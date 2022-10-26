Someone reportedly went pumpkin smashing in a Chambersburg neighborhood this week. Chambersburg Police said that an unknown female took a pumpkin off a porch in the 600 block of Bishop Avenue and smashed it in the driveway shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Police took reports of other similar incidents in the vicinity around the same time. Bishop Avenue runs just north of Lincoln Way West, near the borough's western perimeter.

