers of 19 - 36 - 37 - 46 - 56, a Powerball number of 24 and a power play score of 2x.
Comments / 0