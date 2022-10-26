Read full article on original website
Amber Nicole Gustafson
3d ago
isn't there better news??? are we really upset over a pumpkin that we are going to get rid of after Halloween??? do we really have nothing better to complain about???
Reply(2)
2
Man wanted after shooting into occupied residence
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly discharged a firearm into a residence. Fernando Carmona-Santiago, 36, is wanted on one charge of criminal conspiracy-discharge of firearm into an occupied structure as a result of this incident. According to police, Carmona-Santiago conspired with...
Wanted in Franklin County: Unlawful Contact with Minor, Firearm Discharge Conspiracy, Others
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Eric G. Ebersole is wanted for Unlawful contact with a minor, and also corruption of minors. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Dept. or leave a tip on Crime Watch.
Harrisburg police arrest man charged with attempted homicide in kidnapping of kids
Harrisburg police on Friday arrested a man suspected of kidnapping his girlfriend and her two boys and threatening to kill them the day before, Harrisburg city officials announced. Police had been looking for Kenneth D. Smiley, 39, since early Thursday after they say he broke into her apartment with a...
Mechanicsburg man arrested after allegedly pulling gun on driver
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — An Upper Allen Township man was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at another driver during a bout of road rage. Richard Whitmire, 66, allegedly began following the victim on May 18 after the victim made a delivery in the 2300 block of Bumble Bee Hollow Road in Upper Allen Township.
echo-pilot.com
Police looking for pumpkin smasher in Chambersburg
Someone reportedly went pumpkin smashing in a Chambersburg neighborhood this week. Chambersburg Police said that an unknown female took a pumpkin off a porch in the 600 block of Bishop Avenue and smashed it in the driveway shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Police took reports of other similar incidents in the vicinity around the same time. Bishop Avenue runs just north of Lincoln Way West, near the borough's western perimeter.
Altoona man accused of assaulting several police officers
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man faces a slew of felony charges after he allegedly punched, head-butted and bit different officers in addition to trying to disarm one of them. The incident happened Thursday, Oct. 27, after police responded to a report of a man running around banging on doors in the area […]
2 missing PA kids found, alleged kidnapper wanted for attempted homicide
UPDATE: State police announced that the missing children believed to have been at risk of harm or injury in Harrisburg have been found safe. However, the alleged kidnapper is at large. Detective Edwin Powell with Harrisburg police said 39-year-old Kenneth Smiley is wanted for three counts of attempted homicide, burglary, three counts of kidnapping, strangulation, […]
local21news.com
Car with five passengers destroyed from crashing into tree in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials investigated an overnight crash that occurred on the 3000 block of Union Deposit Rd. in Susquehanna Township, according to Progress Fire 32. Authorities say that the incident happened on Oct. 29 at around 2 a.m., right outside of a residence. The crews arrived...
State Police cancel Amber Alert after children located safely
UPDATE (9:10 a.m.): Pa. State Police have cancelled the Amber Alert after the children were located safely. PREVIOUSLY: Pa. State Police have issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert after two children were forced into a vehicle in Harrisburg on Thursday morning. State Police say that 4-year-old Ezekial Long and 5-year-old...
York man sentenced up to 5 years in prison, ordered to pay $80k in restitution for power tool thefts
YORK, Pa. — A York County man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a string of thefts at various construction sites, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. Quentin Burgees, 23, from York, pleaded guilty on Oct. 20 to seven dockets regarding a series of power tool...
Police seek help identifying suspect in Highspire Turkey Hill robbery
HIGHSPIRE, Pa. — Police are investigating a robbery that occurred Tuesday night at a Turkey Hill store in Highspire. The alleged incident occurred around 7 p.m., Highspire Police said. A light-skinned Black male suspect entered the store, displayed a gun and forced the cashier to hand him money. He...
Harrisburg man strangled, suffocated boy before forcing kids, mom into car at knifepoint: police
Kenneth Smiley broke into his girlfriend’s Harrisburg apartment with a knife early Thursday, threatened her and her two sons and strangled the younger boy before kidnapping them all, according to court documents. Smiley, 39, also tried to suffocate the 4-year-old boy, who is his son, the records said. He...
abc27.com
18-year-old hit by car after accident in Hanover dies
HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who was seriously injured when he was struck by a car during the evening hours of Saturday, Oct. 22, in Hanover Borough, York County, has died, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. According to borough police and the coroner’s office,...
Hanover teen dies of injuries sustained in Saturday night pedestrian crash
HANOVER, Pa. — An 18-year-old York County man died of the injuries he sustained after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend. Dylan Flickinger, of Hanover, was struck by a vehicle at about 9:11 p.m. Saturday night while attempting to cross the road on the 1000 block of Carlisle Pike.
Card skimmer found at Dauphin County 7-Eleven
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Middletown Borough Police are asking customers of a Dauphin County 7-Elven to check their bank accounts. A card skimmer was found at the 7-Eleven located on East Main Street in Middletown Borough. According to police, the skimmer was discovered by a store employee on Oct....
WGAL
Man 'spit on' in road rage incident in Dauphin County
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — On Thursday, the Lower Paxton Township Police Department in Dauphin County received a report of a road rage incident in the area of S. Mountain Road and Allentown Blvd. Following a police investigation, officers determined a road rage incident occurred when a white male,...
Suspect At-Large Following Armed Robbery At Turkey Hill In Highspire: Police
A man who robbed a Turkey Hill cashier at gunpoint is wanted by the police. The suspect pictured entered the Highspire Turkey Hill located at 686 2nd Street on Tuesday, Oct. 25 around 7 p.m., according to a release by area police the following morning. Upon entering he "displayed a...
Update: Missing 11-year-old found in Cumberland County: police
UPDATE: Williams has been found and returned home safe. Police in Carlisle are looking for an 11-year-old girl who did not come from school on Friday afternoon. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Stolen Hellcat Turns Into Two Deaths In Pennsylvania
We’ve heard the argument many times that car theft is really a victimless crime as long as vehicles are insured. However, we know that’s absolutely ridiculous for a number of reasons. A great example comes via an awful incident involving a stolen Dodge Challenger Hellcat in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania which went down way back on September 10. The end result was two people lost their lives.
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Police block off street near schools to arrest wanted suspect
(Updated at 3:45 p.m.) Arlington County police blocked of a busy street near elementary and middle schools this morning to arrest a wanted suspect. The arrest happened on the 3600 block of 2nd Street S., near Alice West Fleet Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School. The street was blocked to traffic at the intersection with S. Glebe Road, next to the 7-Eleven.
Harrisburg, PA
