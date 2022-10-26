Read full article on original website
Journal Inquirer
Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is zeroing in on a largely economic-focused message Thursday amid raging inflation and recession risks as he takes his closing argument for the Nov. 8 elections to a congressional battleground and tries to reassure restive voters. Biden's travels to Syracuse, New York, on...
59th House hopefuls want to target taxes
Both candidates for the 59th House District seat say it’s urgent to target tax relief for residents during the upcoming session. Republican Rep. Carol Hall and Democratic challenger Matt Despard agree people are feeling pressure over bills and vow to help them find relief. DEMOCRAT. Hometown: Enfield. Age: 39.
Journal Inquirer
New poll gives GOP challenger George Logan slight edge over Jahana Hayes in 5th District
Republican George Logan has a one-point lead over U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-5th District, in the first public poll in Connecticut’s nationally watched congressional contest. The poll released Thursday by WTNH/The Hill/Emerson College brands the race a toss up, validating national Republican spending in a blue-state district as the GOP tries to claw back control of Congress.
'SNL' takes on 'surging' Republicans before the midterm elections
"Saturday Night Live" kicked off this week's episode with Heidi Gardner leading a PBS NewsHour focused on three notable Republicans before the midterm elections in less than two weeks.
Journal Inquirer
AP source: Assailant shouted 'Where is Nancy?' in attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. Those shouts were a chilling echo of the chants during the Jan....
Journal Inquirer
Letter to the editor: Supports Thomas
After the Supreme Court’s unprecedented and unjustified decision to strip away people’s right to choose, it is more important than ever to elect politicians who are unwavering in supporting healthcare and safety for all of us. Throughout the country, we have seen examples of patients being denied treatments...
Tax relief, public safety topics for 13th House
Experience: State representative since 2018; elected to the Manchester Board of Directors from 2004-07 Education: Bachelors degree from Washington University in St. Louis; JD from the University of Connecticut School of Law. Occupation: Lawyer. Tax relief and public safety are on both candidates’ minds in the 13th House District race,...
