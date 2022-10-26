Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
DA asking for public's help in finding missing woman from Bucks
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - Officials say a woman's family is "very distraught" after she went missing more than two weeks ago. In a news conference Wednesday afternoon, the Bucks County District Attorney asked the public for any information to help locate Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi from Sellersville. Bucks County District Attorney Matt...
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP needs help ID'ing person in attempted burglary
WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. -- PSP Troop M Belfast Station is requesting public assistance in identifying an individual who attempted to burglarize 507 Outfitters in Williams Twp., Northampton County. On Friday, October 28, 2022, at approximately 4:37 a.m., the individual used an ax in an attempt to break into 507 Outfitters,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Elderly man hit by vehicle in Hatfield Township
HATFIELD TWP., Pa. -- Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Montgomery County. Authorities say an 83-year-old man was hit by a vehicle around 3:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the area of Oak Road and Koffel Road in Hatfield Township. He died at the hospital. The name of the victim...
delawarevalleynews.com
District Attorney: Steam Pup Shooting Was In Self Defense
Matt Weintraub, the Bucks County District Attorney has finished his investigation into the shooting at the Steam Pub On October 7, 2022. Multiple people were shot, two died and one sustained a gunshot wound. Police know who did the shooting and he will not be arrested, the district attorney said.
Nearly 40 years after father's murder, local woman hopes that the killer will still be identifiedNearly 40 years after father's murder, local woman hopes that the killer will still be identified
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Nearly 40 years after her father's murder, a local woman hasn't lost hope that the killer will be identified. It was a quiet, but windy late morning at Magnolia Hill Cemetery in Tacony when we met Ryan Devlin. We visited her late father's grave."I remember him smelling like old spice," Ryan Devlin said. At 26, James "Jimmy" Devlin was a heck of a softball player. "Moose" was a slugger at bat. He loved football and coached the Tabor Rams.April 16, 1985, the Cardinal Dougherty graduate and orderly from the old Parkview Hospital was celebrating his birthday. "It was...
Woman leaving Point Breeze nail salon shot by stray bullet: Police
A woman leaving a Philadelphia nail salon was shot by what police believe was a stray bullet.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man shot while driving in Reading, police say
READING, Pa. - A man was sent to the hospital after being shot Friday morning while driving in Reading. Police say the 18-year-old told them a person pulled up beside him and opened fire on his car while he was driving in the area of Sixth and Spring streets. He...
fox29.com
Man accused of selling guns linked to Roxborough High School shooting is son of former anti-violence advocate
PHILADELPHIA - The arrest of a former Philadelphia Sheriff's Deputy on gun trafficking charges is drawing outrage from the families of gun crime victims and gun control advocates alike. Federal officials allege Samir Ahmad, 29, was charged after selling two handguns to a confidential informant on Oct. 13, while he...
Police: 3 people shot during party at a banquet hall in Allentown
Police are investigating after three people were shot in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
WFMZ-TV Online
Shooting injured three people in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Three people were injured in a shooting in Allentown Friday night. The Allentown Police Department responded to the 900 block of North 4th Street just after 1:00 a.m. One female and two males suffered gunshot wounds. All three were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Further...
Driver, owner of dump truck charged in crash that killed pregnant Pa. woman: officials
Authorities in Montgomery County have charged two out-of-state men in connection with a crash that killed a woman and her unborn baby. The crash occurred when Kellie Adams, of Lansdale, was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe around 3 p.m. Aug. 25, in the 500 block of South Park Avenue in Lower Providence Township, according to police.
Police: Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
Police are investigating after a man was shot in North Philadelphia overnight Saturday.
3 shot in altercation at private party in Allentown, police say (UPDATE)
A shooting reported early Saturday morning inside a banquet hall in Allentown left three people wounded, city police said. The victims — two men and one woman — were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police Capt. Alicia Conjour said in a news release. Their conditions were not immediately available.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeking relatives of Reading-area woman
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in locating a Reading-area woman's next of kin. Carol R. Melcher, 71, was pronounced dead at her home on Thursday, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Melcher's relatives is asked to contact the...
wrnjradio.com
Police arrest man for trying to meet a 15-year-old in Warren County
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – A 62-year-old Pennsylvania man went to meet up with who he thought was a 15-year-old, but instead, he was met by an adult and was then arrested, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. In late July, law enforcement discovered that John Lore...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks DA: Man justified in killing 2 men who attacked him at parking lot of pub
UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. - In a news conference Thursday, the Bucks County District Attorney said a man was justified in shooting and killing two people who attacked him outside of a pub earlier this month. Liam Hughes was justified in killing Steven Panebianco, 30, of Bensalem, and Raymond Farrell,...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Observing a Rare Medical Occurrence in Bucks County Rabbits
The medical situation has state officials keeping an eye on the local rabbit population. Owing to a recent development in animal research, Bucks County and state officials are on the lookout for a developing medical situation. Greg Vellner wrote about the news for The Reporter. The Pennsylvania Game Commission, along...
After blast, fire tears through Pa. home: ‘It sounded like a bomb went off’
A neighbor reported hearing an explosion early Saturday morning before seeing fire roar through a red brick home on Easton’s South Side. “I heard the biggest, loudest boom,” said Angela Vacaro, 62, who has lived on the 100 block of Ann Street all her life. “It sounded like a bomb went off.”
Hulmeville Resident Grows His Army of Yard Zombies to 14, Spreading Halloween Fun in the Area
The Hulmeville native is known for decoration his yard with frightful zombies every year. A Bucks County resident has been creating one of the best Halloween sites in the area on his front yard, a great Halloween spectacle. JD Mullane wrote about the spooky sight for the Bucks County Courier Times.
Alleged Serial Murderer Confesses To Beating Death In Gloucester County: Report
A Gloucester County man accused of killing five people has pleaded guilty to the murder of his childhood mentor in South Jersey, NJ Advance Media reports. The plea was made on Wednesday, Oct. 26 in exchange for a 35-year prison sentence and does not include a deal in four alleged killings in New Mexico, the outlet said.
