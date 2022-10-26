PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Nearly 40 years after her father's murder, a local woman hasn't lost hope that the killer will be identified. It was a quiet, but windy late morning at Magnolia Hill Cemetery in Tacony when we met Ryan Devlin. We visited her late father's grave."I remember him smelling like old spice," Ryan Devlin said. At 26, James "Jimmy" Devlin was a heck of a softball player. "Moose" was a slugger at bat. He loved football and coached the Tabor Rams.April 16, 1985, the Cardinal Dougherty graduate and orderly from the old Parkview Hospital was celebrating his birthday. "It was...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO