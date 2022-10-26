ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sellersville, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

DA asking for public's help in finding missing woman from Bucks

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - Officials say a woman's family is "very distraught" after she went missing more than two weeks ago. In a news conference Wednesday afternoon, the Bucks County District Attorney asked the public for any information to help locate Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi from Sellersville. Bucks County District Attorney Matt...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP needs help ID'ing person in attempted burglary

WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. -- PSP Troop M Belfast Station is requesting public assistance in identifying an individual who attempted to burglarize 507 Outfitters in Williams Twp., Northampton County. On Friday, October 28, 2022, at approximately 4:37 a.m., the individual used an ax in an attempt to break into 507 Outfitters,...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Elderly man hit by vehicle in Hatfield Township

HATFIELD TWP., Pa. -- Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Montgomery County. Authorities say an 83-year-old man was hit by a vehicle around 3:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the area of Oak Road and Koffel Road in Hatfield Township. He died at the hospital. The name of the victim...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

District Attorney: Steam Pup Shooting Was In Self Defense

Matt Weintraub, the Bucks County District Attorney has finished his investigation into the shooting at the Steam Pub On October 7, 2022. Multiple people were shot, two died and one sustained a gunshot wound. Police know who did the shooting and he will not be arrested, the district attorney said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Nearly 40 years after father's murder, local woman hopes that the killer will still be identifiedNearly 40 years after father's murder, local woman hopes that the killer will still be identified

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Nearly 40 years after her father's murder, a local woman hasn't lost hope that the killer will be identified. It was a quiet, but windy late morning at Magnolia Hill Cemetery in Tacony when we met Ryan Devlin. We visited her late father's grave."I remember him smelling like old spice," Ryan Devlin said. At 26, James "Jimmy" Devlin was a heck of a softball player. "Moose" was a slugger at bat. He loved football and coached the Tabor Rams.April 16, 1985, the Cardinal Dougherty graduate and orderly from the old Parkview Hospital was celebrating his birthday. "It was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man shot while driving in Reading, police say

READING, Pa. - A man was sent to the hospital after being shot Friday morning while driving in Reading. Police say the 18-year-old told them a person pulled up beside him and opened fire on his car while he was driving in the area of Sixth and Spring streets. He...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shooting injured three people in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Three people were injured in a shooting in Allentown Friday night. The Allentown Police Department responded to the 900 block of North 4th Street just after 1:00 a.m. One female and two males suffered gunshot wounds. All three were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Further...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeking relatives of Reading-area woman

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in locating a Reading-area woman's next of kin. Carol R. Melcher, 71, was pronounced dead at her home on Thursday, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Melcher's relatives is asked to contact the...
READING, PA

